Indianapolis expects mostly single-digit MLK Day temps, chance of snow

A frigid weekend in Indiana isn't letting up for the holiday, as the National Weather Service in Indianapolis expects a high of just 10 degrees on Monday.

Monday weather in Indianapolis

During the day, Indianapolis can expect to see partly sunny skies with wind chill values as low as -14. The strong winds that topped 20 mph over the past few days should subside, dropping to around 7 mph, according to the NWS forecast.

Monday night there is a 30% chance of late-night snow showers with a low of 2 degrees and wind chill values as low as -12.

Tuesday and Wednesday forecasts

Things aren't expected to warm up any on Tuesday, with another high of 10 degrees and wind gusts as high as 21 mph on Tuesday night.

Wednesday we get a bit of relief, with temperatures expected to rise to a high near 25 degrees.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis MLK Day weather forecast: Single-digit temps, light snow