Indianapolis killings in September 2023

After three years of seeing more than 200 homicides annually, IndyStar is tracking each killing to better understand violence in the city and remember the victims. This list is preliminary, and the number of homicides can change as authorities investigate the circumstances of each case, determining whether the slaying was criminal, justified, accidental or suicide. IndyStar has excluded cases ruled accidents, suicides, fatal overdoses or hit-and-run deaths unless they were deemed intentional. This information is compiled using data from Indianapolis police, court records and interviews with family and friends of those killed. Anyone with information that could help a homicide investigation is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Are we missing information? Email Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com.

Man shot and killed at home on Stanhope Way on northwest side

Sept. 4: Officers responded to the 6700 block of Stanhope Way just after 9 p.m. on a death investigation.

Police found a man with traumatic injuries and later discovered he had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lead detective: Colten Smith, Colten.Smith@indy.gov

Mike 'Treez' Chappel dies in triple shooting on West 37th Street on north side

Sept. 3: Officers responded to the 1000 block of West 37th Street on a report of a person shot just before 12:30 a.m. They found one woman and two men with gunshot injuries. All three people were transported to hospitals.

One of the men, Mike 'Treez' Chappel, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Lead detective: Ronald Sayles, Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov

'A ball of positivity': Mike Treez, Indy music promoter and city advocate, dies in shooting

Shooting on Cold Springs Road leaves two men dead

Sept. 2: Officers responded to the 2900 block of Cold Springs Road on the west side of Indianapolis around 9 p.m. They found two men with gunshot wounds outside, who were both pronounced dead at the scene. Two firearms were also located near the men.

A woman called 911 and stated she believed she shot one of the men. Officers detained the woman and a man later identified as 21-year-old Damarion Coffy.

There was a disturbance between the two men who were killed before the shooting, police said. Coffy was arrested for felony murder in connection with the shooting, while the woman was released by police after consultation with the prosecutor's office.

Lead detective: Christopher Higgins, Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov

