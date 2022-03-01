Indianapolis landlord Bert Whalen admits to fraud charge in federal court

An Indianapolis real estate investor, who owned or managed hundreds of troubled rental properties across the city, pleaded guilty to a fraud charge in federal court Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced.

Herbert "Bert" Whalen, 47, made the plea during a video conference. The charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud carries a maximum potential sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 — or twice the gross loss or gain caused by the offense.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 14.

“The defendant preyed upon innocent victims’ desire to improve their own financial position through what they thought were sound investments,” U.S. Attorney Sellinger said in a statement that called the crime part of a "Ponzi scheme to defraud investors of millions of dollars."

Whalen was the subject of an IndyStar investigative series in 2019 that examined his association with Clayton Morris, a former "Fox & Friends" co-host who left the show to promote his real estate investment business, and the actions of predatory landlords who took advantage of Indiana's lax oversight.

Fellow investors claimed that Whalen misled them. People living in the homes he owned or managed, meanwhile, were routinely forced to endure deplorable conditions.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis landlord Bert Whalen pleads guilty in federal fraud case