Indianapolis man arrested after deadly crash on I-65 in Tippecanoe County

An Indianapolis man was charged after a deadly crash Thursday afternoon in Tippecanoe County, according to the Indiana State Police.

Melege Joseph, 49, was the driver of a Ford Freestyle traveling on Interstate 65 when it became involved in the single-vehicle crash. A passenger riding in the vehicle died at the scene, according to ISP.

The crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. south of the 168-mile marker on the interstate. Joseph was driving in the southbound left lane when it ended and merged with another lane.

His vehicle continued onto the left shoulder, went out of control, crossed both southbound lanes then went off the west side of the interstate and rolled over, according to ISP.

Further investigation revealed that Joseph’s driver’s license was suspended, according to police.

Joseph is facing a charge of driving while suspended resulting in death. He is currently detained at the Tippecanoe County Jail, online jail records show.

Before his arrest, Joseph and two other passengers were transported to a Lafayette-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Information on if Joseph had obtained or been assigned an attorney in the case was not yet available as of Thursday night.

