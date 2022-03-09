Indianapolis man charged with attempted murder of police officer shot in neck

A man accused of shooting an Indianapolis police officer in the neck last month was charged Tuesday with multiple counts of attempted murder.

Mylik Hill, 31, allegedly traded gunfire with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Thomas Mangan on Feb. 27 after crashing his car in the Fountain Square neighborhood. Hill fled on foot and fired repeatedly, according to police.

Mangan was hit once in the throat and remains hospitalized. Another bullet hit his police radio.

“He is truly a man of faith,” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said during a press conference. “He is an incredible example of an officer that is dealing with a traumatic injury that he’s going to have to deal with for a while. But his spirit is right.”

Hill was shot twice in the chest and once in the thigh.

A stolen 9 mm handgun was found next to him.

Hill has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement, a count of criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.

He was already being held in custody at the hospital for unrelated theft and resisting law enforcement charges after allegedly stealing nearly $1,000 in clothes and electronics from Walmart.

“Today marks the beginning of the judicial process of the criminal case, but the long road to recovery for the injured officer has already begun,” prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “As we move forward, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is continuing to keep the officer, his family, our law enforcement partners, and the community in our thoughts during this difficult time.”