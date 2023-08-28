Indianapolis killings in May 2023

After three years of seeing more than 200 homicides annually, IndyStar is tracking each killing to better understand violence in the city and remember the victims. This list is preliminary, and the number of homicides can change as authorities investigate the circumstances of each case, determining whether the slaying was criminal, justified, accidental or suicide. IndyStar has excluded cases ruled accidents, suicides, fatal overdoses or hit-and-run deaths unless they were deemed intentional. This information is compiled using data from Indianapolis police, court records and interviews with family and friends of those killed. Anyone with information that could help a homicide investigation is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Bryce Brown killed in attempted robbery outside Lawrence apartments

May 26: LAWRENCE − A teenager was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Lawrence during an attempted robbery, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Bryce Brown, 18, died of a gunshot wound at the scene.

Multiple suspects ran up to Brown's vehicle and attempted to rob him before he put the vehicle in reverse to escape then was shot about 5 p.m., said Capt. Travis Cline.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspect information or arrests were announced by Lawrence police as of 3:30 p.m. June 2.

Esaias Webb, 18, dies in Montery Road shooting at northeast side apartment complex

May 25: Officers were called to the 10100 block Montery Road on the northeast side of Indianapolis on a report of a person shot. Police found Webb, who was transported to a hospital in critical condition from gunshot injuries.

He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Lead detective: Lottie Patrick, Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov

Alexis Lachelle Wilson, 37, dies after shooting on Lakeview Drive that injures another woman

May 21: Police were called about 3:15 a.m. to the 6000 block of Lakeview Drive about gunshots. As they responded, they were told two people had been shot.

Alexis Lachelle Wilson, 37, was found with gunshot wounds inside the apartment. She died at the scene. Police found a deceased man, identified as 32-year-old Vincent Lamar Washington, with gunshot wounds outside. Another woman who had been shot was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

An early investigation indicates the man shot the two women and himself. Police said the trio knew each other, but noted none of them are believed to be romantically involved.

Police said a fourth person at the shooting is believed to have intervened after the two women were shot.

Gary Terral Crowe, 22, fatally shot outside residence at Alsace Place on northeast side

May 21: Police responded about 2:15 a.m. to a report about a person shot in the 4000 block of Alsace Place.

Gary Terral Crowe, 22, was found with gunshot wounds outside a residence in the northeast-side neighborhood near East 38th and North Franklin Road. Emergency medical personnel took Crowe in critical condition to a hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area with cameras on their homes to check their video footage and contact the department if they captured anything pertinent to the investigation.

Lead detective: Connie Pearson, Connie.Pearson@indy.gov

Alexander Bohman, 21, shot and killed at Beech Grove apartment complex

May 18: Police were called to the fatal shooting about 2:45 p.m. at a Beech Grove apartment complex after the man suspected of pulling the trigger called them.

Officers responded to Beech Meadow Apartments, in the 140 block of Diplomat Court, and found Alexander Bohman, 21, with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Beech Grove Police said the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jackson Porter, called the shooting in and surrendered when officers arrived. Police said Porter and Bohman are former roommates.

Deante Lamar McKinzie, 23, dies after shooting on East 38th Street

May 17: Officers were called to the 3400 block of East 38th Street on the east side of Indianapolis on a report of a person shot around 10 p.m. They learned the person shot had taken themselves to a hospital. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Deante Lamar McKinzie, 23, died from his injuries.

Two days later, on May 19, police announced they arrested 23-year-old Cynthia Lewis in connection with the shooting. Lewis is facing a preliminary charge of murder and the Marion County Prosecutors office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Lead detective: Christopher Higgins, Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov

Bryan Alan Ward, 56, dies after assault inside home on Howard Street

May 15: Officers responded to the 1700 block of Howard Street on the west side of Indianapolis on a report of a person assaulted on May 14 around 6:30 p.m. They found Bryan Alan Ward, 56, inside a home with traumatic injuries.

Several other people were inside the home as well and Ward was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Homicide detectives responded and arrested two men.

Vincent McCurtis, 29, and Brandon Jackson, 23, were charged preliminarily with attempted murder. On May 15, Ward died from his injuries. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions in the case, according to IMPD.

Eric L. Portis Sr., 52, killed in shooting on Barnor Drive on east side of Indianapolis

May 15: Police were called to the 2300 block of Barnor Drive on a report of shots fired. They found Portis with gunshot injuries, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The person responsible for the shooting was in custody, according to an email from police sent out a few hours after the killing.

Detectives believe there was a physical disturbance between two men prior to the shots being fired. The person who fired their weapon stayed on the scene and was transported to IMPD's homicide office.

Lead detective: Christopher Craighill, Christopher.Craighill@Indy.gov

Marcel Johannes Huntemann, 35, dies after being critically injured downtown, detectives ask for help identifying man

Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who may have information related to a homicide in the area of South Illinois Street and West South Street on May 14, 2023.

May 14: Police were called shortly after 3 a.m. to the 50th block of West South Street in downtown Indianapolis. Officers found Marcel Johannes Huntemann, 35, on the ground with traumatic injuries. Emergency medical personnel took him to a hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who may have information related to the killing. Investigators released photos of the man who they believe was in the area at the time the man was killed.

Lead detective: James Hurt, James.Hurt@Indy.gov

Artemas Boyd II, 21, dies in shooting at Steak 'n Shake parking lot on south side

May 11: Three men took shelter about 11 p.m. in a Steak 'n Shake on the city's south side after being shot.

A fourth person, 21-year-old Artemas Boyd II, was found fatally shot in the parking lot of the restaurant at 4020 S. East St., near the intersection of East Hanna Avenue.

"Three adult victims were located inside the business where they sought shelter ... Each had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound," a police news release stated.

All three men were taken to hospitals in stable condition.

Detectives believe the shooting happened in the parking lot of the restaurant and at least two firearms were found early into the investigation.

Lead detective: Gary Smith, Gary.Smith@Indy.gov

Austin Bunn, 19, dies after shooting on Carlton Arms Drive

May 9: Just before 8 p.m. May 8 officers responded to 7800 Carlton Arms Drive about a person shot and found 19-year-old Austin Bunn critically injured inside a residence.

Bunn was taken to the hospital but died the next day.

Police initially said they believe the shooting was accidental. Detectives identified everyone they believe was involved and spoke with a person who was released pending further investigation.

Prosecutors filed a reckless homicide charge against 21-year-old Eric Salinas in connection with Bunn's death. Salinas was arrested June 5, 2023.

Lead detective: Anthony Johnson, Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov

Jasmine Bennett, 25, shot and killed at Dollar Tree in Lawrence

Jasmine Bennett poses for a photo.

May 8: Jasmine Bennett, 25, was killed and a man was in custody after a shooting at a Dollar Tree.

Lawrence Police Department officers were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Dollar Tree at 10555 Pendleton Pike and found the woman, an employee, who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital, where she died Monday night.

Within hours, detectives arrested 21-year-old Jalen Thomas in the fatal shooting. Police said Thomas is a former employee of the store.

Jhavon Fisher, 17, and Nicholas Powell, 18, die in shooting on Red Mill Drive

May 6: Indianapolis police responded to the shooting, which was reported about 2 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Red Mill Drive near East 38th Street and North Franklin Road, and found Nicholas Powell, 18, and Jhavon Fisher, 17, with gunshot injuries. One of them died at a hospital and the other died at the scene.

Lead detective: Michael Wright, Michael.Wright@indy.gov

David Za Hki Kenner, 20, dies in shooting at E. Raymond and Shelby streets

May 6: David Za Hki Kenner, 20, was found shot inside a vehicle and later died from his injuries.

Police were called shortly before midnight Saturday to Woodlawn and Virginia avenues to a report about a person shot. Officers found Kenner inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred close to East Raymond and Shelby streets near Garfield Park.

Lead detective: Douglas Morning, email Douglas.Morning@indy.gov

Olivia Katherine Brown, 24, and Darian Jamar Wiley, 27, found dead near E. 21 Street and North Central Avenue

Darian Wiley, 27, was fatally shot early Saturday, May 6, on East 21st and Ruckle streets. Wiley was an active member of the Architecture, Construction and Engineering (ACE) Mentor Program out of Arsenal Technical High School, where he went to school.

Olivia Katherine Brown, left, and her friend Chase Leslie. Brown, 24, was shot and killed May 6, 2023 near East 21st and Ruckle streets. She was one of two people to be fatally shot. Leslie said Brown was always a source of positivity and confidence for her while growing up in Columbus, Indiana.

May 5: Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the deaths of Olivia Katherine Brown, 24, and Darian Jamar Wiley, 27, on the north side of the city.

The shooting was reported Saturday, after midnight, in the 2100 block of Ruckle Street near East 21st Street and Central Avenue. Emergency medical personnel responded and pronounced both Brown and Wiley deceased. Police in the early stages of the investigation said there were no suspects or witnesses.

Lead detective: Colten Smith, email Colten.Smith@indy.gov.

