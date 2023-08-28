Indianapolis killings in February 2023

After three years of seeing more than 200 homicides annually, IndyStar is tracking each killing to better understand violence in the city and remember the victims. This list is preliminary, and the number of homicides can change as authorities investigate the circumstances of each case, determining whether the slaying was criminal, justified, accidental or suicide. IndyStar has excluded cases ruled accidents, suicides, fatal overdoses or hit-and-run deaths unless they were deemed intentional. This information is compiled using data from Indianapolis police, court records and interviews with family and friends of those killed. Anyone with information that could help a homicide investigation is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Are we missing information? Email Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com.

Michael Boyer, 44, dies from injuries in assault on West 22nd and North Illinois streets

Feb. 26: Michael Boyer, 44, died from injuries several days after police found him unconscious at the intersection of West 22nd Street and North Illinois Street on the north side of Indianapolis.

Police were dispatched to the intersection around 1 p.m. Feb. 20 on a report of a person assaulted. Officers found Boyer unconscious, which medics believed was the result of intoxication.

Once transported to the hospital, it was discovered Boyer had multiple injuries. He died six days later on Feb. 26.

During an investigation, a man spoke with officers and claimed responsibility for Boyer’s injuries. The man was released by officers pending further investigation and a review by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Rindell Williams was later arrested in connection with Boyer's death.

Lead detective: David Miller, David.Miller2@indy.gov.

Gerald Lewis III, 25, killed in shooting, woman injured on Mill View Court

Feb. 26: Officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Mill View Court on the northeast side of Indianapolis around 9 a.m. for a person shot.

When police arrived, they located Gerald Lewis III, 25, and a woman inside an apartment with gunshot injuries. They were both transported to a hospital in critical condition but Lewis did not survive.

While investigating, detectives learned there was no sign of forced entry into the residence.

Jailyn Hurt, 26, is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting.

Lead detective: Brad Nuetzman, Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov.

Antonio Love, 31, killed in double shooting on East 36th Street

Feb. 23: One man was killed and another injured in a shooting on the city's east side.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of East 36th Street just before 1 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. While en route, the call was upgraded to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot injuries. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition, said IMPD Officer William Young.

One man was found inside the house, while the other was found outside, Young said.

The man killed was identified as Antonio Love, 31.

Officers at the scene gathered on a deck outside the home as neighbors watched from the street and their front lawns. Family members and IMPD chaplains watched from behind yellow crime scene tape.

"We believe this an isolated incident and all parties involved have been accounted for," Young said. "Detectives are speaking with witnesses."

Investigators do not believe there is an immediate threat to the area, although police do not have anyone in custody, Young said.

Lead detective: Christopher Craighill, Christopher.Craighill@indy.gov.

Cavin Pogue Jr., 31, dies in apparent home invasion shooting on Bayview Club Drive

Feb. 21: Police are investigating a shooting that was preceded by an apparent home invasion on the northeast side of the city.

Police were dispatched to an apartment in the 7600 block of Bayview Club Drive on a report of a person shot at about 1:30 a.m. Cavin Pogue Jr., 31, was found inside the apartment building with gunshot injuries and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Detectives learned an individual reported to dispatch that a man kicked in their door before the shooting. The person believed to be responsible for the shooting is cooperating with detectives.

Detectives believe Pogue and the person responsible for the shooting knew each other. Investigators are not trying to locate anyone else involved in the shooting.

Lead detective: Connie Pearson, Connie.Pearson@indy.gov.

Michael Alexander, 41, dies in shooting at Towne and Terrace

Feb. 19: Michael Alexander, 41, was killed in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to the Towne and Terrace in the 4000 block of Stratford Court on a report of a person shot around noon. Officers located Alexander with gunshot injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene. This is the latest killing at the mostly abandoned townhomes at 42nd Street and Post Road, which have been plagued by violence.

Lead detective: Jeremy Ingram, Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov.

Kimberly Huddleston, 53, Collin Huddleston, 20, killed on Wellwood Drive.

Feb. 17: Kimberly Huddleston, 53, and Collin Huddleston, 20, were shot and killed at a residence on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of Wellwood Drive just after midnight and found the man and woman inside the home with gunshot injuries. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Later in the morning, police announced the person of interest shot himself once he was located and officers were approaching him. The man was found outside a residence about 2:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of South McClure Street, roughly 7 miles from where the Wellwood Drive shooting.

He was taken to a hospital in grave condition, police said. Four days after the shooting, police announced the person of interest, Steven Huddleston, 35, died from his injuries.

Lead detective: Colten Smith, Colten.Smith@indy.gov.

Taylor Miller, 21, killed in double shooting on North Somerset Avenue on west side

Feb. 15: One man was killed another was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis’ west side around 1:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the 900 block of North Somerset Avenue for a person shot. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot injuries.

Both men were transported to a hospital, where one died a few hours later. The other man remains in stable condition.

The man killed in the shooting was identified as Taylor Miller, 21.

Lead detective: Lottie Patrick, Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov.

Nathaniel Dawn Jr. dies in shooting on Forest Manor Avenue

Feb. 14: Just after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Forest Manor Avenue for reports of a person shot. Officers found Nathaniel Dawn Jr., 55, on a porch suffering from a gunshot wound. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services took Dawn to Methodist hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival.

Lead detective: Matt Melkey, matthew.melkey@indy.gov.

Sabrina Gail Cowan, 30, dies in shooting on West 12th Street

Feb. 13: Officers responding to a call about a person down just after 10 p.m. found Sabrina Gail Cowan, 30, unresponsive in the 3500 block of W. 12th Street on the city's west side.

Cowan was taken to Eskenazi hospital, where it was determined she suffered critical gunshot wounds. She died at the hospital.

On Aug 10, Indianapolis police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Troy Briscoe in Cowan's killing.

Lead detective: James Hurt, James.Hurt@indy.gov.

John Pollard Jr., 47, dies after being intentionally struck by car near IU Methodist

Feb. 11: Police were searching Sunday for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian outside of IU Methodist Hospital near downtown.

Investigators said a motorist intentionally struck John Pollard Jr., 47, on a sidewalk near West 16th Street and North Capitol Avenue about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told police a westbound car swerved into the eastbound lane and onto the sidewalk to strike Pollard. The car then proceeded back into the westbound lane and drove away.

IU Methodist is across the street from the collision. Pollard suffered trauma and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police charged 29-year-old Terell Williamson in Pollard's death. An affidavit for Williamson's arrest said the fatal encounter with Pollard began with a verbal altercation outside a Walgreens on Meridian Street. Williamson faces multiple charges, including auto theft, intimidation, armed robbery, battery resulting in bodily injury, and murder.

Lead detective: Tony Johnson, J1305@indy.gov.

Joey T. Sheriff, 33, dies in 'domestic related' dispute on Worcester Avenue

Feb. 11: Police said they found Joey T. Sheriff, 33, suffering from a gunshot wound at 5:30 p.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of Worcester Avenue, near Prospect Street and Emerson Avenue. Paramedics rushed Sheriff in critical condition to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said the shooting was “domestic related” and that people involved have been taken into custody.

Lead detective: Jose Torres, Jose.Torres@indy.gov.

Charles Muldrow III, 40, dies in shooting on West 27th Street

Charles Muldrow III, right, is pictured with his son Kirshawn Walker several years ago. Muldrow was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side on Feb. 11, 2023.

Feb. 11: Charles Muldrow III, 40, was fatally shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis just after 10 a.m.

Police responded to the 1100 block of W. 27th Street on reports of a person down inside the residence and found Muldrow with gunshot injuries. Muldrow was transported to a hospital then pronounced dead.

Muldrow raised his son, with help from his mother and sister, as a single father. He loved to cook and be outdoors, said Muldrow’s sister Tierra Jones.

"I have been praying for peace,” Jones said. “To lose someone this way, it's hard not to lose your peace. "

Most people knew Muldrow by his nickname Frog, which was an acronym for Forever Rely On God. Jones wasn’t sure how her brother got the nickname, but he started going by Frog in his teenage years.

He was an entrepreneur with dreams of starting his own landscaping business he was going to call Lily Pad.

"He wanted to try and grow anything and everything he could,” Jones said. “He and my mom would go out there and turn the backyard into a different garden every year. He got really good at it and loved to grow vegetables."

Lead detective: Dan Smith, Daniel.Smith@indy.gov.

Jimmie Carl Hardiman, 67, shot to death inside home on North Chester Avenue

Feb 8: Just after noon, Indianapolis police were called to a home in the 2900 block of North Chester Avenue about gunshots being fired inside.

When officers arrived, the home's door was locked, Sgt. Genae Cook said, but police saw an injured person through the front door. The police made their way inside and found Jimmie Carl Hardiman, 67, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cook said detectives are early in their investigation but believe the people involved in the shooting and Hardiman knew each other based on the appearance that there wasn't forced entry into the house.

Lead detective: Shem Ragsdale, shem.ragsdale@indy.gov.

Juan Parada, 30, dies in stabbing on Whistler Drive

Feb. 5: Officers were dispatched to the 11000 block of Whistler Drive on the east side of Indianapolis on a report of a person shot just after 10 a.m. While on the way, the run was updated to a person stabbed.

Upon arrival, police found Juan Parada, 30, with stab wounds inside a residence. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Parada's brother was arrested in his death. Enrique Hernandez, 24, is facing a murder charge after he was taken into custody at the family’s home on the east side of Indianapolis.

Lead detective: Christopher Edwards, Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov

James Johnson III, 17, fatally shot in Irvington

Purdue Poly junior James Johnson III had just turned 17 before he was shot and killed.

Feb. 4: A teenager was killed in a shooting in the Irvington neighborhood on the city's east side.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue just before 11 p.m. on a report of a person shot. They found James Johnson III, 17, with gunshot injuries and he was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Johnson was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Lead detective: Michael Wright, Michael.Wright@indy.gov

Kenzel Bones, 18, dies in shooting on West Michigan Street

Feb. 4: Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3800 block of West Michigan Street on the west side just before 1 a.m. They found Kenzel Bones, 18, with gunshot injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Feb. 17, police announced they had arrested Curtis Williams, 19, in connection with this case.

Lead detective: Douglas Morning, Douglas.Morning@indy.gov.

Frederick Rainey, 63, dies in attempted home invasion on the north side, police say

Feb 2: A man was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of West 26th Street, on the north side of Indianapolis, on a report of a person shot just after 4 a.m. While en route, police learned the resident reported to dispatch that a person was trying to break into their home.

When police arrived, they found a man immediately outside the front door with gunshot injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Frederick Rainey, 63.

The person responsible for the shooting is cooperating with detectives. Police are not looking for anyone else involved and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

The exact circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

Lead detective: Ronald Sayles, Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.

