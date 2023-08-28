Indianapolis killings in January 2023

After three years of seeing more than 200 homicides annually, IndyStar is tracking each killing to better understand violence in the city and remember the victims. This list is preliminary, and the number of homicides can change as authorities investigate the circumstances of each case, determining whether the slaying was criminal, justified, accidental or suicide. IndyStar has excluded cases ruled accidents, suicides, fatal overdoses or hit-and-run deaths unless they were deemed intentional. This information is compiled using data from Indianapolis police, court records and interviews with family and friends of those killed. Anyone with information that could help a homicide investigation is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Are we missing information? Email Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com.

Indianapolis killings in 2022: Tracking each homicide

Brian Ward Jr., 20, dies in shooting outside apartment complex on Plaza Drive

Jan. 30: Police responded to an apartment complex on Indianapolis’ northwest side just after 1 p.m. after multiple people called to report that shots were fired nearby.

Officers found Brian Ward Jr., 20, with gunshot wounds in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive outside the apartment complex. Ward was pronounced dead at the scene, said IMPD Officer William Young.

"Patrol officers are canvassing the area,” Young said. “We are hoping for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have.”

IMPD was asking nearby residents to check any home security cameras for footage of the shooting.

On Jan. 31 police announced Jermerrell Hubbard was arrested in connection with this case.

Lead detective: Jeremy Ingram, Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov.

Arrest in Ward's death: Black masks, BMW and missing Louis Vuitton bag lead police to murder suspect

Jose Suchite, 45, found dead in the street with gunshot injuries on North Oxford Street

Jan. 28: A passer-by called police around 5:30 a.m. to report a person down in the street, who was possibly shot, in the 1900 block of North Oxford Street on Indianapolis’ east side.

Officers found a man with gunshot injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives do not know when the man was shot and are asking any witnesses to come forward as well as for nearby residents to check if their cameras caught the shooting on video.

Police are investigating if there is a connection between the man killed and a person shot, who arrived at Methodist Hospital the same morning.

Lead detective: Gregory Shue, Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.

Brittany Allen, 33, killed inside home on Village Way

Jan. 27: Officers were dispatched to the 9500 block of Village Way on a report of a person shot around 4 p.m. They found Brittany Allen, 33, inside a house with gunshot injuries.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

There did not appear to be forced entry into the home on the northeast side of Indianapolis, but it is not clear if the suspect or suspects were familiar to Allen, according to homicide detectives. Detectives spoke with witnesses and tried to find video evidence of the shooting while at the scene.

Lead detective: Daniel Hiatt, Daniel.Hiatt@indy.gov.

More: So much was going right for Brittany Allen. Then she was shot and killed at her home.

Jaylin Smith, 23, dies in shooting on North Wittfield Street

Jan. 26: Officers responded to the 3600 block of North Wittfield Street on a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. They located a man outside a residence with gunshot injuries, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as Jaylin Smith, 23.

Lead detective: Christopher Higgins, Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov.

Jodessa Cooper, 53, killed in shooting inside vehicle at Mill Crossing Drive

Jodessa Cooper is pictured before going to an Indianapolis Colts games with her family for her birthday in October 2022.

Jan. 25: Officers responded to an apartment complex, in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, on the northeast side of Indianapolis for a death investigation around 3:30 p.m.

They found a woman inside a vehicle with gunshot injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her death was declared a homicide. The woman was identified as Jodessa Cooper, 53.

On Feb. 23 police announced David Ross Sr., 51, was arrested in connection with Cooper's death.

Lead detective: Dustin Keedy, Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov.

More: Jodessa Cooper — loving caretaker, 'darn good' cook, lifetime Colts fan — dies in shooting

More: Jodessa Cooper's family 'devastated' after prosecutor declines charges against boyfriend

Donald Meade Jr., 50, dies days after shooting inside house on West 32nd Street

Jan 24: Donald Meade Jr., 50, died days after he was shot inside a residence on the north side of Indianapolis.

Officers found Meade critically injured about 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, while responding to a call about shots fired in the 1300 block of West 32nd Street. Emergency medical personnel took him to a hospital, where he died Jan. 24.

Police said because of Meade's critical condition at the time of the shooting, homicide detectives responded to the residence to begin investigating. No arrest has been made in the case.

More: A guitarist, not a fighter: Questions remain after Indy grandfather shot at north side home

Cornelius Coleman, 50, dies in downtown stabbing, near intersection of Illinois and Georgia streets

Jan. 24: Cornelius Coleman, 50, died in an early morning stabbing in downtown Indianapolis.

Officers responded to the 200 block of South Illinois Street, near the intersection of Illinois and Georgia Streets, on a report of a deceased person.

Police found Coleman with stab injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nicholas Radford, 30, was arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in the stabbing.

Lead detective: Christopher Winter, Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.

More: A swastika tattoo, meth deal and video footage: How police found suspect in downtown killing

William Toodle III, 50, dies in shooting on East Michigan Street

Jan. 22: Police are investigating a shooting that killed William Toodle III on the city's east side.

Officers received a call around 1 p.m. and found the 50-year-old dead with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk in the 4800 block of East Michigan Street near the Emerson Heights neighborhood.

Investigators believe there was "a disturbance" before the shooting.

On June 6, nearly five months after beginning their investigation, officers arrested Paul Landrum, 32, as a suspect in Toodle's death, a news release stated.

More: Surveillance footage, license plate cameras lead police to January homicide suspect

Lead detective: Ryan Clark, Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.

Catrina Williams, 55, dies in shooting at Pine Glen Apartments on south side

Jan. 22: Catrina Williams, 55, was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on the city's south side.

Officers responded to a call about a person shot at the Pine Glen Apartments, near the South Meridian Street and East Hanna Avenue intersection, just after 2:30 a.m. Williams was in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police do not believe the woman was the intended target of the shooting. At least one shot came from outside the apartment.

Lead detective: Douglas Swails, Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.

Ranyia Grundy, 17, dies in shooting near 30th Street and College Avenue

Jan. 19: Ranyia Grundy, 17, died after a shooting on the city's north side.

Officers received reports about 2:30 p.m. about a person down in the road near the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue. Police, however, did not find anyone in the road, but saw a red vehicle driving “erratically” away from Guilford Avenue, according to Sgt. Genae Cook.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, with the short pursuit ending about a half mile away at the intersection of 30th Street and College Avenue. Cook said two people got out of the car. One of them, who was shot in the foot, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The second person to leave the vehicle, who was not injured, was taken to the department’s homicide office for questioning. Grundy, the driver, had been shot and was taken to a hospital where she died.

The deadly gunfire came as the latest data from Indianapolis police show the number of non-fatal shootings in the new year had already outpaced 2022. As of Jan. 18 morning, 27 people had been shot so far in 2023. At the same time last year, 18 people had been shot.

Andre Caldwell, 29, and Jimmy Jones, 48, killed in shooting at Budget 8 Inn

Jan. 14: Officers responded to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E. 21st Street on a report of a person shot at about 5:30 a.m. and found two men with gunshot injuries.

One man died at the scene, while another was pronounced dead shortly after he was transported to a local hospital. They were identified as Andre Caldwell, 29, and Jimmy Jones, 48, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Shortly after responding to the motel, officers received another report of a person shot in the 2300 block of E. 30th Street. They located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

Lead detective: James Hurt, James.Hurt@indy.gov.

More: Two people killed at east-side Indianapolis motel. It has a troubled history.

Former sheriff's deputy, Christopher Beushausen, 37, dies in early morning shooting on Windsong Drive

Christopher Beushausen

Jan. 13: Officers were called to the 2200 block of Windsong Drive on a report of a person shot just before 1 a.m.

They found a man with gunshot injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives arrived and began investigating.

The man was identified as Christopher Beushausen, 37, by the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Beushausen is a former Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy and worked for the department in a full-time capacity for about two years. Most recently, he served as a reserve deputy with the sheriff's office from 2014-18.

Lead detective: Steven Gray, Steven.Gray@indy.gov.

More: Former deputy, school officer killed in Indianapolis shooting had 'a heart bursting with love'

More: Mother of slain Uber driver seeks justice after Iraq vet dies in Indy's 'urban war'

Larry Moorman, 50, and Shawn Barnett, 23, killed in Walcott Street shooting

Jan. 12: Larry Moorman, 50, and Shawn Barnett, 23, were found dead, and a person of interest was detained, after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the 200 block of North Walcott Street on a report of a person shot around noon.

They found an adult man with gunshot injuries in the common area of a building that houses five apartment units. Officers then located a second adult man in an apartment unit, who also had gunshot injuries.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

A person of interest in the shooting was detained by police a few hours after the shooting. Jermaine Randle, 42, is facing two counts of murder in the deaths of the two men, court records show.

Read more about the case: Accusations of 'knockout gas' piped into apartment preceded double killing, police say

Richard Donnell Hamilton, beloved youth football coach, killed in shooting

Jan. 11: GREENWOOD − Richard Donnell Hamilton, 43, a man who dedicated his life to steering children out of the path of violence, was gunned down while riding in a vehicle on I-65.

Greenwood officers responded to the shooting near Interstate 65 and County Line Road and found Hamilton with gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a white van around 6:30 p.m. He died at the scene, according to Indiana State Police.

Hamilton since 2005 oversaw the Indy Steelers youth football team in Indianapolis. In that role, he served as a coach, mentor, father, and teacher to hundreds of children who came through his program.

Investigators believe the shooter was in a silver passenger car. Detectives are asking anyone with dash cameras who were in the area of I-65 and County Line Road from 6:20 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to review their recordings and contact police. The Indiana State Police can be reached at 317-899-8577. Anybody with information about the shooting also can anonymously report information to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

More: Indy Steelers coach dedicated to stopping youth violence killed in Greenwood shooting

More: This football coach spent years saving his city's kids from gun violence. Then someone shot him

Mark Urich's death on Larman Drive declared homicide several months later

Jan. 11: Officers responded to the 2400 block of Larman Drive on the southeast side of Indianapolis on a report of an unresponsive person.

Officers found Mark Urich, 38, inside a residence, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On March 28, 2023, the man’s death was ruled a homicide by the Marion County Coroner’s Office. His cause of death was coronary artery thrombosis due to arteriosclerosis and blunt force injury to the head.

Lead detective: Michael Duke, Michael.Duke@indy.gov

Harmonnie Jones, 7-month-old, dies from trauma, investigation underway

Jan. 8: Indianapolis police are investigating an infant’s death as a homicide after the coroner’s office determined the child died from blunt force injuries.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan police were called to an apartment in the 4400 block of Linwood Court on the east side because of an unresponsive 7-month-old child. Emergency medical personnel took the baby, identified as Harmonnie Jones, to Riley Hospital for Children, where she died.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Jan. 9 ruled Jones died from "non-accidental trauma." Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Officials said Jones' twin was safely taken in by the Department of Child Services.

Lead detective: Alisha Bernhardt, alisha.bernhardt@indy.gov.

Devan Dungan, 26, killed in double shooting at West Thompson Road gas station

Jan. 8: One man was killed in a double shooting at a gas station on Indianapolis’ south side.

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of West Thompson Road around 11 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the scene and found one man and one woman with gunshot injuries.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, while the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Devan Dungan, 26, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Detectives believe the shooting was isolated. Investigators are speaking with a person of interest.

Lead detective: Michael Wright, Michael.Wright@indy.gov

Charles Linstrum, 70, died in suspected east-side arson

Jan 7: Fire department crews were dispatched to a residence in the 9000 block of East 18th Street, near its intersection with North Post Road, just before 7 a.m., according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

First responders combed through heavy smoke inside the single-story home where they found Charles Linstrum, who was taken to a hospital. Linstrum later died, according to the fire department. IMPD Arson and Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation, according to a news release.

More than three months after the fire, the Marion County Coroner's Office determined Linstrum's death to be a homicide on April 11. His cause of death was thermal injuries.

IMPD Detectives were notified and continue to investigate this incident.

Brandon Banks, 17, killed inside vehicle on Ingram Street

Jan 4: Police responding to a report of shots fired found a person with gunshot injuries inside a vehicle on the north side of the city. Police were first called around 3:30 p.m.

After emergency medical services arrived in the 1800 block of Ingram Street, the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's office identified the decedent as Brandon Banks, age 17.

Lead detective: Jesus Soria, Jesus.Soria@indy.gov.

Michael Mason Jr., 16, dies in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall

Jan. 3: An altercation in the parking lot of the Castleton Square Mall on the northeast side of the city turned deadly.

At around 8 p.m., police arrived at the 6000 block of E. 82nd Street near the mall's entrance to find two people wounded by gunfire — one critically, according to Mike Leeper of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, who said officials at the mall evacuated people inside. The area was secure by around 8:11 p.m.

Leeper said both wounded individuals were taken to a level one trauma center to be treated for their injuries.

"One of those individuals transported was listed in critical condition and the other in stable condition," Leeper said, adding the person listed in critical condition later died.

The juvenile was identified as Michael Mason Jr., 16, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

The fatal shooting followed an "altercation" between three males, according to IMPD. Homicide detectives are questioning a person of interest, an adult male that Leeper said is cooperating with police. A 19-year-old was arrested in the shooting and court documents reveled the shooting stemmed from a vehicle mix up in the mall's parking lot.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears filed a motion asking the court to appoint a special prosecutor to review and weigh charges in the shooting, citing a conflict of interest. A Marion Superior Court Judge granted the prosecutor's motion.

Lead detective: Gary Smith, Gary.Smith@indy.gov.

More: Marion County Prosecutor asks for special prosecutor to review Castleton Mall shooting

More: Court records: Vehicle mix-up prompted January shooting at Castleton Square Mall

James Martin, 15, dies in Indy's first homicide of the new year

Jan. 2: Indianapolis police are investigating the first homicide of the year: A shooting of a 15-year-old boy who they say was struck unintentionally.

James Martin was admitted to Community Hospital East with a gunshot wound at 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. Martin's condition deteriorated, and emergency medical personnel took him to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives determined the teen was shot at a house in the 2400 block of West Arlington Court. Police said they took a person into custody, and later released them while the Marion County Prosecutor's Office makes a charging decision.

Man’s death declared a homicide a year after shooting on South Linwood Avenue

Jan. 1: Officers were dispatched to the 50 block of South Linwood Avenue on a report of a person shot March 20, 2022. They found three people with injuries.

John Vonderhaar, 59, was found inside a vehicle with gunshot injuries.

Officers located a 45-year-old woman with gunshot injuries and a 61-year-old man with undisclosed injuries. Both were found outside.

Vonderhaar was transported to a hospital in critical condition, while the other two people were transported in stable condition.

Vonderhaar died Jan. 1, 2023. The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide in March 2023 and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Lead detective: Gary Smith, Gary.Smith@indy.gov.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis killings in January 2023