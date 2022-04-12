Indianapolis FedEx shooting: These are the eight victims

Eight people were shot and killed by a single gunman at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on April 15, 2021. These are the victims:

'Act of violence' took mere minutes: How the FedEx mass shooting unfolded in Indianapolis

Editor's note: IndyStar is making this story free for everyone to read as a public service. If you don't already, please subscribe today at IndyStar.com.

Matthew R. Alexander

Matthew Alexander was a former student at Butler University, the school said in a tweet Saturday. He was 32 years old.

► Read more about Matthew Alexander.

Samaria Blackwell

Samaria Blackwell was a 19-year-old who started working at FedEx about two months ago, according to a family friend. Blackwell dreamed of becoming a police officer

► Read more about Samaria Blackwell.

Amarjeet Kaur Johal was a 66-year-old mother, grandmother and member of the Indianapolis' Sikh community. According to her grandson's Twitter, Johal was planning to work a double shift Thursday so she could take Friday off. She later decided to grab her check and go home. He said she still had her check in her hand when they found her.

► Read more about Amarjeet Kaur Johal.

Amarjit Sekhon

Amarjit Sekhon, a 48-year-old mother of two, started working at the FedEx Plainfield Ground facility in November. The mother of two sons, ages 16 and 22, loved to work, her brother-in-law Kuldip Sekhon said.

► Read more about Amarjit Sekhon.

Karli Smith was a 19-year-old sister and daughter. Smith’s family had last heard from her at 10:59 p.m. Thursday night, according to a Facebook post. They later learned that “she didn’t make it.”

► Read more about Karli Smith.

John Weisert

John Weisert, 74, who went by his middle name, Steve, had worked part-time as a package handler for about four years at FedEx. He had just ended his shift at 11 p.m. Thursday when he was killed in the shooting.

Though reclusive, Weisert was a “cool guy,” his son said. “A really smart guy ... But not really socially adept. An engineer.”

Story continues

John and his wife Mary were long-time volunteers at Conner Prairie in Fishers and for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. They were also train buffs, volunteering for the Indiana Transportation Museum when it was located in Noblesville.

► Read more about John Weisert.

More victims

Jasvinder Kaur, 50

Jaswinder Singh, 68

IMPD said the coroner's office will determine the causes of death after autopsies are complete.

A spokesman for the Sikh Coalition said in a statement Friday afternoon that the group was "deeply saddened" that members of the religion were among those killed. Coalition Executive Director Satjeet Kaur said in a statement that authorities are still determining whether the shooter targeted victims because of their beliefs.

"Our hearts and prayers are with their families, and we are in touch with community leaders, government and law enforcement officials to learn more," Kaur wrote in the statement. "While we don’t yet know the motive or identity of the shooter, we expect that authorities will continue to conduct a full investigation—including the possibility of bias as a factor."

For subscribers: Indianapolis police dispatches describe terror inside FedEx Ground facility

Police said earlier Friday that the suspected gunman, 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole, killed himself shortly after the shooting began at 11 p.m. IMPD Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said Hole was an employee at the FedEx center in 2020.

The shooting, considered the worst mass shooting in Indianapolis' history, left multiple injured. It's also the third mass shooting in Indianapolis since the beginning of the year.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the name and age of 50-year-old Jasvinder Kaur based on information provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Who are the 8 Indianapolis FedEx shooting victims?