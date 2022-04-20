Indianapolis man arrested in connection with February fatal crash on North Michigan Road

An Indianapolis man has been charged with causing death while operating a vehicle intoxicated in connection with a fatal crash in February that resulted in his wife’s death.

Robert Carey, 25, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday after police say he drove drunk with his wife in the car on Feb. 19 and struck a pole near an intersection on the northwest side of Indianapolis. His wife, Mahogany Webb, died at the scene.

A probable cause affidavit said Carey’s results from a blood alcohol content test returned a reading of .118%.

Witnesses told police they saw a Ford Fusion driving on North Michigan Road, approaching West 62nd Street, when it began to veer to the left. The Ford Fusion crossed the turn lane, went into the southbound lanes, and eventually left the road and struck a pole.

Carey and another driver pulled Webb out of the car and started CPR. Medics pronounced her dead at 3:28 a.m.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived to investigate. Police in the affidavit said Carey smelled strongly of alcohol and had to be restrained from running back to the crime scene. After that, he slipped away from police and ran toward the Ford Fusion. Officers then put him in handcuffs and loaded him into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Carey confirmed to a paramedic in the ambulance that he had been driving the car, police said in court records.

Police in the affidavit said a search of the Ford Fusion’s pre-crash data showed the car was driving 95 miles per hour several seconds before the crash. The speed limit on Michigan Road, police said, is 40 miles per hour.

His bond was set at $30,000.

