Indianapolis killings in July 2023

After three years of seeing more than 200 homicides annually, IndyStar is tracking each killing to better understand violence in the city and remember the victims. This list is preliminary, and the number of homicides can change as authorities investigate the circumstances of each case, determining whether the slaying was criminal, justified, accidental or suicide. IndyStar has excluded cases ruled accidents, suicides, fatal overdoses or hit-and-run deaths unless they were deemed intentional. This information is compiled using data from Indianapolis police, court records and interviews with family and friends of those killed. Anyone with information that could help a homicide investigation is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Antwain Turentine Jr., 18, dies in shooting on North Emerson Avenue

July 28: Just before midnight officers responded to a report of a person shot outside a business in the 3400 block of North Emerson Avenue. On arrival, IMPD found 18-year-old Antwain Turentine Jr. with gunshot wounds, and he was transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. The victim was pronounced dead just after arriving at the hospital.

The suspect fled on foot, according to IMPD. Detectives believe the victim was shot while sitting in a parked car. Business patrons who fled the scene for safety reasons are being asked to let IMPD know what they recall from the incident.

Lead detective: Doug Swails, Douglas.Swails@indy.gov

Ryan Henderson, 28, dies in shooting on Eugene Street

July 27: About 11 p.m. officers responding to calls about a person shot found Ryan Henderson, 28, fatally wounded in the backyard of a home in the 600 block of Eugene Street on the city's north side near West 29th Street and Doctor MLK Junior Street. Police believe the shooting was the result of a disturbance.

Detectives have identified everyone involved and questioned a person of interest who was released pending further investigation.

Lead detective: Christopher Higgins, christopher.higgins@indy.gov

Drelyn Porter, 18, dies days after shooting on Breen Drive

July 25: Drelyn Porter, 18, was shot and critically injured on July 23 succumbing to his wounds at the hospital days later.

About 10:35 p.m. July 23 officers in the area of E. 38th Street and North Post Road "heard numerous gunshots" coming from the area of 3800 Breen Drive. When officers arrived they found Porter with gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Three people were detained on unrelated charges at the time of the shooting. Police didn't immediately identify them because it is not clear what their role in the shooting is and officers don't want to negatively impact the investigation, a news release stated.

Lead detective: Gary Smith, gary.smith@indy.gov.

James Moore III, 42, found with gunshot wounds in west-side pond

July 23: Officers were called to the 1500 block of Hillcot Lane on the west side of Indianapolis on a report of a body in the water. They found James Moore III, 42, unresponsive in the water.

Firefighters recovered Moore from the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He had gunshot injuries. Police believe Moore's death is related to a shooting that took place nearby.

The day prior, just after 4 a.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Hillcot Lane for a shooting. Investigators learned there was a disturbance between a homeowner and Moore. Police believe that Moore fled after he was shot.

Detectives tried locating Moore, including by using a drone. His vehicle was located nearby, but Moore was not found immediately after the disturbance with the homeowner.

Lead detective: Christopher Edwards, Christopher.Edward@indy.gov

Brandon Sanchez, 32, shot and killed on Wallace Avenue

July 23: Just before 3 a.m. police were dispatched to a person shot call in the 3300 block of Wallace Avenue.

When police arrived, they found Brandon Sanchez, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred during a disturbance, according to the release. A person of interest remained on scene and is cooperating with detectives.

Lead detective: Det. Michael Wright, Michael.Wright@indy.gov.

Erica Pedroza, 35, shot in her southwest Indy home on Orchard Grove Lane

July 22: Erica Pedroza, 35, was found shot inside her home in the 8600 block of Orchard Grove Lane on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers were dispatched to the home and found Pedroza about 7:30 a.m., according to a police report. Medical personnel later pronounced her dead at the scene.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in a statement that homicide detectives did not find signs of forced entry into the home.

Lead Detective: Larry Craciunoiu, Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov.

Nouridine Moctar Mahamadou, 19, killed in early morning shooting on Indy’s northwest side

July 21: Officers were called to St. Vincent Hospital on a report of a person, who walked in with gunshot injuries around 12:30 a.m.

Nouridine Moctar Mahamadou, 19, was in critical condition and later died at the hospital. Investigators believe the shooting took place at the intersection of West 71st Street and Georgetown Road on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Lead detective: Christopher Morgan, christopher.morgan@indy.gov.

Anthony Christopher Drummer, 52, shot and killed near World War II Memorial downtown

July 20: One man was killed and one person was detained just before 7 a.m. after a shooting near the Indiana World War II Memorial downtown.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers had the area around the memorial and park, near North Pennsylvania Street and East Walnut Street, blocked with crime scene tape.

Anthony Christopher Drummer, 52, died at the scene, said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

Several witnesses have spoken with police and investigators were waiting on search warrants to look inside backpacks found in the park, Foley said.

Howard Moffitt was arrested in connection with Drummer's death.

Lead detective: Detective Brad Nuetzman, Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov

Neftaly Jaime Gaytan, 28, found shot and killed inside vehicle in Villa Avenue alley

July 13: IMPD officers were called for a non-responsive person in the 300 block of Villa Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police found Neftaly Jaime Gaytan, 28, inside a vehicle with gunshot injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the shooting occurred during the overnight hours.

Detectives are attempting to find information on a silver Ford Focus with a license plate from Chihuahua, Mexico, that was at the scene.

Lead detective: Detective Ron Sayles, Ronald.Sayles@Indy.gov

Elijah Martin, 19, shot and killed at apartment complex on North Meridian Street

July 12: Officers were flagged down after Elijah Martin, 19, was shot in the 3300 block of North Meridian Street around 12:20 p.m. He died after being taken to a hospital.

Preliminary information suggests that the teen was shot inside an apartment complex and moved outside, where he was found with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Lt. Shane Foley said.

Two people were arrested in connection with the case.

Lead detective: Detective Ryan Clark, Ryan.Clark@indy.gov

Sheriff's deputy John Durm, 61, killed during attempted escape at CJC

Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy John Durm

July 10: John Durm was killed during an escape attempt at the Community Justice Campus.

Durm served as a deputy for 38 years and was pronounced dead at Eskenazi Hospital after he was strangled to death by a detainee at the Adult Detention Center. Orlando Mitchell, 34, is now facing charges of murder, felony murder, robbery and escape.

Mitchell is accused of using his handcuffs to strangle Durm in the sally port of the Community Justice Campus, then stealing the jail's transport van. The van crashed just outside the CJC on Prospect Street and Mitchell was taken into custody.

James Caldwell, 49, found dead on Arnolda Avenue

July 4: IMPD officers were called to the 700 block of Arnolda Avenue about 4 a.m. and found 49-year-old James Caldwell with traumatic injuries, according to a release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lead detective: Christopher Winter, christopher.winter@indy.gov

Serenity Wilson, 16, killed and 4 injured at Forest Manor Avenue block party

July 3: Officers were called to the 3200 block of Forest Manor Avenue just after 11 p.m. on a report of a person shot, according to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department release. They found Serenity Wilson dead at the scene.

Within minutes, two people with gunshot wounds arrived at Community East Hospital and one with a gunshot wound arrived at Community North Hospital in what police believe are related cases.

A fifth person, with injuries not related to gunshot wounds, appeared at a local hospital in good condition.

Detectives believe the shooting erupted at a block party on Forest Manor Avenue and all involved were attending.

David Snider, who lives on Forest Manor Avenue, said cars were parked up the whole block. After hearing the shots, he said, he saw people fleeing in their cars and a woman lying in the grass across the street from his house.

Ravalon Matfield woke up to find two cars on his property damaged by what he believes were bullets. His car mirror was broken off and the other car's window shattered.

Lead detective: Kyle Hoover, Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov

Fernande Chery, 35, dies in suspected murder-suicide in East Washington Street salon shooting

July 2: Officers were called to New Look Hair Salon at 10041 E. Washington St. on a report of two people shot around 3:20 a.m. They found Fernande Chery, 35, and David Samedy, 34, dead inside the business.

Detectives spoke with witnesses and learned the hair salon was closed when the shooting happened, but there was a gathering taking place inside. Detectives believe it likely was a murder-suicide and will continue to investigate, police said.

Lead detective: Gary Toms, Gary.Toms@indy.gov

