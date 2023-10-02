Indianapolis killings in October 2023

After three years of seeing more than 200 homicides annually, IndyStar is tracking each killing to better understand violence in the city and remember the victims. This list is preliminary, and the number of homicides can change as authorities investigate the circumstances of each case, determining whether the slaying was criminal, justified, accidental or suicide. IndyStar has excluded cases ruled accidents, suicides, fatal overdoses or hit-and-run deaths unless they were deemed intentional. This information is compiled using data from Indianapolis police, court records and interviews with family and friends of those killed. Anyone with information that could help a homicide investigation is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Man shot and killed outside apartment complex on John Marshall Drive North

Oct. 1: Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 10100 block of John Marshall Drive North on the city's east side just after 11 a.m.

They found one man with gun shot injuries on the ground in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

