Indianapolis funeral home shooting leaves multiple injured, including 4-year-old in critical condition: report

A shooting outside of a funeral home in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon left five people injured, including a 4-year-old girl in critical condition, FOX 59 reported.

Police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the scene of a funeral service, where they encountered the 4-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, and a man who were all injured, according to the local news station.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted shortly before 5 p.m. that the 1100 block of W 30th St. was roped off for an active investigation.

The 4-year-old was transported to a local hospital and police were called about two other gunshot victims who were seeking treatment at a hospital, according to FOX59.

All the victims were in the parking lot of the funeral home.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett condemned the shooting, calling it "yet another violent incident."

"Far too many residents have borne the consequences of the combination of firearms and failed conflict resolution and I join a frustrated community in calling for an end to this cycle of violence," Hogsett said in a statement.

"IMPD and the City of Indianapolis will continue to try every solution, incorporate every best practice we can. But we cannot do it alone. It will take neighbors sharing information, supporting those who are hurting, intervening when someone is headed down a dangerous path."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.