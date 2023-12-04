Indianapolis killings in December 2023

After three years of seeing more than 200 homicides annually, IndyStar is tracking each killing to better understand violence in the city and remember the victims. This list is preliminary, and the number of homicides can change as authorities investigate the circumstances of each case, determining whether the slaying was criminal, justified, accidental or suicide. IndyStar has excluded cases ruled accidents, suicides, fatal overdoses or hit-and-run deaths unless they were deemed intentional. This information is compiled using data from Indianapolis police, court records and interviews with family and friends of those killed. Anyone with information that could help a homicide investigation is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Are we missing information? Email Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com.

Female killed in shooting on Crest Lane on northeast side of Indianapolis

Dec. 3: Officers were called to the 7900 block of Scarborough Boulevard on the northeast side of the city on a report of a person shot at about 6:45 p.m.

They found a female, whose age has not yet been released, about a half mile away in the street in the 7300 block of Crest Lane on the city's northeast side. The female had gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD Captain Mark McCardia told Fox59 that officers found a teenage girl in the street with shell casings around her body.

Lead detective: Jose Torres, Jose.Torres@indy.gov.

