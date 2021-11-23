Indianapolis' killings keep climbing: There is no code anymore

As a kid in the mid-1990s, Antonio Patton rode his bike from around the Children's Museum on 30th Street all the way to the far east side of Indianapolis.

He and his friends would ride the streets constantly, traveling those 10 miles across half the city about five times a week. They were never worried about getting hit by a stray bullet or hurt by others, Patton said. All they needed to do was make sure they were home by the time the streetlights came on.

"We would do that — be gone from our community the entire day," Patton, an activist focused on curbing violence in Indianapolis, recalled. "We rode those bikes like they had motors on them.”

But, in a year in which 30 people 18 years old and younger have been killed so far, kids can't do that.

"Now, you’re afraid to let your kids go across the street unless you’re there to supervise them," Patton said. "And that shouldn’t be the case.”

Indianapolis has been consumed by violence for yet another year. After a 2020 that went down as the most violent in the city's history, the new year only brought more death.

The city is on track to break its homicide record for the second consecutive year. Indianapolis recorded 245 homicides in 2020, and, as of 8 a.m. Monday, there had been 244 homicides with more than a month to go in 2021. Earlier in November, the city set a new criminal homicide record.

The number of total annual homicides in Indianapolis has grown steadily since at least 2012, according to an IndyStar analysis of homicide data, save for a slight downtick in 2019. Before 2020, Indianapolis saw a record-high 178 total homicides in 2018.

And the killing this year began early and has not stopped. Three people were killed in the first three days of the year, and three mass shootings alone left 17 people and an unborn child dead by April 15.

The violence has touched nearly every part of the city. One night in July, five people were killed and seven more were wounded in shootings on the northeast, east, south and west sides of Indianapolis.

It's violence that has been felt not only in the streets and neighborhoods where the crimes occur, but also in City Hall and the mayor's office. City officials have allocated tens of millions of dollars to crime reduction programs, and police have honed their focus in on known offenders and getting guns off the streets. Still, Indianapolis is searching for answers.

'We didn't get here overnight'

Patton, 47, works closely with victims of violence and youth in the city in an effort to curb the killing. Sometimes, he goes into jails to speak with suspects just to show them someone cares. He said what he's seen this year has been "just an outpouring of gun violence."

“What I’m seeing," he said, "is heartbreaking."

It’s things like food deserts, poor living conditions and lack of resources and community engagement opportunities for young people, Patton said, that lie behind the numbers. Some issues were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, he added, but that’s not an excuse for inaction.

“We’ve been in a pandemic where we’ve never ... called it a pandemic,” Patton said of gun violence.

“Since what I’m talking about doesn't really affect everyone personally, and they can’t feel it and they don’t know what it means,” he said, “they’re numb to it. Nevertheless, it should be affecting everyone, and everyone should feel it.”

Patton, who runs the organization Men of Vision Empowering, said the solutions to gun violence in large part come from the community. He emphasized the importance of mentoring kids and giving young people access to after school programs and community facilities like the YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club as ways to engage with kids early and break the patterns of violence.

City officials have put an emphasis on community-based violence reduction efforts in recent years. The city council has directed tens of millions of dollars to community-based violence reduction groups in the form of grants, and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has pointed to a reallocation of federal COVID funds toward public safety efforts over a three-year period as positive steps.

Hogsett in a statement to IndyStar after the city passed its criminal homicide record said “COVID-fueled disruptions to violence reduction have had lasting effects” in the city.

“We continue to encourage all residents to do their part to resolve disputes without guns, and to work with law enforcement to hold accountable those who choose violence,” Hogsett said at the time.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has its own strategy for combating violent crime. The department in April began what it calls an enhanced community safety initiative in which “proactive” teams of officers in the north, northwest and east districts patrol areas where gun violence typically occurs. That unit is focused on targeting known violent offenders.

The department also has a Violent Crimes Task Force in each district that investigates reports of shots fired — even if no one is injured. In August, the department expanded its Crime Guns Intelligence Center to a wider Indiana Crime Guns Task Force to make it easier for police to track weapons and suspects involved in violent crimes.

Initiatives like these, as well as beat policing, IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey told IndyStar, make a difference. But, he added, thinking police alone can turn the tide of gun violence is an “unrealistic expectation.”

“It’s not going to happen,” Bailey said in an interview. “We’re never going to arrest our way out of it. We’re never going to have enough cops to impact it the way it needs to be impacted.”

Police work with community organizations similar to Patton’s who are “on the ground community groups every single day that are out there in the trenches working to try to make differences in their community,” Bailey said.

But those groups are just as overwhelmed as the police.

“Hopefully, working in conjunction with each other, we will finally turn the tide in 2022, and 2023 is a move-on,” Bailey said. “This is a complex issue. We didn’t get here overnight. We’re certainly not going to turn it around overnight.”

Homicide investigators survey the scene around a home on the 330 block of North Randolph Street in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14, 2021, after four people, including a child, were found dead inside a home.

There is no code

Among the violent trends in Indianapolis this year is an alarming statistic: 67 kids younger than 18 had been shot as of Oct. 29.

The victims, in some instances, were children as young as 3 — struck by stray bullets as they sat in their homes.

Perhaps none of the cases was as prominent as that of 12-year-old Dayshawn Bills, who was hit in the back of the head by a bullet fired from the street while playing video games with family inside his grandmother’s house in May.

Bills was rendered brain-dead from the shot, his family told IndyStar, and he died a day later.

Dayshawn Bills, 12, was shot in the back of the head while he was playing video games at his grandmother's house in the 3400 block of Leland Avenue early Thursday morning.

"It was just a sleep over at (the) grandmother's," Latoya Marlin, Bills' cousin, said at the time. "Your grandparents' house is even more safer than your own house. At least it's supposed to be that way."

The death left city leaders searching for answers.

“This makes no sense, to be honest," IMPD Chief Randal Taylor told reporters the morning of the shooting. "We're at a point where people can fire weapons into homes without even thinking what the consequences could be. We have a problem."

But Bills wasn’t the last young person shot. Two days later, a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a car. The same month, a 5-year-old was shot in the leg by a bullet fired into her house. At least three more children ranging in age from 3 to 12 years old were shot in August. All three survived.

Those shootings are symptoms of what Bailey, the assistant chief, calls “a better indication” of where the city is when it comes to violent crime.

There have been 596 non-fatal shootings involving 674 victims in Indianapolis as of Nov. 12, according to Indianapolis police. The same time last year, there were 551 shootings with 614 victims. The only difference between those shootings and homicides, Bailey said, is bullet placement and access to medical care.

Op-Ed: Mothers of murdered children can help end gun violence. Listen to us.

“The intent is the same,” Bailey told IndyStar. “If I’m pointing a gun at you and pulling the trigger, my intent is to hurt you.”

And while violence is nothing new to Indianapolis, the recent violence indicates a shift, Bailey said, in unspoken street code: “Don’t shoot women and children.”

“Now, that doesn’t matter,” Bailey said. “If I’m looking for you and I’m determined to shoot you and you’re in the car with another two people that may be involved — they’re just shooting the cars, and people who are uninvolved … are being caught up in the crossfire.”

“People are angry,” he added. “Everybody has a weapon, and they don’t know how to deal with their conflict... We’re seeing these simple disputes that end in violent crime.”

The home along Adams Street in Indianapolis on Wed. Feb. 2, 2021, where a shooting left five people and an unborn child dead, was along the route of a public safety walk with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Randal Taylor.

‘We got some work to do’

For Patton, the community activist, 2021 has been particularly challenging. It has also been personal.

Just after midnight on Oct. 6, Patton’s niece, Jerica Mitchell, was shot and killed in her car in an empty field on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The 26-year-old Indiana State University graduate’s boyfriend was arrested and charged with murder in her death.

Witnesses told investigators a fight between the pair preceded the shooting.

Family members indicated Mitchell was in an abusive relationship and suspect she was preparing to end things with her boyfriend at the time of the shooting — an issue she largely kept to herself.

"Domestic violence stole an angel — a living, walking, breathing angel — from us," Patton said of his niece, who many knew as "PJ," or Precious Jewel.

Mitchell participated in 30-day positivity challenges, family members said, and would post two or three-minute videos about positivity to her social media each day. Sometimes, she would talk about love and forgiveness.

Patton said he felt a range of strong emotions when he got the news of his niece’s death. But, like Mitchell, he’s chosen forgiveness. He now plans to turn much of his focus to domestic violence. At some point, he wants to sit down with Mitchell’s accused killer to “go searching for his brokenness.”

“The only reason he couldn't love my niece,” Patton said, “is because he didn't know how to love himself.”

In the days since Oct. 6, Mitchell's mother hasn't been able to put down a framed photo of her daughter. She held it so close that the frame began to cut her arms.

So Patton went to Build-A-Bear and bought a stuffed rabbit. The rabbit wears a shirt with Mitchell's photo on it, and Patton sprayed it with a perfume Mitchell used to wear. He put extra stuffing in it, too — "I knew she was going to squeeze it hard," he said.

Inside the stuffed animal are three voice recordings pulled from Mitchell's social media posts. She talks about loving her mother and, again, about forgiveness.

Patton has no plans to stop his violence intervention work.

“I don’t want to have to bury my children,” Patton said. “I don’t want to have to bury my friends' children. And if I don’t get out there and do something, nothing is going to ever change.”

“We got some work to do.”

