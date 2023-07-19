Indianapolis joins federal lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai as car thefts skyrocket

Indianapolis on Wednesday joined a federal lawsuit with at least a dozen other cities against automakers Kia and Hyundai as vehicle thefts of the company's models continue to skyrocket.

In the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the city blames the enormous spike of Kia and Hyundai thefts on the carmakers for lacking “basic, industry-standard" technology.

The suit seeks reimbursement for the public safety costs caused by the vehicle thefts. It does not specify a specific amount. Officials argue the thefts have significantly strained law enforcement resources.

“Indianapolis has seen many declines in the overall rate of crime that the city has experienced,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said about the suit. But vehicle thefts, Hogsett said, are the “extreme outlier.”

While criminal homicides, aggravated assaults and robberies in Indianapolis have decreased anywhere between 6% and 15%, auto thefts are up 24% largely because of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles, according to the mayor. Hogsett, alongside Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officials, said Kia thefts have increased over 400% since last year. For Hyundais, thefts are up 250%.

The suit said the lack of anti-theft safeguards for both vehicle models has existed for more than a decade, but thefts began burgeoning in late 2020 when social media videos went viral showing how to hotwire the cars with ease.

IndyStar has reached out to both Kia and Hyundai representatives for comment.

Deputy Chief of Police Kendale Adams said the stolen cars have been tied to least eight violent cases in the city this year, including a shooting in June that injured a teen on the northwest side of the city. The problem has become so fierce, Adams said, the department is detailing another detective to its auto theft unit to focus specifically on stolen Kias and Hyundais.

“We’d like to focus on violent crime and we’d like to continue to drive down shootings and violence, and to have to pivot to do this is frustrating,” Adams said.

The lawsuit includes claims from numerous cities including New York City, Seattle, Milwaukee, Madison, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, St. Louis, Kansas City, Baltimore and Buffalo. An attorney representing Indianapolis on Wednesday said they intend to prepare for trial.

Police are urging Kia and Hyundai owners in the meantime to conceal USB cables in their cars, lock their doors and consider installing an alarm system with a GPS tracker.

