Indianapolis man charged in July homicide previously got deal in 2016 killing

An Indianapolis man charged in a July killing on the city’s southeast side was previously charged with murder in a 2016 case, according to court records.

Najee Givens, 33, is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Timothy Lamont Rucker Jr., who was found dead inside a home in the 5200 block of Padre Lane on July 17.

Givens was served an arrest warrant Saturday for the murder charge, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, while he was in custody on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Givens was previously charged with murder in connection with the 2016 killing of 19-year-old Terry Williams at an apartment complex on Indianapolis’ east side.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office dropped the murder charge in connection with William’s death as part of an agreement in which Givens pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, court records show.

“I cannot speak to the plea agreement negotiations as the deputy prosecutors involved in this matter are no longer with our agency,” said Michael Leffler, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, when asked why the plea agreement was offered in the 2016 case.

Givens was sentenced to six years, with four years served in prison and two years suspended. After violating the terms of the agreement, Givens served the entire sentence in the Department of Correction, Leffler said.

Previous coverage:Man charged with murder in July killing

The July killing

Officers found Rucker unresponsive in a living room seat with a large amount of blood on his chest. They were called to the home on Padre Lane on a report of a person shot at about 3:30 p.m. on July 17.

A woman told police she got a call from a GPS monitoring company that showed Rucker’s monitor had no movement for over eight hours.

She could not get in touch with Rucker, so she went to his home and found him dead, she told police in a probable cause affidavit for Givens’ arrest.

Story continues

Several witnesses identified Givens and stated he was at Rucker’s home the night before Rucker was found dead, according to police.

Givens had a firearm inside the home, according to two witnesses, and was wearing purple shorts. One of the witnesses told police Givens was acting strangely and pulled the firearm out several times. That witness left the home because they were afraid of Givens with the firearm, they told police.

Before the arrest, police in a news release stated they did not know when Rucker was last seen alive.

Initially the shooting was treated as a death inquiry. After an autopsy, the Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled Rucker’s death was caused by a gunshot to his face and was a homicide.

Suspect arrested before body found

Police say they encountered Givens about a quarter-mile away from the home where Rucker was found, about 13 hours before the witness would find the man’s body.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Antigua Trail at 2:30 a.m. July 17 to check out a report of a suspicious person. A homeowner called 911 after a man with a gun knocked on the front and back doors of their home, according to a separate probable cause affidavit.

Givens was sweating heavily and stated that someone had chased him, investigators said. He appeared panicked and under the influence of narcotic drugs, according to the affidavit.

An officer found a handgun behind the home, and the homeowners said they did not own firearms. Givens was arrested for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

A laboratory report confirmed that a fired cartridge casing found on the floor in front of Rucker’s body was fired from the same handgun as that found where Givens was arrested, police said.

At the time of his arrest, Givens was wearing purple shorts matching the description of witnesses, investigators said.

More news:Takeaways from the 2023 Indianapolis city budget, including record public safety funding

The 2016 killing

Terry Williams was found shot multiple times in the hallway of an apartment complex on Indianapolis’ east side on Jan. 4, 2016.

His death was ruled a homicide, according to court records.

After interviewing several witnesses, detectives learned that there was a conflict between Givens and Williams stemming from an incident that happened in November 2015 during a party. Williams got mad, and Givens responded by pulling out a gun and firing a shot into the wall at the party, according to a probable cause affidavit for Givens’ arrest in the 2016 case.

More crime news:Indianapolis officers tracking stolen SUV witness robbery-turned-homicide, police say

Investigators determined the bullet that Givens fired into the apartment wall was fired by the same weapon used to kill Williams. The weapon belonged to Givens, who "lied about selling the gun" to another man, the affidavit states.

Given’s father told investigators that Givens confessed to him that he killed Williams before threatening to kill him, too, according to the affidavit.

IndyStar could not identify an attorney for Givens before publication of this story.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man charged in July murder previously convicted of reckless homicide