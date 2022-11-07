Indianapolis killings in 2022: Tracking each homicide case

Indianapolis suffered record-setting violence in 2021 and during 2022, IndyStar is tracking each killing to better understand violence in the city and remember the victims.

This list is preliminary, and the number of homicides can change as authorities investigate the circumstances of each case, determining whether the slaying was criminal, justified, accidental or suicide. IndyStar has excluded cases deemed accidents, suicides, fatal overdoses or hit-and-run deaths. This information is compiled using data from Indianapolis police, court records and interviews with family and friends of those killed.

Anyone with information that could help a homicide investigation is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

If your loved one has died by homicide and you'd like to share their story, email Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com.

More:After deadly 2021, Indianapolis police set priorities for the new year

Nicholas Michael Simon, 41, shot and killed in residential area on southwest side

Nov. 6: Nicholas Michael Simon, 41, was shot and killed in a residential area in the 4600 block of Byrkit Street on the city's southwest side.

Officers arrived just after 6 a.m. and found a Simon with gunshot wounds outside. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are speaking with a person of interest and believe this was an isolated event.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact homicide detective Douglas Swails at 317-327-3475 or email him at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.

Alan Jermaine Turman, 42, shot and killed in church parking lot during mother-in-law's funeral

Nov. 5: Alan Jermaine Turman, 42, was shot and killed in the parking lot of an Indianapolis church that was the site of his mother-in-law's funeral.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Oasis Hope Baptist Church, 1701 E. 25th St.

Upon arrival, they found Turman with gunshot wounds, and emergency medical responders pronounced him deceased at the scene.

A disturbance occurred before shots being fired, according to police.

Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting and is facing a preliminary murder charge, police announced early Monday.

More: Indiana man killed at mother-in-law's funeral was newlywed, looking forward to next chapter

Maxine Congress, 23, found fatally shot in vehicle at North Emerson Avenue and East 40th Street

Nov. 1: Maxine Congress, 23, was found fatally shot inside a vehicle on the city's northeast side.

Officers were dispatched to North Emerson Avenue and East 40th Street just before 7 p.m. after callers reported a person shot. Officers arrived and found Congress, who was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Shortly after arriving she was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Police arrested 27-year-old Frederic Pipes in connection with the shooting, IMPD announced Nov. 3.

Anyone with information about this killing is asked to contact homicide detective Michael McWhorter at 317-327-3475 or by email at Michael.McWhorter2@indy.gov.

More: A man fired shots into his ex-girlfriend's car. Her passenger died, documents say.

Kevan Anthony Akbar, 27, dies after being found shot at east side gas station

Oct. 30: Kevan Anthony Akbar, 27, died early Sunday morning, hours after police found him shot at a gas station in the 6000 block of East 30th Street.

Officers arrived at the crime scene just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving calls about a person shot. Akbar was found inside a vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this killing is asked to contact homicide detective James Hurt at 317-327-3475 or by email at James.Hurt@indy.gov.

Sebastion Taylor, 20, dies after he, two others, found shot on west side residential street

Oct. 30: Sebastion Taylor, 20, was shot late Saturday and died hours later. Taylor was one of three people police found shot in the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue, a residential area on the city's west side just north of West 10th Street.

The three people — two men and one woman — were found shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday after police received reports of a shooting. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment. One man suffered a graze wound and was listed in stable condition, the woman also was listed in stable condition.

Taylor was taken to the hospital in critical condition and did not survive.

Anyone with information about this killing is asked to contact homicide detective Gary Smith at 317-327-3475 or by email at Gary.Smith@indy.gov.

Gregory Ware, 28, dies from injuries after being shot June 27 on the east side

Oct. 28: Gregory Ware, 28, died from his injuries after he was shot on June 27, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1400 block of North Gladstone Avenue just after midnight June 27. They arrived and found Ware with a gunshot wound to the chest and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Ware was released from the hospital more than two months later.

He died from complications related to his injuries Sept. 4, IMPD said. On Oct. 28, the Marion County Coroner's Office ruled the case a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ron Clayton at the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Ronald.Clayton@indy.gov

John Jay Saulsberry Jr., 29, dies in east side shooting at 25th and Wheeler streets

Oct. 28: John Jay Saulsberry Jr., 29, died on the east side at 25th and Wheeler streets after being shot.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a person shot and found Saulsberry in front of a location in the 2400 block of North Wheeler Street with injuries that appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to a news release from police. The Indianapolis Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene, it stated.

Anyone with information about this killing is asked to contact homicide detective Jesus Soria at 317-327-3475 or Jesus.Soriajr@indy.gov.

Randall Louis Shields III, 24, dies after being found with gunshot wounds near East 38th and North Emerson

Oct. 28: Officers responded to the 5100 block of East 38th Street just after 3 p.m. on a report of a person shot. Police found two people, a man and a woman, inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds who were taken to the hospital.

Randall Louis Shields III, 24, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, police department spokesman William Young said. The woman was in stable condition.

Police do not believe the shooting took place in the 5100 block of East 38th Street. Officers located a third person with gunshot wound injuries in the 5200 block of Butler Terrance, who was transported to a hospital in in stable condition.

Investigators believe all three victims were injured in a related shooting, according to IMPD. The shooting remains under investigation.

More: Indianapolis man dies after he and his sister shot in domestic argument

Man's death on East Washington Street ruled homicide by the Marion County Coroner's Office

Oct. 26: Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Washington Street on a report of "a person down," according to IMPD. Upon arrival, they found a man with injuries consistent with trauma who was pronounced dead on scene.

The Marion County Coroner's Office determined the death was a homicide, police said. The exact cause of death was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about this homicide should contact Detective Eric Amos at 317-327-3475 or email him at Eric.Amos@indy.gov.

Christopher Summers, 40, killed, another injured in shooting on North Bolton Avenue

Oct. 25: Officers responded to calls of a person shot just after 1 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Bolton Avenue on the city's east side, according to IMPD.

Upon arrival they found Christopher Summers, 40, who was pronounced dead on scene. Another man was taken to the hospital and is "awake and breathing," police said. The relationship between the two is not yet clear, IMPD spokesperson William Young said.

IMPD is still investigating the shooting, Young said. Officers were canvassing the area for witnesses and hope someone will come forward with information, he said.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.

Steven Carruthers, 32, and William Jaymal Ferrell, 24, die in shooting on North Meridian Street near 37th Street

Oct. 24: Officers were called to the 3700 block of North Meridian Street, near its intersection with 37th Street, on a report of shots fired just before 5 a.m., said IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.

They found two men next to a vehicle in a parking lot with gunshot wound injuries. Both men were both pronounced dead at the scene, Cook said.

The men were identified as Steven Carruthers, 32, and William Jaymal Ferrell, 24, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Homicide detectives responded and were speaking with residents in the area Monday morning.

"People were awake and there were a lot of people at the scene," Cook said. "People knew what was going and someone has at least a couple pieces to this puzzle and we are just asking them to give us the information to help us."

Police blocked off the entrances to an apartment complex parking lot as they investigated the homicide. Groups of people, who appeared to be family members of the victims, watched from behind crime scene tape as morning traffic drove past on Meridian Street.

Anyone with information about these killings should contact homicide detective Steven Gray at 317-327-3475 or email him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.

Quelo Hogue, 46, killed in shooting at apartment complex on city's northeast side

Oct. 23: Quelo Hogue, 46, was killed in a shooting at the Towne and Terrace Apartment complex on the city's northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to an apartment in the 4000 block of Hampshire Court — near the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Post Road — about 3 p.m. Sunday and found Hogue with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

At least one other person was at the residence at the time of the shooting, but police don't know how many.

Detectives were talking to witnesses as officers awaited a search warrant to enter the apartment.

“Multiple other callers ... gave information; information that is leading us to additional and further information,” said Sgt. Genae Cook. “A lot of people in this area might be afraid to give information. But each time that someone gives us another piece of the puzzle, it's another piece that allows us to put a closure to a horrible incident that happened to this family to what happened in this neighborhood.”

Anyone with information about this killing is ask to contact homicide detective David Miller at 317-327-3475 or via email at David.Miller2@indy.gov.

Gabriel Leschot, 27, dies after arriving at St. Vincent Hospital with gunshot wounds

Oct. 20: Gabriel Leschot, 27, died after arriving at St. Vincent Hospital just before 10 p.m. with gunshot wounds. It wasn't immediately released where in the city the man was shot.

Anyone with information about this killing is asked to contact homicide detective Anthony Johnson at 317-327-3475 or email him at anthony.johnson@indy.gov.

Shawnna Robinson, 24, dies after being shot on West 10th Street

Oct. 18: Officers responded to IU Health West Hospital just after 11 p.m. on a report of a person who arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to IMPD.

Shawnna Robinson, 24, was pronounced deceased by medical staff. Officers located a crime scene and believe the woman was shot in the 5500 block of West 10th Street on the city's west side.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact homicide detective Christopher Winter at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov

Luis Medina-Hernandez, 30, dies after being found shot in bar parking lot on West 34th Street

Oct. 16: Police responding to a call about a person shot in the parking lot of a bar about 3 a.m. Sunday found Luis Medina-Hernandez, 30, critically injured. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of West 34th Street, near its intersection with North High School Road.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services rushed Medina-Hernandez to an area hospital, but shortly after arriving he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Anyone with information about this killing is asked to contact homicide detective Michael Wright at 317-327-3475 or email him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.

La Juandric Furqan, 21, found fatally shot in 9500 block of East 21st

Oct. 15: Just after 8 p.m. officers were called to the 9500 block of E. 21st near Shoreline Drive to investigate a "person down." When they arrived they found La Juandric Furqan, 21, with gunshot injuries. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information about this killing is asked to contact homicide detective Larry Craciunoiu at 317-327-3475 or by email at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov.

Calvin Leon Lawson Jr., 32, found fatally shot on East Washington Street

Oct. 14: A man died in a fatal shooting on the east side Friday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers learned of the shooting around 9 p.m. They found the man in the 4500 block of East Washington Street, which is a stretch of apartment buildings among a residential area along the busy road.

Medics took the man to a hospital, where he died. He was identified as Calvin Leon Lawson Jr., 32, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Milton Porter, 24, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Lawson Jr. and preliminarily charged with murder, IMPD announced Oct. 17.

More: 'Tragic': Calvin Lawson Jr. didn't want to fight with weapons. He was shot anyway.

Anthony Myers Sr., 47, dies in shooting near East 33rd and North Denny streets

Oct. 12: Anthony Myers Sr., 47, was killed just after 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Denny Street near its intersection with East 33rd Street.

Officers responding to a person shot call found Myers mortally wounded. He died at the scene.

IMPD East District officers and homicide investigators are canvassing the area in hopes of finding witnesses or any information regarding this investigation.

Anyone with information about this killing is asked to contact homicide detective Douglas Morning at 317-327-3475 or email him at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov.

Death of 18-year-old Jamir Starks in May declared a homicide

Jamir Starks, 18, was shot and killed on May 27 in the 190 block of South Sherman Drive, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

His death was determined to be a homicide by the coroner's office Sept. 26, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact detective Brad Nuetzman at 317-327-3475, brad.nuetzman@indy.gov.

Kevin Lee Conner, 58, killed in shooting on East Troy Avenue

Oct. 10: Officers responded to the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue on a report of a person down just after 12 p.m.

Officers found Kevin Lee Conner, 58, with traumatic injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to IMPD.

On Oct. 12 police announced the Marion County Coroner’s Office had determined Conner's death was a homicide. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information about the man's death is asked to contact homicide detective Christopher Craighill at at 317-327-3475 or by email at Christopher.Craighill@indy.gov.

Deric Thomas, 47, dies from shooting on North Euclid Avenue

Oct. 9: Investigators responded to the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue — between East Washington and East New York streets — on a report of a person shot.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene. IMPD officers and homicide investigators canvassed the area to find witnesses and information on the case, police said.

The man killed was identified as Deric Thomas, 47, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact homicide detective Daniel Smith at 317-327-3475 or email him at Daniel.Smith@indy.gov.

Dajuan Barnett, 33, killed in shooting at North Olney Street

Oct. 8: Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of North Olney Street on Indianapolis' east side just before 5 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive man, according to IMPD.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts. Upon closer examination, medics discovered a gunshot wound. Detectives found evidence that the man was shot while sitting inside a vehicle earlier in the afternoon, according to IMPD.

He was identified as Dajuan Barnett, 33, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact homicide detective Jesus Soria at 317-327-3475 or email him at Jesus.SoriaJr@indy.gov.

Michael Cox Jr., 32, dies from shooting on North Addison Street

Oct. 6: Officers responded to the 200 block of North Addison Street on the city's west side after hearing shots fired just after 7 p.m. Oct. 5, according to IMPD.

They found a man with gunshot injuries, who was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The man was pronounced dead by medical staff Oct. 6.

He was identified as Michael Cox Jr., 32, by the Marion County Coroner's Office.

"Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and are speaking with a person of interest," according to a news release from IMPD.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact homicide detective Lottie Patrick at 317-327-3475 or email her at Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov.

Jamael Carter Sr., 41, dies after being found shot in alley on city's west side

Oct. 6: Just after 2 p.m. officers responded to a report of a person shot between the 700 blocks of King Avenue and North Holmes Avenue in Haughville, according to Indianapolis police.

Jamael Carter Sr., 41, was found behind homes in an alley with gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead on scene.

No suspects are in custody, said William Young, IMPD spokesperson. Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing and officers will be in the area for the next few hours, Young said.

Ronnie Manigault, 52, dies after shootings along East 38th Street

Oct. 6: About 3 a.m. officers patrolling near East 38th Street and North Post Road heard gunshots. Shortly after they found a man in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex in the 9000 block of East 38th Place. He died at the scene.

He was identified as Ronnie Manigault, 52, by the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Another man was found shot in a parking lot in the 9500 block of East 38th Street. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"Preliminary information leads investigators to believe both incidents may be connected," a news release from Indianapolis police stated. No arrest has been made.

Anyone with information about these deadly shootings should contact homicide detective Connie Pearson at 317-327-3475 or by email at Connie.Pearson@indy.gov

Father, son die in shooting on Hillside Avenue

Oct. 5: A man was fatally shot in the 2600 block of Hillside Avenue on the city's north side late Wednesday. Arriving officers found two men shot at the location near East 27th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Michael B. Rollins Jr., 18, died at the scene, which is located in a residential area. His father, Michael Rollins Sr., 39, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. On Oct. 6, he was pronounced dead by medical staff, police said.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting should contact homicide detective Gary Toms at 317-327-3475 or by email at Gary.Toms@indy.gov

Robert McCullum Jr., 37, dies in early morning shooting on East 38th Street

Oct. 5: Robert McCullum Jr., 37, was found shot and killed just after 2:30 a.m. after officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of E. 38th Street, near its intersection with North Keystone Avenue, on a report of a person shot. McCullum died at the scene.

Police have not announced an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about this killing should contact homicide detective Mark Howard at 317-327-3475 or by email at Mark.Howard@indy.gov.

Dwight Berryhill, 21, found dead inside vehicle on North Tacoma Avenue

Oct. 4: Shortly after 6 p.m. Dwight Berryhill, 21, was found critically injured inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of North Tacoma Avenue, near the intersection of East 37th Street at North Keystone Avenue. Officers responding to a shots fired call found Berryhill with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died the next morning.

Anyone with information about this killing should contact homicide detective Stephanie Herr at 317-327-3475 or by email at Stephanie.Herr@indy.gov.

Deandre Halbert, 35, fatally shot at Irvington Arms apartments on East 10th Street

Oct. 4: Deandre Halbert, 35, is dead after a shooting inside an apartment building on Indianapolis’ east side Tuesday morning, according to investigators.

Officers were called to the 5300 block of East Washington Street just after 6 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found Halbert with gunshot injuries in the hallway of Irvington Arms apartment building and he was pronounced dead at the scene, said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer Samone Burris.

Homicide detectives blocked off a section of the apartment building’s parking lot, off South Downey Avenue.

The apartment building is next to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic school and church as well as a row of single-family homes. The school was placed on a brief lockdown after IMPD's Special Weapons and Tactics team responded to conduct a proactive sweep of an apartment, according to IMPD.

Preliminary information leads investigators to believe there is no known threat to the public but no arrests have been made, according to police.

"We will continue to gather any information that the community can provide us about what happened today,” Burris said. “In cases like this we need our community. We don't have any witnesses at this time, so we need the community's assistance greatly to help us solve this.”

Darren Gibson, 36, shot and killed in wooded area on Indianapolis' north side

Oct. 3: Investigators were called to the 1900 block of Langley Avenue, between Holloway and Roosevelt avenues, by a passerby to check on the welfare of a man, said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young.

The man, later identified as 36-year-old Darren Gibson, was pronounced dead at the scene and had gunshot wounds. His death was later declared a homicide by IMPD.

Investigators closed off Langley Avenue in the residential area, with single-family homes, as they investigated the Gibson's death. Homicide detectives and the Marion County Crime Lab were on the scene, Young said.

A group of residents stood on the corner of Langley and Holloway avenues as officers investigated.

"It's a beautiful neighborhood,” said Karen Bush. “It's been peaceful. Everyone is trying to fix up their houses and make their yards look good.”

Bush has lived in the neighborhood for about three months. She moved back to the area to live with her mother after growing up in a home nearby. Bush has several family members who live in homes near where police investigated the man’s death. Her family has lived in the area for four generations, she said.

"We can't have this around here,” Bush said to a detective walking up to the crime scene. “We ain't shutting up around here no more. I didn't see nothing but if I see something I'm going to say something."

Anyone with information about this homicide should contact Detective Michael Condon at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Condon@indy.gov.

Sabrina Travis, 35, shot and killed near East Michigan and North Rural streets

Oct. 2: Sabrina Travis, 35, died from gunshot wounds near the intersection of East Michigan Street and North Rural Street on the near eastside of Indianapolis, according to Indianapolis police.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to reports of a person shot and found the woman on the sidewalk with "injuries consistent with gunshot wounds," according to police.

Travis was pronounced dead at the scene after Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services performed life-saving procedures.

On Oct. 5 police announced Ronnie Smith was arrested in connection with the case.

Those with information about the killing can call homicide detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

Kevin Lamont Stigger, 24, dies in shooting inside barbershop on East 10th Street

Sept. 30: Kevin Lamont Stigger, 24, was killed and at least two other people were injured after a shooting inside an east side barbershop, according to police.

Residents and business owners watched from beyond the crime scene tape as the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated a shooting at Champz Barbershop at 4615 East 10th St. The intersection of North Bosart Avenue and East 10th Street was shut down after the shooting.

On Friday, an officer patrolling the area near the intersection saw two people running and chased them on foot just before 2 p.m., said IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook. As the foot pursuit continued, a call came in about a person shot inside the barbershop. Officers were already on their way to the area to assist in the foot pursuit, Cook said.

Stigger was pronounced dead inside the barbershop. Officers also found a woman injured by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The second man injured in the shooting fled the barbershop to a nearby Chase Bank, Cook said.

More: 'It's crazy': Shooting on east side leaves one dead

Van Williams, 57, shot and killed during disagreement on North Olney Street

Sept. 24: Van Williams, 57, was shot and killed in the 2700 block of North Olney Street early Saturday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials said.

Police responded to the scene shortly before 1 a.m. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. IMPD officials said detectives believe shots were fired during a verbal disagreement between two people inside the house.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact homicide detective Douglas Swails at 317-327-3475 or via email at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.

Walter Goodloe, 61, dies in shooting at Fall Creek Parkway and East 29th Street after employment dispute

Sept. 22: Three men were shot just after 1:30 p.m. at Fall Creek Parkway and East 29th Street. One of the men suffered a graze wound and another was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The third man involved was transported to the hospital but died soon after arriving, police said.

The man killed in the shooting was identified as Walter Goodloe, 61, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

"Preliminary information gathered at the scene led detectives to believe the (men) were engaged in an employment disagreement. The disagreement led to a physical altercation with shots being fired," police said in a news release.

No arrests were immediately announced.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact homicide detective Dustin Keedy at 317-327-3475 or email him at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov.

Daeshua Lamont Reese, 29, killed in shooting at Cumberland gas station

Sept. 21: The Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after Daeshua Lamont Reese, 29, was shot and killed at a Speedway gas station.

Police responded to a call of a person shot at about 7:11 p.m. Wednesday at 965 North German Church Road. Reese was taken to the hospital awake and breathing, where he was later pronounced dead.

Two other men were injured in the shooting, Police Chief Suzanne Crooke-Woodland said. One of the injured men was released from the hospital while the other was remained hospitalized the day after the shooting, Crooke-Woodland said.

"We are currently working closely with the Marion County prosecutor’s office on this investigation," Crooke-Woodland said. "No suspects are at-large and (there is) no threat to the general public."

The police department has not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Ozell Williams, 32, dies from gunshot wound in alley on city's north side

Sept. 19: Indianapolis police were called about a person shot in an alley behind an apartment building in the 1200 block of North Illinois Street, near an I-65 ramp. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as Ozell Williams, 32, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Christopher Edwards at christopher.edwards@indy.gov.

James Loynes, 45, dies in shooting on city's west side

Sept. 18: Shortly after 10 p.m. officers found James Loynes, 45, fatally shot inside a residence in the 1000 block of N. Centennial Street near the intersection of West 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.

Kalen Posley, 25, dies after being shot on Winterberry Drive

Sept. 17: Officers responding to a report of a person shot just after midnight found Kalen Posley, 25, with fatal gunshot wounds in the 5100 block of Winterberry Drive, an apartment complex near Eagle Creek Baseball field on the city's northwest side. Posley died at the scene.

Anyone with information about this killing is asked to contact homicide detective Gary Smith at 317-327-3475 or via email at Gary.Smith@indy.gov.

Krystal Walton, 32, killed while dropping kids off at day care on North Holmes Avenue

Sept. 16: Krystal Walton, 32, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a day care on Indianapolis’ west side Friday morning in front of children, according to police.

No children were injured in the shooting, which happened 7:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Holmes Avenue, said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Burris.

Walton was dropping children off at the day care center before the shooting. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. A suspect in the case is facing charges after being shot by police downtown hours after Walton was killed.

More:Homicide outside Indianapolis day care leads to officer-involved shooting hours later

Rhonda Fox, 43, fatally shot in apartment complex's parking lot on city's south side

Sept. 15: Rhonda Fox, 43, was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' south side at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Teddy Lane, according to IMPD.

Police responded to a report of a person shot just before 5 p.m. Upon arrival they found a woman in a car with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators are trying to piece together what happened, police said, and are hoping members of the community will come forward with information.

Kaitlyn Woods, who has lived in the area for several years, said the people in the apartment complex are typically friendly. Gunfire, however, isn't uncommon in the area, she said.

"It's not anything new," she said. "It happens everyday."

Anyone with information can contact homicide detectives at 317-327-3475.

Samuel Reeder, 32, fatally shot at trailer park on city's east side

Sept. 15: Officers were called to the 7300 block of Taos Trail on Indianapolis' east side to check the welfare of a person just after 6 a.m., according to IMPD.

Police located an unresponsive man, later identified as Samuel Reeder, 32, with gunshot wound injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made in connection with the man's death.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Brad Nuetzman at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov.

Paul M. Wade, 34, fatally shot at E. 18th and N. Dequincy streets

Sept. 12: Paul M. Wade, 34, was found fatally shot just before 1 a.m. at East 18th and North Dequincy streets. He died at the scene. Preliminary information leads investigators to believe there is no known threat to the public. No arrest has been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.

Israel Saavedra-Delgado, 35, killed when disturbance at restaurant ends with gunfire

Sept. 11: A disturbance inside a restaurant on the city's northwest side ended with a fatal shooting, police said. Shortly before 8 p.m. officers responded to El Pastorcito at 7876 N Michigan Road where they found Israel Saavedra-Delgado, 35, outside the business with critical gunshot injuries. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Another person at the scene was found with injuries, but police determined they were not from gunshots. That person was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should call IMPD Homicide Detective Jesus Soria Jr. at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at Jesus.SoriaJr@indy.gov.

Pamela Garruto, 52, killed in shooting on city's north side blocks from Washington Park

Sept. 11: Officers responded to a report of a person shot about 11 p.m. at East 34th St and Brouse Avenue on the city's north side, blocks from Washington Park. Officers found two people with gunshot injuries. Pamela Garruto, 52, died at the scene. The other person injured was reported in stable condition by police.

On Oct. 6 police announced the arrest of 34-year-old Erik Hale in connection with this case.

Anyone with information about this incident should call IMPD Homicide Detective Michael McWhorter at 317-327-3475 or by email at Michael.McWhorter@indy.gov.

Abdukadir Filanwaa, 55, found fatally shot in downtown Indianapolis

Sept. 10: Shortly after 4 a.m. IMPD Downtown District officers were dispatched to the 400 block of E. 11th Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle. A caller told dispatchers that a cab was parked at the location with its doors open and hadn't moved in a while. When officers arrived they found Abdukadir Filanwaa, 55, in the driver's seat of the cab with fatal gunshot wounds.

Detectives are asking residents and businesses nearby to check their surveillance cameras between 2-4 a.m. Saturday and report anything they see to investigators. Two people were arrested in the case.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call IMPD Homicide Detective James Hurt at 317-327-3475 or email at James.Hurt@indy.gov.

More:Longtime Indy cabdriver killed in dispute over $20 was 'very peaceful person,' records show

Da Kylen Treyon Malix White, 19, killed in shooting on North High School Road

Sept. 4: White was one of three men killed in separate shootings during the Labor Day weekend in Indianapolis, according to police.

He was found dead inside a vehicle in the 4200 block of North High School Road on Indianapolis' northwest side, with gunshot wound injuries, investigators said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.

More:Arrest made in connection with fatal Labor Day weekend shooting that killed 19-year-old

DeAngelo Watkins, 33, found dead close to intersection of Southeastern Avenue and South Hunter Road

Sept. 3: DeAngelo Watkins, 33, was found unresponsive on the ground near a vehicle on Indianapolis' southeast side, according to police.

Watkins was pronounced dead on the scene in the 6800 block of Southeastern Avenue with gunshot wound injuries, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Matthew Melkey at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov.

Harvey Lewis, 45, dies in shooting on West 26th Street

Sept. 3: Harvey Lewis, 45, died in a shooting on Indianapolis' north side, according to police.

Officers found Lewis unresponsive with gunshot wound injuries in the 700 block of West 26th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Larry Craciunoiu at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov.

Stacey Branch, 24, killed in shooting Fieldcrest Lane

Sept. 2: Stacey Branch, 24, was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' west side, according to police.

Officers were dispatched on a report of a person shot in the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane and found Branch with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he died several hours later, according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Cristopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Cristopher.Winter@indy.gov.

Cortez Glass, 17, dies in shooting on North Ritter Avenue

Aug. 29: Cortez Glass, 17, is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis' east side, according to police.

Police responded just before 4:30 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 2300 block of North Ritter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Glass unresponsive inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Several hours after arrival, Glass was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.

Tyrese LaMont Temple, 19, killed at shopping center near West 71st Street and Michigan Road

Aug. 29: Tyrese LaMont Temple, 19, was killed in a shooting at a shopping center near West 71st Street and Michigan Road. Police responded to the shooting about 11:30 p.m. Sunday and found Temple with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died shortly after arriving, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gary Toms at 317-327-3475 or by email at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.

Aaron Flora, 23, fatally stabbed on Brill Road near Garfield Park

Aug. 29: Aaron Flora, 23, has died after being stabbed on the city's south side. Officers found the person with fatal stab wounds in the 2900 block of Brill Road, near the intersection of East Troy and Madison Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday.

Flora was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Simmie Poetsema, 26, identified as Dutch soldier killed in downtown Indianapolis

Aug. 28: The Dutch Ministry of Defense confirmed one of three soldiers shot in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday has died.

He was identified as Simmie Poetsema, 26, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

The soldier was one of two taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Meridian Street, near the intersection of Meridian and Maryland streets.

Police believe a disturbance between the three victims and another person or people led to the shooting, according to information from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The men are members of the Korps Commandotroepen, or Commando Corps, which is a special defense unit of the Royal Netherlands Army, according to the defense department. The shooting happened in front of the hotel where the soldiers were staying during their off time. They are in Indiana for training.

The soldier died with his family and colleagues present, Dutch officials reported. The two other soldiers injured were listed in critical and stable condition Saturday. Dutch officials said that remains unchanged.

More:'Disgraceful and cowardly': Prosecutor, police announce charges in fatal shooting of Dutch soldier

La’Shelle Teasley, 35, dies in shooting on North Tuxedo Street, SWAT on scene

Aug. 24: Indianapolis police found La’Shelle Teasley, 35, dead after an east side shooting in the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street — near East 10th Street and Sherman Drive — about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Teasley was found lying in the street when officers arrived and died at the scene.

About 9:20 a.m. police said homicide investigators and officers remained on scene. Special Weapons and Tactics Team and IMPD Emergency Response Group responded for added safety measures and crowd control.

Shortly after 9:40 a.m. police said a person of interest was in custody and that the killing was preceded by a domestic disturbance. The next day police announced the arrest of Marcelus Teasley, 30, in connection with the case. The couple were estranged, police said.

Donald Sparks, 68, has lived in the area for nearly his whole life — 60 years. He's known multiple people who have been killed on the east side, but it's usually "not so close," he said.

"Can't say I'm used to it but I see it all the time," he said.

More:Estranged husband arrested in connection with fatal shooting of La'Shelle Teasley

Katrina Strowder, 16, killed in shooting early Monday on city's northeast side

Aug. 22: Katrina Strowder, 16, died after being shot near an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northeast side, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded at about 1 a.m. on a report of a person shot in the 3800 block of Cooper Square Court. Officers arrived and found Strowder with gunshot wounds on the ground of the parking lot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she was pronounced dead.

The person responsible for the shooting was identified, detained, interviewed and released pending further investigation, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.

Aaron Webb, 18, dead after shooting on Indianapolis' east side Sunday

Aug 21: Aaron Webb, 18, was killed in a shooting on the city's east side Sunday night, police said.

Police responded at about 9 p.m. to the 4100 block of East Michigan Street to a report of a person shot and found Webb with gunshot wounds outside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene. This was the third homicide Sunday in Indianapolis.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov.

Gene White Jr., 52, dead after stabbing on city's east side early Sunday

Aug 21: Gene White Jr., 52, died after being stabbed near apartments on Indianapolis' east side, according to police.

Police responded at about 5 a.m. to the 1200 block of Redbrook Court on a report of a person shot. They found White with stab wounds, initially believed by police to be gunshot wounds, outside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide should contact Detective Michael Condon at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Michael.Condon@indy.gov.

Rodney Hanley, 19, dies in gas station shooting in downtown Indianapolis, two others injured

Aug 21: Rodney Hanley, 19, died in a shooting Sunday at a Marathon gas station downtown, according to police.

Police responded just after 12 a.m. to the 900 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a person shot. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers found Hanley with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

At the same time, IMPD received reports of a person who had been shot walking in to the Indianapolis Fire Department Headquarters and Eskenazi Hospital. Both were believed to be shot in the 900 block of Delaware Street, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.

Raishawn Gunn, 20, dead after shooting on city's northwest side Saturday

Aug. 20: Raishawn Gunn, 20, died in a shooting Saturday on Indianapolis' west side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers responded at about 1 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 4400 block of Fullwood Court. Upon arrival, officers found Gunn with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Mark Howard at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Mark.Howard@indy.gov.

Alexis Ford, 27, dies in shooting at Red Roof Inn on city's northeast side

Aug. 19: Alexis Ford, 27, was killed in a shooting at the Red Roof Inn on Indianapolis' northeast side, police said.

About 10:20 a.m. police responded to 8110 N. Shadeland Ave. — near Interstate 69 and East 86th Street — on a report of a person shot. Officer found Ford inside a room at the hotel with fatal gunshot injuries. It was the second time police responded to the hotel to investigate. The first time, officers said, they were dispatched to the wrong room. About 10 minutes later they received a call with the correct room number.

Timothy Gardner, 30, was detained at the scene and arrested for his involvement in the homicide, according to IMPD. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will due a formal review and charging determination.

Footage, firearms, blood:The case against man accused in Red Roof killing of Alexis Ford

AUGUST

Robert Fletcher Jr., 17

Date of death: Aug. 1

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7100 block of Knobwood Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Officers responded just after 2 a.m. Aug. 1 to a report of an person shot and found Fletcher with gunshot wounds outside an apartment building. He died at the scene.

More: Teen shot and killed at north side apartment complex

Armohnie Preswood, 16

Date of death: Aug. 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 11900 block of Tapp Drive

Status of investigation: Pending

Case details: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers responded to the home in the 11900 block of Tapp Drive at about 4:20 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived they found the teen outside of a house with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene. Police say a homeowner shot and killed a teen during an attempted robbery.

More:Police: Teen's fatal shooting on Tapp Drive was self-defense after attempted robbery

James Dixon III, 55

Date of death: Aug. 6

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1900 block of North Belleview Place

Status of investigation: Pending

Case details: Dixon was shot and killed during a robbery outside the funeral services business he owned on Indianapolis’ west side. Two teenagers were arrested in connection with his death, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

More:'A community man': Beloved Indianapolis funeral director remembered after fatal robbery

Elijah Adams, 22

Date of death: Aug. 6

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Northwest District officers and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive. They found Adams in a vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release stated.

More:Indianapolis police investigate man's death Saturday on the west side

Marshal Jones, 27

Date of death: Aug. 9

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3500 block of North Leland Avenue

Status of investigation: Ongoing

Case details: Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue where they found shell casings in the street, a vehicle that was shot up and Jones lying in the front yard of a home. Detectives are exploring this shooting as possibly involving self-defense, but an investigation is ongoing.

More:One man killed, another man injured in shooting on Indy's east side

Roland Thompson, 38

Date of death: Aug. 10

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7900 block of North Michigan Road

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Thompson was shot outside a gas station in the 7900 block of North Michigan Road. Medics took him to St. Vincent's Hospital, police say. He died shortly after. Police say they do not believe this was a random act. The investigation is ongoing.

More:Coroner identifies man killed in shooting outside gas station on Indy's northwest side

Wykhem Asha Hoosier, 23

Date of death: Aug. 12

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5400 block of East 36th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Hoosier was found in the street near the intersection of East 36th Street and North Hawthorne Lane. Officers were called to the scene on a report of a person lying on the ground just before 4:30 p.m., said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley. Hoosier was pronounced dead at the scene.

More:Person killed in shooting near Wes Montgomery Park Friday afternoon

Henry Kollie, 18

Date of death: Aug. 17

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 6100 block of Cheshire Road

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Just before 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cheshire Road near the intersection of South High School Road and Jackson Street for a person shot. Arriving officers found Kollie with gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov.

JANUARY

Genaro Dominguez-Hipolito, 35

Date of death: Jan. 1

Manner of death: Stabbing

Location: 2800 block of Madison Avenue

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Genaro Dominguez-Hipolito was fatally stabbed in a parking lot on the south side of Indianapolis. Police were called to the scene about 3:15 a.m. to respond to an “ongoing disturbance” and found the wounded Dominguez Hipolito. Officers detained several people at the scene. His death marked the first homicide in Indianapolis for 2022.

More:Man fatally stabbed on south side in Indianapolis' 1st homicide of 2022 identified

Shane Furman, 39

Date of death: Jan. 1

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2100 block of West Walnut Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Patrolling officers found a wounded Shane Furman in the street about 7:30 p.m. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

More: Man fatally shot on westside of Indianapolis on Jan. 1, 2022 identified as Shane Furman

John Coleman, 57

Date of death: Jan. 3

Manner of death: Unknown

Location: 1000 block of North Centennial Street

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Indianapolis police launched a homicide investigation into John Coleman's death after investigators said they learned he was intentionally struck by an SUV. Witnesses told police the driver floored the car toward Coleman, which knocked him to the ground. James Gary was arrested and charged with murder in the case.

More: Motive behind fatal Indianapolis hit-and-run on N. Centennial revealed in court documents

Julian Rayner, 19

Date of death: Jan. 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1600 block of Fogelson Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Julian Rayner died shortly after arriving at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Police found Rayner shot on the east side of Indianapolis.

More: Man killed in east side shooting Monday afternoon, marking Indy's fourth homicide in 2022

LaRon Eskew, 44

Date of death: Jan. 6

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: Unknown

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: LaRon Eskew arrived at Eskenazi Hospital in the middle of the night with a gunshot wound and died shortly after, police said. Officials said they couldn’t find a crime scene to determine where the shooting occurred, but their investigation led officers to a hookah lounge in Broad Ripple. Police said there was a fight outside the building before Eskew’s arrival at Eskenazi, and they believe the two events are related.

More: Coroner identifies man shot, killed after fight near Broad Ripple hookah lounge

Latia Scott, 29

Date of death: Jan. 7

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 6100 block of East Nelson Place

Status of investigation: Murder-suicide

Case details: Latia Scott died after an apparent murder-suicide inside a home on the east side of Indianapolis. Police were asked by a family to conduct a welfare check at the home and when officers arrived, Scott and Dewayne Autman were found shot dead. The pair were believed to have been in a relationship.

More: Coroner identifies man and woman killed in murder-suicide on east side

Derrick Mooney, 29

Date of death: Jan. 7

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1300 block of North Bolton Avenue

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Derrick Mooney was found shot dead inside a vehicle at an intersection on the east side of Indianapolis.

More: IMPD officers arrest Indy man connected to January east side fatal shooting

Jamal Lewis, 17

Date of death: Jan. 8

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3100 block of Bonham Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Jamal Lewis was found with gunshot wounds by police at an intersection on Indianapolis’ northwest side. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

More: Coroner IDs man, teen killed in separate weekend shootings across Indianapolis

Penny Turner, 34

Date of death: Jan. 8

Manner of death: Multiple sharp force injuries

Location: 1400 block of South Belmont Avenue

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Police found Penny Turner dead with “injuries consistent with trauma” inside a residence while responding to a report of a burglary on the southwest side of Indianapolis. The coroner’s office later determined she died from multiple sharp force injuries.

More: 'It's not fair': Penny Turner's boyfriend facing murder charge in her killing

Aaron Levi, 34

Date of death: Jan. 15

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3500 block of Kinnear Avenue

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Aaron Levi was one of two men found shot on the north side of Indianapolis on Jan. 15. He died at the scene and the other man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

More: Man killed in series of shootings on city's north side Saturday afternoon identified

Da Tara Johnson, 18

Da Tara Johnson

Date of death: Jan. 16

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4100 block of Creek Way

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Da Tara Johnson died at a hospital hours after police found her with gunshot wounds early in the morning at a southeast-side apartment. The 18-year-old recently graduated from Beech Grove High School.

More: How a duffel bag in a dumpster led Indy police to suspect in Da Tara Johnson's killing

Eugene Kestner Jr., 43

Date of death: Jan. 19

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 500 block of South Emerson Avenue

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Kestner was found with a gunshot wound on the front porch of a home by responding officers about 7 a.m. in the 500 block of South Emerson Avenue, near the intersection of English Avenue. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition but did not survive. Detectives in their early investigation believe Kestner knew the people inside the home where he was found shot and had been knocking on the door before the shooting. Their relationship is unclear.

More: Man who died after being shot on porch at Christian Park home identified by coroner

Kamoura Sutton, 2 months

Date of death: Jan. 20

Manner of death: Blunt force

Location: 600 block of Magdalene Lane

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Kamoura Sutton was found unresponsive in a west-side apartment. Paramedics took her to Riley Hospital for Children, where she died shortly after arriving. Sutton's cause of death was blunt force traumatic injuries.

More: An Indianapolis baby's death on the west side is being investigated as a homicide

Troy Elleman, 31

Date of death: Jan. 26

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Troy Elleman was shot after police said a “short disagreement” between him and another man erupted inside a second-floor room at the Motor 8 Inn. He died shortly after arriving at a hospital. Shane Patton has been arrested and charged with murder in the case. According to witnesses, Patton came to Elleman’s room uninvited and the two men got into an argument.

More: Man dead, another arrested after argument, shooting at motel Wednesday, IMPD says

Alexis Dompier, 21

Date of death: Jan. 27

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3800 block of Boulevard Place

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Alexis Dompier was shot and killed inside a vehicle traveling on West 38th Street on Indianapolis’ north side. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Anthony Rhea has been arrested and charged with murder in the case.

More: Woman identified after fatal shooting on West 38th Street on Indy's north side

Charles Cole, 53

Date of death: Jan. 27

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 200 block of Bertha Court

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Charles Cole was found shot dead in a neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis. Police detained Leon Brewer after the shooting and announced his arrest shortly after. He's been charged with one count of murder in the case.

More: Fiancée witnessed Thursday night fatal shooting of man on Indy's west side, record states

Marlin Kiser, 29

Date of death: Jan. 30

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 10000 block of Aristocrat Drive North

Status of investigation: Conviction

Case details: Marlin Kiser was shot and killed on the Carriage House East Apartment complex property. Police soon after arrested Andre Johnson in the case. On Sept. 20 the Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Andre Johnson was convicted of murder after a two-day trial.

More: Man killed outside Carriage House East apartment had 'history' with suspected shooter

Mustafa Ibrahim, 30

Date of death: Jan. 31

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4300 block of Shady Lane

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Mustafa Ibrahim was fatally shot outside a home on a residential street on Indianapolis’ northeast side.

More: Man shot, killed on Shady Lane in northeast Indianapolis identified

FEBRUARY

Patricia Newnum, 80

Patricia Newnum, pictured here in a family photograph, was killed at Homestead Healthcare Center in Indianapolis on Feb. 2, 2022.

Date of death: Feb. 2

Manner of death: Asphyxia

Location: 7400 block of Madison Avenue

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Newnum died after police say she was killed by another resident at Homestead Healthcare Center. Prosecutors charged Dwayne Freeman with rape and murder in the case.

'She loved the thought of heaven': Slain nursing home resident Patricia Newnum remembered

A killing in Room 112: Problems plagued nursing home where resident was raped, smothered

Darryl Fisher, 15

Date of death: Feb. 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4400 block of North College Avenue

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Police found Fisher shot on the north side of Indianapolis on Feb. 1. The teen died two days after arriving at a hospital.

More: Coroner identifies 15-year-old killed after shooting on College Avenue

Terrell Reed, 26

Date of death: Feb. 9

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4300 block of North Lasalle Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Reed died after a double shooting inside a home on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

More: Two men shot on North Lasalle Street. One has died. Here's what we know.

Dashawn Brown, 2 months

Date of death: Feb. 10

Manner of death: Blunt force

Location: 7900 block of Timber Ridge Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Brown was found unresponsive and not breathing inside an apartment on the east side. The boy died in a hospital days later.

More: 2-month-old identified by police after death ruled a homicide by blunt force injuries

Antwan Donaldson, 25

Date of death: Feb. 10

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3700 block of Wallace Avenue

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Donaldson died after he was shot on Indianapolis’ east side.

More: Man killed February shooting on Indianapolis’ east side identified by police

Cecelia O’Bryan, 77

Date of death: Feb. 11

Manner of death: Blunt force

Location: 1800 block of North Warman Avenue

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: O’Bryan was found dead after police were called to a home for a welfare check. Police arrested a 13-year-old in connection to the killing and another 13-year-old for an alleged burglary at the same home.

More: IMPD: Two 13-year-olds arrested in connection to west side killing, burglary this month

Debra Medley, 64

Date of death: Feb. 12

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 9000 block of Log Run Drive North

Status of investigation: Murder-suicide

Case details: Medley was found shot and killed after an apparent murder-suicide on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

More: Woman identified in suspected murder-suicide in Clermont, police say

Aron Thompson, 68

Date of death: Feb. 11

Manner of death: Blunt force

Location: 10000 block of Pineneedle Court

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Thompson was admitted to a hospital in January after an assault in the 10000 block of Pineneedle Court. He died Feb. 11. The Marion County Coroner's Office ruled his death a homicide on April 15.

More: Death of man assaulted on Indy's northeast side in January determined to be homicide

Patrick Mitchell, 34

Patrick Mitchell as a toddler. Mitchell died on Feb. 12, 2022 from injuries he sustained from being shaken as a baby in 1988. Police are now investigating his death as a homicide.

Date of death: Feb. 12

Manner of death: Blunt force

Location: 5300 block of Falcon Lane

Status of investigation: Ongoing

Case details: Mitchell died from injuries he sustained in 1988 after being shaken as a 2-month-old baby. The injuries left him bedridden, blind, deaf and unable to breathe or eat on his own. The man who shook him served 2 ½ years in prison for felony battery. The coroner ruled Mitchell’s death a homicide and police have opened an investigation for prosecutors to determine whether to file additional charges.

More: Patrick Mitchell could’ve been ‘anything.’ His family wants justice in 'very unusual' case

Cynthia Shouse, 43

Cynthia Shouse

Date of death: Feb. 12

Manner of death: Exposure

Location: 900 block of East 26th St.

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Police found Shouse dead in an alley on the north side of Indianapolis. Her death was ruled a homicide by the coroner in April.

More: 'She didn’t deserve this': Man arrested in February homicide, family remembers mother of 3

Titus Mathis, 24

Date of death: Feb. 15

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5400 block of W. 34th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Mathis was critically wounded in a shooting Sept. 2, 2015 in the 5400 block of W. 34th Street. Mathis died this year on Feb. 15 from complications related to the gunshot injuries. Police announced June 21 a homicide investigation into his death was launched.

More: Titus Mathis was shot in 2015. His death is now Indy's 102nd homicide probe of 2022

Anthony Tinnin, 34

Date of death: Feb. 20

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 10000 block of East Washington Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Tinnin was shot dead in a parking lot just outside a Chuck E. Cheese. Bullets ripped through the restaurant, shattering windows and causing panic among families. No one else was struck.

More: Fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting brings violence to 'children's front doors'

Barry Cade, 56

Date of death: Feb. 21

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5300 block of West 34th Place

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Cade was shot to death in a neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis.

More: Coroner identifies men killed in separate Indianapolis shootings on Feb. 21-22

Daryl Webb, 19

Date of death: Feb. 22

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1800 block of Holloway Avenue

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Webb arrived at Community Hospital East with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.

More: Coroner identifies men killed in separate Indianapolis shootings on Feb. 21-22

David Oliver, 47

Date of death: Feb. 22

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 400 block of North Oakland Avenue

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Oliver was found dead inside a home on the east side of Indianapolis after police were called for a welfare check.

More: Coroner identifies man found dead at east-side home as police work homicide investigation

Dallas Germany, 19

Date of death: Feb. 22

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2100 block of East 34th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Germany was killed in a double shooting in an Indianapolis neighborhood near Washington Park.

More: Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting on East 34th Street near Washington Park

Secoya Williams, 25

Date of death: Feb. 25

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4700 block of Century Plaza Road

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Williams was shot in a parking lot of a strip mall. She died shortly after arriving at a hospital. Sisters Arieal Smith and Ebonie Parks have been arrested and charged in the case.

More: 2 sisters arrested in connection with shooting death on northwest side of Indianapolis

Rodney Kimble, 68

Date of death: Feb. 25

Manner of death: Unknown

Location: 2400 block of Hillside Avenue

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Kimble was found dead under what police said called suspicious circumstances in an apartment on the north side.

More: Man identified by police, was discovered dead on Indianapolis' north side in February

MARCH

Joseph King, 34

Date of death: March 6

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3300 block of North Shadeland Avenue

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: King was found shot inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of North Shadeland Avenue by officers just before 6 p.m. March 4, 2022. EMS took him to the hospital in critical condition. Medical staff pronounced him death March 6.

More: Man identified after shooting on North Shadeland Avenue

Kerwin Pollard, 35

Date of death: March 6

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1600 block of Ingram Street

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Pollard died after a shooting in the middle of the day in a neighborhood on the north side of Indianapolis. Prosecutors charged Julius Thomas with murder, robbery, armed robbery and assisting a criminal in the case.

More: Police arrest man in connection to fatal shooting in Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood

Da’Vonta White, 14

Da'Vonta White, 14, was one of two teens shot and killed at Dubarry Park on March 7, 2022.

Date of death: March 7

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8700 block of East 35th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: White and his best friend, 15-year-old Isaiah Jackson, were shot and killed at Dubarry Park. The killing of the teens left the community reeling. White’s family said the 14-year-old enjoyed taking apart anything, just to put it back together.

More: 'We all should be mourning': Family buries teen lost to Indianapolis gun violence

Isaiah Jackson, 15

Date of death: March 7

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8700 block of East 35th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Jackson and White were shot and killed at Dubarry Park. The killing of the teens left the community reeling.

More: Two teens shot and killed Monday night at Dubarry Park on east-side of Indianapolis

Cecil Mullins II, 30

Date of death: March 10

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1700 block of North Ritter Avenue

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Police found Mullins shot dead in an east-side neighborhood after following reports of a person down in the area. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

More: Coroner identifies man found fatally shot near east-side apartments on North Ritter

Brandon Swanigan, 21

Date of death: March 14

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4100 block of Eisenhower Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Swanigan was found shot dead outside homes on the northwest side of the city. Investigators learned there were reports of shots fired in the area just before midnight, hours before police found Swanigan.

More: Homicide investigation underway after man found outside homes on northwest side

Ebony Burton, 31

Ebony Burton, 31, was the mother of three children and the daughter of Sonja Yarber. Burton was killed in March on the city's east side.

Date of death: March 15

Manner of death: Trauma

Location: 4700 block of East 10th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Burton was found dead from traumatic injuries but her death was not declared a homicide by the Marion County Coroner's Office until June 16.

More: Ebony Burton was killed days after being accepted to Ivy Tech. Her case is unsolved

Thawng Ceu, 21

Date of death: March 19

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7900 block of Shelby Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Ceu and 18-year-old Boi Nge were shot and killed in a parking lot behind a YMCA on the south side of Indianapolis.

More: Coroner identifies men killed after shooting near YMCA on south side of Indianapolis.

Boi Nge, 18

Date of death: March 19

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7900 block of Shelby Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Nge and Ceu were shot and killed in a parking lot behind a YMCA on the south side of Indianapolis.

More: Coroner identifies men killed after shooting near YMCA on south side of Indianapolis.

Edward Weaver Jr., 35

Date of death: March 21

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7900 block of East 38th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Police found Weaver with a gunshot wound inside a crashed vehicle near a gas station on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Emergency medical personnel took him to a hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

More: Man found shot inside crashed vehicle on northeast side dies in hospital, police say

Nathan Wills, 69

Date of death: March 21

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3600 block of Arthington Boulevard

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Wills was found unresponsive outside a home in an east-side neighborhood. Medics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives later learned he had been shot.

More: Man identified in fatal shooting on Indianapolis' east side

Tommy Casey Jr., 54

Date of death: March 29

Manner of death: Blunt force

Location: 100 block of South Catherwood Avenue

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Casey was found injured inside a house on the east side of Indianapolis. Medics took him to a hospital, where he died.

More: 45-year-old man arrested in connection with Indianapolis' east side killing from March

J’mel Dowdell, 43

Creator of the Button Nose Kids, J'Mel Dowdell auditions for the Shark Tank TV show at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Date of death: March 30

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 9400 block of Timber View Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Dowdell was found shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis. He owned Button Nose Kidz company, producing cartoons and selling merchandise. His family said he died a day after his 43rd birthday. Detectives have spoken with a person of interest in the case, police said.

More: 'People's hearts are hurting': Indianapolis artist, children's cartoon creator, fatally shot

APRIL

Deja Morse, 27

Date of death: April 2

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 6900 Eagle Highlands Way

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Morse was pronounced dead shortly after being shot at JD's Pub & Grill. Police said she had been driven to a hospital after the shooting, then the vehicle crashed on I-65.

More: Coroner identifies woman killed after shooting at JD's Pub & Grill, I-65 car crash

Sebastian Reyes, 56

Date of death: April 9

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3700 block of Byrum Avenue

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Reyes was found shot in an alley on the north side of the city on a Saturday. Emergency medical personnel took him in critical condition to a hospital, where he died.

More: Coroner identifies man shot dead in alley near Crown Hill Cemetery

Belansky Fanord, 24

Date of death: April 10

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4200 West 38th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Fanord died after a birthday celebration on a weekend ended in gunfire. Fanord died from his injuries at the event center. Four men and one woman at the party were also shot.

More: Coroner identifies man killed after weekend birthday party shooting that injured 5 people

Michael Duerson III, 16

Photos of Michael Duerson III

Date of death: April 10

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5600 block of East 30th Street

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Duerson died in a hospital after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Duerson, also called MJ, was a student at Ben Davis High School who loved basketball and music, according to previous reporting by the IndyStar. He was mourned by friends and family dressed in his favorite colors a few days after his death in early April. In July police arrested two people in connection with this case.

More: 'MJ did not deserve this': Family mourns teen lost to gun violence, calls for answers

More: Two arrested in connection with April killing of 16-year-old Michael Duerson

Antonio Hoskins, 25

Date of death: April 12

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1800 block of Milburn Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Police found Hoskins shot in a neighborhood on the north side of Indianapolis after receiving calls about shots fired in the area followed by another report about checking the welfare of a person down. Hoskins died at the scene.

More: Coroner identifies man fatally shot on Montcalm Street on north side of Indianapolis

Dustin Jermaine Evans, 36

Date of death: April 14

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2900 block of North Sherman Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Evans was shot and killed in a parking lot outside a bar on the east side of Indianapolis.

More: Man killed in shooting on North Sherman Drive early Thursday identified

Vanel Stamps, 47

Date of death: April 15

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5300 Holly Springs Drive West

Status of investigation: Murder-Suicide

Case details: Vanel Stamps and Summer Stamps were killed in a double murder-suicide at an apartment complex on the northwest side. The shooter, Kris Martin, fatally shot himself.

More: Coroner identifies people killed in apparent double murder-suicide at apartment complex

Summer Stamps, 22

Date of death: April 15

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5300 Holly Springs Drive West

Status of investigation: Murder-Suicide

Case details: Summer Stamps and Vanel Stamps were killed in a double murder-suicide at an apartment complex on the northwest side. The shooter, Kris Martin, fatally shot himself.

More: Coroner identifies people killed in apparent double murder-suicide at apartment complex

Amber Rogers

Date of death: April 16

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8100 block of Lafayette Road

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Rogers died days after she was shot on the city's northwest side. Police believe Rogers was shot at a residence in the 8100 block of Lafayette Road shortly after 2:40 a.m. April 14. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

More: Woman shot near Lafayette Road on northwest side last week died Saturday

Jamear Powell Owens, 19

Date of death: April 17

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2900 block of Madison Avenue

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Powell died after being shot on the south side of Indianapolis near Troy and Madison avenues. Police found him with gunshot wounds in a parking lot. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he died.

More: Man shot on Madison Avenue on south side of Indianapolis identified

Jujuan Finch Jr., 24

Date of death: April 18

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2700 block of South State Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Finch Jr. died a day after he arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police believe the shooting occurred on the south side of Indianapolis.

More: Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 dead on south side after man succumbs to injuries, police say

Sheridan Tom Jr., 32

Sheridan Tom, 32, was shot and killed on Monday, April 18, 2021 on the south side of Indianapolis.

Date of death: April 18

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2300 block of Werges Avenue

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Tom died after being shot outside an abandoned house on the south side of Indianapolis. The 32-year-old, who loved music, recently completed drug treatment, and was on his way to a recovery home. His family is now raising funds to purchase a guitar-shaped tombstone.

More: Sheridan Tom had completed drug treatment. He was killed before his next step in recovery.

More: A plan was hatched to lure, then rob, Sheridan Tom on April 18. It ended in his killing

Terrence Cordell McLean, 30

Date of death: April 22

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4300 block of Stouffer Lane

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: McLean died shortly after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Medics took him in critical condition to a hospital, where he died.

More: An argument led to Stouffer Lane killing of Terrence McLean, police say; 2 arrested

Jahmal Ahmed Houston, 19

Date of death: April 22

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3300 block of St. Clair Place

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Houston died after a shooting in a neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis. Anthony Spearmon and Comfort Glass have been charged with murder in the case.

More: 2 teens arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 19-year-old on Indy's west side

Eric Mitchell Preer, 21

Date of death: April 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1900 block of North College Avenue

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Preer was shot inside College Avenue Smoke Shop during an apparent robbery. Preer, an employee of the shop, died shortly after arriving at a hospital the night of the shooting. Jalen Frierson has been charged in the case.

More: IMPD arrests 21-year-old in College Ave Smoke Shop robbery, fatal shooting of employee

Hector Sosa-Mendoza, 30

Date of death: April 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4000 block of Alsace Place

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Sosa-Mendoza died after a shooting in the 4000 block of Alsace Place.

More: Five people killed in multiple shootings in Indianapolis over weekend identified

William Davis, 41

Date of death: April 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4000 block of Stratford Court

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: William Davis and Irene Williams were found shot to death at Towne and Terrace in the 4300 block of Stratford Court.

More: Five people killed in multiple shootings in Indianapolis over weekend identified

Irene Williams, 36

Date of death: April 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4000 block of Stratford Court

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: William Davis and Irene Williams were found shot to death at Towne and Terrace in the 4300 block of Stratford Court.

More: 'It's ridiculous': Robberies and party shooting punctuate recent deadly violence in Indy

Mark C. McIntire, 74

Date of death: April 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1700 Countryside Drive

Status of investigation: Murder-suicide

Case details: Mark McIntire and Janet McIntire died after a SWAT standoff ended in a double murder-suicide at a home on the west side. The shooter, Dean Thomas Farmer, fatally shot himself.

More: Robberies and party shooting punctuate recent deadly violence in Indy

Janet McIntire, 70

Date of death: April 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1700 block of Countryside Drive

Status of investigation: Murder-suicide

Case details: Mark McIntire and Janet McIntire died after a SWAT standoff ended in a double murder-suicide at a home on the west side. The shooter, Dean Thomas Farmer, fatally shot himself.

More: What we know after deadly SWAT standoff ended a violent weekend in Indianapolis

Jesus Mazariegos, 70

Date of death: April 25

Manner of death: Blunt force

Location: 4400 block of Mission Drive

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Mazariegos died days after being robbed and beaten outside his apartment complex.

Tyvon Moore, 19

Date of death: April 25

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 20 block of North Gray Street

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Moore died after a shooting at a home on North Gray Street. Police in an affidavit said witnesses saw Moore and another man arguing at the front door of a home when shots began to fire. David Villanueva has been charged with murder in the case.

More: Man shot in the head on North Gray Street 'had words' with shooter, arrest affidavit says

Ngun Tha Peng, 18

Date of death: April 25

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8800 block of St. Peter

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Peng was shot on the south side of Indianapolis. He died after arriving at a hospital.

More: Man charged in connection with April fatal shooting on Indy's south side

Kenuel Thompson, 27

Date of death: April 28

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2900 block of Kessler Boulevard N. Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Thompson was one of two men shot near a strip mall on the west side of Indianapolis. The other man was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

More: Two men shot, one fatally, early Thursday near strip mall on west side

Naya Ruffin, 22

Date of death: April 29

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5700 block of San Paulo Circle

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Police found Ruffin shot at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis after responding to reports of a shooting after 1 a.m. Emergency medical personnel took her to a hospital in critical condition. She died shortly after arriving.

More: Woman fatally shot at apartment complex on northeast side of Indianapolis, police say

MAY

Jose Mathis Jr., 44

Date of death: May 2

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3200 block of East 42nd Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Mathis Jr. was found dead from a gunshot wound on the property of an abandoned school building on the northeast side of the city.

More: Body found under 'suspicious' circumstances on old school grounds

Aaron Jackson Jr., 35

Date of death: May 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2500 block of Sherman Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Jackson died after being shot inside a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis.

More: Coroner identifies four people killed in separate shootings on the north side

Anthony Morman, 31

Date of death: May 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3400 block of Caroline Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Morman was one of three people found shot dead inside a vehicle on the north side of Indianapolis.

More: Anthony Morman among those killed May 3 in Indianapolis

Kabelo Reidenbach, 15

Date of death: May 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3400 block of Caroline Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Reidenbach was one of three people found shot dead inside a vehicle on the north side of Indianapolis.

More: Coroner identifies four people killed in separate shootings on the north side

Harpreet Singh, 28

Date of death: May 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 6400 block of Jaguar Place

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: A tow truck driver found Singh dead in the backseat of an abandoned SUV on the west side of Indianapolis.

More: 21-year-old charged with reckless homicide in death of man missing from Avon

Keandre Coleman, 26

Date of death: May 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3400 block of North Hawthorne Lane

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Coleman was shot May 26, 2021 at Wes Montgomery Park and died nearly a year later from his wounds.

More: Man dies from May 2021 shooting at east side Indy park, police identify suspect

Gary Underwood, 46

Date of death: May 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1800 block of North Rural Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Underwood died from a shooting during what investigators believe was an armed carjacking and robbery.

More: Man killed in shooting during carjacking, robbery on North Rural Street identified

Marvin Walker Jr., 25

Date of death: May 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3400 block of Caroline Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Walker was one of three people found shot dead inside a vehicle on the north side of Indianapolis.

More: Marvin Walker Jr. among those fatally shot on Caroline Street

Bobby Joe Dodson, 32

Date of death: May 15

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 6400 block of West Washington Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Police found Dodson unresponsive and with gunshot wounds on the west side of Indianapolis while responding to a report of a person down that morning. Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

More: Man found fatally shot on Indianapolis' west side

Ezra Elijah Porter, 23

Date of death: May 19

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3600 block of North Illinois Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Porter died in a hospital not long after police found him shot and lying next to a vehicle in a neighborhood on the north side of Indianapolis.

More: Indianapolis police identify man killed in early-morning shooting on North Illinois Street

Taylor George, 24

Taylor George, right, poses with new shoes she insisted on providing for a man she saw living on the streets in Indianapolis. His shoes had no soles under them, said Elder Coleman of Refuge Place Indy.

Date of death: May 19

Manner of death: Stabbing

Location: 300 block of North Meridian Street

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: George died after being stabbed downtown near the Indiana World War Memorial. She was helping hand out meals to homeless people that night when an argument began between her boyfriend and the suspected stabber, according to a member of the church and court records.

More: Taylor George just started a new life. She was then killed downtown near the War Memorial.

Timothy Lewis, 27

Date of death: May 20

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 10000 block of Tinton Court

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: On May 15, court records state surveillance camera footage showed the man shoot Timothy Lewis II in the face. Lewis immediately fell to the ground. The man briefly pauses, takes four steps toward Lewis and pulls the trigger again, delivering mortal wounds to his head and neck. Lewis died from those injuries May 20.

More: 'Now I gotta live with that': Man faces murder charge in Harlan Street shooting

Dashawn Roscoe, 41

Date of death: May 27

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 10000 block of Tinton Court

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Roscoe was shot and killed after what police described as a "disturbance" between him and another person.

More: Couple’s late-night rendezvous at Indianapolis playground ends in death, arrest

Xavier Fairley, 17

Date of death: May 30

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 6700 block of Twig Place

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Fairley was found shot on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Medics took him in critical condition to a hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

More: IMPD: Teenager shot and killed early Monday on southwest side identified

Lon Powe, 21

Date of death: May 31

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7000 block of Mariner Way

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Powe died on a patio after being shot at the apartment building on the west side of Indianapolis.

More: A man was shot and killed Tuesday at an apartment. Neighbors thought the shots were firecrackers

JUNE

Kayla Bowling, 29

Date of death: June 1

Manner of death: Blunt force

Location: 3000 block of South Rural Street

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Bowling died from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash. Her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Kyle Rigdon, was arrested in connection with the crash.

More: 'She was my baby': Indianapolis woman dies in hit-and-run, ex-boyfriend charged with murder

Terryus Thomas, 31

Date of death: June 1

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4200 East New York Street

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Thomas died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a liquor store, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Investigators said they do not believe the stabbing was a random act of violence.

More: Deadly stabbing outside Indianapolis liquor store began as heated argument, say police

Harold Bennett, 22

Date of death: June 1

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5100 block of Emerson Village Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Bennett died after police received multiple 911 calls about shots fired. Dispatchers advised officers they heard a disturbance in the background of at least one of the 911 calls.

More: One man killed, two others injured in shooting at apartment complex on Indy's southeast side

Andre Smith, 26

Date of death: June 3

Manner of death: Vehicular crash

Location: 3900 block of East 82nd Street

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Smith was struck by a car multiple times outside a pub on the city's northeast side and a woman was arrested in the case. Officers responded to the parking lot of Tilly’s Pub in the 3900 block of East 82nd Street at about 12:30 a.m. They found Smith in the parking lot underneath a vehicle. He died at the scene and the coroner's office determined he'd been intentionally hit with a vehicle.

More: AirTag, accusation and argument end in murder charge after man run over outside Tilly's

Frederick Miles Jr., 23

Date of death: June 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8800 block of Montery Court

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Miles Jr. died after police initially reported he was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Miles was shot and his condition took a turn while he was being transported to the hospital via ambulance.

More: Two men killed in weekend overnight shootings in Indianapolis

Darryl L. Ransom

Date of death: June 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 600 block of North Dearborn Street

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Ransom was discovered with fatal gunshot injuries at a house on the city's east side just before 10:30 p.m. Preliminary information leads investigators to believe the shooting involved a dispute over money for narcotics, according to police.

More: Coroner identifies 44-year-old Indianapolis man killed on Dearborn Street

Desmond J. Banks, 32

Date of death: June 9

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 9900 block of East 38th Street

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Banks died after an argument when the driver of an ice cream truck struck Banks' parked Chevrolet Camaro in the parking lot of the Marathon Gas at the intersection of East 38th Street and Mitthoefer Road. The argument escalated and Banks was fatally shot.

More: Details into deadly Marathon gas station shooting involving ice cream truck revealed

Emmanuel Terveus, 34

Date of death: June 12

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3700 block of North Mitthoefer Road

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Terveus died after a shooting in the 3700 block of North Mitthoefer Road, just south of 38th Street. Police said an argument preceded the shooting and another man was arrested in the case.

More: 'Not what we should expect': Disturbances turn deadly in Indianapolis

Ervin M. Crabtree

Date of death: June 17

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2300 block of Stuart Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Crabtree was found by officers about 1:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Stuart Street, which is just north of Interstate 70. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

More: Man dies after shooting on Stuart Street

Elexis Washington, 46

Date of death: June 20

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8800 block of E 21st Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Police responded to a report of a person shot around 6 p.m. June 16 in the 8800 block of East 21st Street and found Washington with gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital on June 20.

More: Man dies in hospital days after shooting on East 21st Street

Lamar D. Washington, 32

Date of death: June 18

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 6100 block of North Rural Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Washington was shot about 1 a.m. near the intersection of East 62nd and North Rural streets. He died at a hospital.

More: IMPD identifies 32-year-old as man shot and killed on city's northeast side

Charles Barron, 36

Date of death: June 18

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: Community Justice Center, 675 Justice Way

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Barron was pronounced dead Sunday evening at the Adult Detention Center after a deputy found him unresponsive at about 10:15 p.m. in his cell. Police in a preliminary probable cause affidavit said it appeared Barron hanged himself, until video from the control room showed he was strangled with a bedsheet, then had his pants wrapped around his neck and his body propped up.

More: A man was arrested in his cellmate’s killing. He tried to stage it as a suicide, docs say

Jamarhee Farrow, 19

Date of death: June 21

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8000 block of Sunfield Court

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: IMPD Northwest District Officers went to the 8000 block of Sunfield Court — located between US Highway 136 and Interstate 74 — after receiving a report of a person shot. On arrival, police found Farrow, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

More: Investigation launched into man's death after fatal west side shooting on Sunfield Court

Hermon Lloyd, 29

Date of death: June 22

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5200 block of E. 20th Place

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Lloyd was found dead inside a vehicle after officers were called the 5200 block of East 20th Place near its intersection with North Hawthorn Lane on a report of a deceased person and found the man with "apparent trauma." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

More: Police: Man found dead inside vehicle early Wednesday on Indianapolis' east side

Tinneshia McMillian, 45

Date of death: June 23

Manner of death: Stabbing

Location: 500 block of West 30th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: McMillian was fatally stabbed in a disturbance in the 800 W. 29th Street. She was found inside a home about half a mile away after officers were called to the 500 block of West 30th Street. She died at the hospital.

More: Homicide detectives investigate deadly stabbing on Indy's north side

John Barnett Sr., 45

Date of death: June 25

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1500 block of Renton Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Barnett died after police were dispatched to the city's northeast side on report of a person shot around 10 p.m. at a gas station. After being transported to the hospital, he was pronounced dead. Barnett was one of the city's peacemakers.

More: 'His life was not in vain': Indianapolis Peacemaker dies in shooting on North Keystone

Kyson Ward, 23

Date of death: June 26

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1500 block of Renton Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Ward died after police responded about 8:30 a.m. to a duplex in the 1500 block of Renton Street, just north of Bethel Park. He and a woman were found shot. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was in serious but stable condition after the shooting.

More: Man dead, woman injured in Indianapolis after shooting on southeast side

Ashlee Atkins, 37

Date of death: June 29

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8700 block of Hosta Way

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Atkins was killed in a shooting about 6 p.m. at home in a southwest side subdivision. She died at the scene. Investigators believe a disturbance between two people preceded the shooting. A person of interest stayed the home after the shooting and was transported to the police department’s homicide office to speak with investigators.

More: 'Then it got quiet,' What Ashlee Atkins' teens told police about the day of her shooting

Payton Wilson, 23

Date of death: June 30

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1000 block of Harlan Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Wilson was found outside behind a residence by police responding about 2 a.m. to a report of a person shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary information suggested this shooting could be linked to another that happened about the same time a few blocks away in the 2400 block of Prospect Street. A male was found with a "graze wound" and taken to a hospital.

More: Man dies in shooting on east side's Harlan Street, second person shot on Prospect Street

Anthony Garland, 34

Date of death: June 30

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3000 block of Rolling Dunes Drive

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Garland was working for a ride share company when he was fatally shot. Investigators believe the case was tied to robbery and connected a suspect to his death who was arrested hours later. Garland's body was found after officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Rolling Dunes Drive on a report of a person shot just before 6 a.m.

More: Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of ride-share driver on Indy's west side

Derian Lemont Watson, 20

Date of death: June 30

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3700 block of Guion Road

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Watson died one day after officers responded to the 3700 block of Guion Road — near West 38th Street — on report of a person shot. At the scene, two vehicles had crashed into each other. Another man also was shot and taken to the hospital.

More: Man involved in shooting, crash on Guion Road near West 38th Street has die

JULY

James Mason, 53

Date of death: July 2

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4700 block of E. 34th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Mason died after a shooting near Emerson Avenue and 34th Street about 9 p.m. When officers arrived Mason was in critical condition, but police said he died minutes later.

More: Violent overnight leaves one dead, several injured in Indianapolis

Medhat Saad, 31

Date of death: July 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Just after 7 a.m. police responded to the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive where they found Saad outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Police announced they'd arrested two people in connection with the case Aug. 5.

More: Arrests made in connection to July 3 homicide on Indianapolis' northwest side

Anthony Higginson Jr., 26

Date of death: July 5

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3600 block of N. Grant Avenue

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Higginson was found with fatal gunshot wounds just before 6 a.m. by officers responding to a report about a person shot. Officers found two men outside the location who suffered gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital, where Higginson was pronounced dead. Officers say the shooting stemmed from a family dispute.

More: Man shot during family disturbance on Indianapolis' east side now facing a murder charge

Na'Shun Wright, 22

Date of death: July 6

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5900 block of East 46th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Wright and another man were found shot at a gas station near the intersection of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue. The other man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

More: Man fatally shot shot at East 46th Street gas station

Kenneth Edward Dean, 35

Date of death: July 7

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1100 block of North Ridgeview Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Officers responded to the city's east side to investigate a man's death around 8 a.m. after residents awoke to find him inside of a vehicle on their property. The residents have no connection to the man's death, police said. Dean's death was ruled a homicide July 9. At the time, police said he had unknown trauma. The Marion County Coroner's Office later announced Dean was killed by a gunshot wound.

More: Police say man found in Warren Park yard last week was shot and killed

Larry W. Cagg, 43

Date of death: July 10

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1200 block of Kappes Street

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Cagg was found dead in an alley with gunshot injuries shortly before 3 p.m. on the city's west side near the corner of Kappes and West Lambert streets. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. The next day police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting.

More: Man shot, killed in West Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon identified as Larry Cagg, 43

Gregory Stewart, 22

Date of death: July 11

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3100 block of Brouse Avenue

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Stewart was found dead after he was shot on the 3100 block of Brouse Street about 9 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

More: 2 young lives lost in overnight Indianapolis shootings, including 15-year-old

Sadayreon Edwards, 15

Date of death: July 11

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Edwards was found shot about 1:30 a.m. on Meadowlark Drive near its intersection with North Kitley Avenue. He was taken to the hospital is critical condition but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

More: 2 young lives lost in overnight Indianapolis shootings, including 15-year-old

Daekorion Sultzer, 16

Date of death: July 13

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3600 block of Merrick Way

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Sultzer was killed and three others were injured in a shooting on the city's west side. The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Merrick Way near West 38th Street and West Kessler Boulevard North Drive. Upon arrival, officers found Sultzer with gunshot wounds in the hallway of an apartment building. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

More: Four teens shot, one fatally, on the west side of Indianapolis

Vincent Lovett Clifton Jr., 38

Date of death: July 13

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1900 block of Wallace Avenue

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Clifton was killed and a second man was injured in a shooting at a townhouse complex on Indianapolis’ east side just before 5 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man shot was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

More: One man killed, another injured in shooting outside townhomes on Indianapolis' east side

Micah Anderson, 38

Date of death: July 14

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1800 block of Brookside Avenue.

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Anderson was killed during what was supposed to be a child drop-off. An argument between Anderson and his son's mother resulted in the killing. Police accuse the mother's boyfriend of pulling the trigger.

More: A child drop-off turned argument ended with dad's fatal shooting on Brookside Avenue

Julie Halcomb

Date of death: July 16

Manner of death: Trauma

Location: 200 block of East Michigan Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Halcomb was found dead at her downtown apartment complex in the 200 block of East Michigan Street just before 5:30 p.m. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services pronounced her dead on scene. The coroner's office ruled her death a homicide days later.

More: Family seeks justice after Indianapolis grandmother strangled in apartment

Timothy Lamont Rucker Jr., 25

Date of death: July 17

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5000 block of Padre Lane

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Police responded to a report of a person shot about 3:30 p.m. at the 5200 block of Padre Lane, southeast of the intersection of Thompson Road and Emerson Avenue. When officers arrived they found Rucker inside a house with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene. Initially, the shooting was treated as a death inquiry, but homicide detectives were dispatched to investigate. Police do not know when Rucker was last alive, they said in a news release.

More: Police investigate man's death. It's unknown when he was last seen alive

Mary Adame, 28

Date of death: July 24

Manner of death: Trauma

Location: 1100 block of South Chester Avenue

Status of investigation: Arrest

Case details: Adame was reportedly struck by a vehicle before 8 p.m. July 23 in the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue. Officers found Adame in critical condition with trauma-related injuries. Emergency medical personnel took her to a hospital, where she died the next day. Police did not announce her death as a homicide for several days.

More: Arrest made in death of woman struck, killed by vehicle in east side homicide

Steve Sheppard Jr.

Date of death: July 29

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 900 block of West 34th

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Sheppard died after being shot in what police are calling a home invasion/robbery just after 4 a.m. The homeowner was cooperating with investigators.

More: Man killed in home invasion near Crown Hill Cemetery. Homeowner cooperating with police

Gregory Johnson, 20

Date of death: July 31

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 6400 block of Commons Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

Case details: Johnson was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. July 29 after police were called to the 3800 block of N. High School Road. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition but died July 31. Responding homicide detectives determined the shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Commons Drive.

More: Man dies Sunday, two days after shooting on Commons Drive in city's northwest side

Non-criminal homicides, such as accidental killings or those police have determined were self-defense, are not included.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis killings in 2022: Tracking each homicide case