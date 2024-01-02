Indianapolis killings in January 2024

IndyStar is tracking each killing to better understand violence in the city. This list is preliminary, and the number of homicides can change as authorities investigate each case, determining whether the slaying was criminal, justified, accidental or suicide. IndyStar has excluded cases ruled accidents, suicides, fatal overdoses or hit-and-run deaths unless they were deemed intentional. This information is compiled using data from Indianapolis police, court records and interviews with family and friends of those killed. Anyone with information that could help a homicide investigation is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Justin Boyd II, Jasmine Ivy-Dede die in double-shooting New Year's eve

Jan. 1: A man has been arrested in the killings of an Indianapolis firefighter and a woman who were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a crashed car on Monday.

Jason Dante Lapsley, 52, was taken into custody by Indianapolis police Monday night, just hours after the double homicide. He's jailed on two counts of murder.

Details about his alleged connection to the double shooting were not immediately available. Police said evidence, including help from community members, led to Lapsley's arrest.

Officers were called shortly before 6 a.m. Monday to a reported vehicle crash at Michigan Road and Grandview Drive. Responding police found the man, identified as Justin Boyd II, 45, and the woman, identified as Jasmine Ivy-Dede, 42, inside a pickup off the road. Both died at the scene from gunshot wounds. Their deaths were among the city's first homicides of the new year.

Lead detective: Michael Wright, michael.wright@indy.gov.

Bryan Foley, 40, dies in shooting on Boulevard Place

Jan. 1: Just after 1 a.m. officers responded to the 3100 block of Boulevard Place on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and Bryan Foley, 40, inside with gunshot injuries. Foley was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Investigators detained a person of interest and the scene and believe a family disturbance happened before the shooting. The person was released pending further investigation.

Lead detective: Ronal Sayles, ronald.sayles@indy.gov

