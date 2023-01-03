Indianapolis killings in 2023: Tracking every homicide

After three years of seeing more than 200 homicides annually, IndyStar is continuing to track each killing to better understand violence in the city and remember the victims.

This list is preliminary, and the number of homicides can change as authorities investigate the circumstances of each case, determining whether the slaying was criminal, justified, accidental or suicide. IndyStar has excluded cases deemed accidents, suicides, fatal overdoses or hit-and-run deaths unless they were deemed intentional. This information is compiled using data from Indianapolis police, court records and interviews with family and friends of those killed.

Anyone with information that could help a homicide investigation is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Are we missing information? Email Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com.

Indianapolis killings in 2022:Tracking each homicide

James Martin, 15, killed in Indy's first homicide of the new year

Jan. 2: Indianapolis police are investigating the first homicide of the year: A shooting of a 15-year-old boy who they say was struck unintentionally.

James Martin was admitted to Community Hospital East with a gunshot wound at 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. Martin's condition deteriorated, and emergency medical personnel took him to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives determined the teen was shot at a house in the 2400 block of West Arlington Court. Police said they took a person into custody, and later released them while the Marion County Prosecutor's Office makes a charging decision.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis killings: Tracking every homicide in 2023