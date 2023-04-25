Indianapolis library board appoints Gregory Hill as permanent CEO as dozens protest

A bitterly divided library board chose its permanent CEO Monday night at a tumultuous meeting that saw board members take a rare step of moving the public meeting to a private room where community members were not allowed to enter.

As protesters loudly banged on the private room door chanting "appoint Hayes now," four of the seven library board members voted to appoint Acting CEO Gregory Hill as the permanent CEO despite Hill not having applied for the role during a 2022 nationwide search.

Hill, who is Black, was appointed acting CEO in December after the board's initial pick, a white external candidate, declined the permanent job. The board refused to give the job to the other finalist, Nichelle Hayes, a Black internal candidate who was interim CEO at the time, prompting vocal objections from some in the community that have continued ever since.

Three library board members – Khaula Murtadha, Patricia Payne and Stephen Lane – opposed Hill's selection Monday, while the majority – board President Hope Tribble, Ray Biederman, Eugene White and newly appointed member Luis A. Palacio – supported it.

Hill has worked at the library since 2011 in roles including an adult reference librarian, manager of the Decatur and Lawrence branches, and area resource manager for the east region.

Tribble said Hill has demonstrated steady and sure leadership in every position he's had and is uniquely suited to lead the library through the challenges it currently faces. White said Monday night that Hill was qualified for the role, citing his library and military leadership experience.

"This is a sham," Lane said, adding that he thought it was wrong to appoint Hill without an interview process after months of community protest. "This is bad for the city of Indianapolis and puts a very big stain on this institution."

"I don't think this is the way we're supposed to conduct leadership for this library," Murtadha said, appearing close to tears. She and Payne then left the meeting, which continued as it still had a quorum with five members present. The final vote was 1-4 as Murtadha and Payne left the meeting before the vote.

The vote came after more than 50 people filled the public meeting room, many holding signs that read ”Hire Hayes Now,” and after 23 people testified for over an hour, all urging the board to appoint Hayes as CEO.

The library had been without a permanent leader since August 2021, when then-CEO Jackie Nytes resigned amid protests and racism allegations, which she denied. Community outcry against the library board first arose in December when members offered the CEO position to Gabriel Morley, a white man from Louisiana, over Hayes, who has roots in Indianapolis and significant community backing including from City-County Councilors. Amid the public fervor, Morley declined the job offer and board members said they would restart the search rather than hire Hayes.

The eight-month nationwide CEO search process last year cost at least $28,000 paid to an outside search firm. The process of appointing Hill Monday night consisted of approximately fifteen minutes of discussion as protesters nearly drowned out Hill's responses.

When asked what interview process was conducted, White said Hill's performance as acting CEO was what led the board to want him to do the job. Tribble said Monday's meeting was the only formal interview Hill went through and that he did not apply for the job; he was offered it then, and he accepted.

Since being rebuffed for CEO, Hayes has returned to her previous position as director of the library's Center for Black Literature and Culture.

Deep divisions remain

Multiple people, including library board members Murtadha and Lane, slammed the library board for a lack of leadership in their CEO selection. Library union President Michael Torres, a supporter of Hayes, called it dysfunctional.

A heated encounter between two board members after the vote Monday night showed how deep the division in the board runs.

“We’re going on the basis on what he’s done since he’s been interim CEO,” White said.

“What, what has he done?” Lane responded.

“We think he’s brought stability,” White said.

“Does that look like stability to you?” Lane said, pointing to the protesters banging on the private meeting room door.

“That’s the union,” White said, referring to the library union.

“That’s not the union,” Lane said, “that’s the community.”

One of the board members supportive of Hill, Palacio, was just appointed to the board by the Marion County Board of Commissioners on April 18. He is a biophysicist and engineer, and currently serves as executive director and CEO of an Indianapolis-based STEM education organization, the Diversity & Innovation Institute.

Board vote held behind closed doors

Tribble justified moving the meeting and vote behind closed doors, disallowing the public from entering, because she said that Indiana Open Door Laws allow the public to attend such meetings but not to disrupt them. Only three members of the media were allowed into the room, including an IndyStar reporter, and the meeting was livestreamed onto a screen outside, though audio quality was poor due to the chanting.

Earlier in the night, when White first introduced a resolution to appoint Hill as CEO, three dozen community members started loudly rustling signs printed with demands for Hayes to be appointed CEO.

Audience member Jesse Brown interrupted White, stating, ”This is disrespectful to me and to everybody in this room. Four people are not more important than the entire taxpaying base.”

The rustling grew to chanting, ”We want Nichelle,” that eventually drowned out White. Tribble asked two police officers present at the meeting to remove the protesters, which they did not do.

Tribble instead called for a recess, stating the public was disrupting the meeting, and four of the board members went to a private room.

Community members slammed the library board members who were opposed to appointing Hayes as CEO.

“This is not a personnel issue, it’s a political one,” community member Sam James said. “It’s about who in this city gets to make decisions.“

Brown, who is also running for Indianapolis City-County Council District 13, called the CEO search process a show trial and a dog and pony show.

Others criticized White, a former IPS superintendent, for the email he wrote to Hayes detailing why he wouldn’t support her, a copy of which IndyStar obtained and published last month, calling it disrespectful.

Danielle Abdullah, an Indianapolis resident, said she was disappointed in White, her former superintendent. She said the email revealed the board had made up their mind well before the CEO search concluded not to appoint Hayes and wasted her time as well as the community’s.

Meanwhile, the union president Torres, who's worked at the library for almost 26 years, said Hill won't have the full support of staff.

"I think the only reason they appointed him was so they could think this whole issue is over, and it’s just going to make it worse right now,” he said.

Contact IndyStar reporter Ko Lyn Cheang at kcheang@indystar.com or 317-903-7071. Follow her on Twitter: @kolyn_cheang.

