Indianapolis man charged in violent motel robbery

Aug. 6—ANDERSON — One of two men allegedly involved in a robbery at the Anderson Inn has been arrested and charged with felony crimes.

Shaunquale J. Miller, 34, of Indianapolis was charged with Level 5 felony robbery and Level 6 felony confinement Wednesday.

Madeline Bannon called 911 about 10 p.m. July 30 to report that two men had kicked in a motel room door and threatened to kill her and another man in the room named Xen Pederson, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Anderson Police Officer Scott Sanderson.

Miller was later identified as one of the two men who tried to take phones from Bannon and Pederson and told them to "run your pockets meaning to empty them, according to the affidavit.

Bannon said Miller at one point pinned Pederson against a wall before he then pushed her onto the bed and got on top of her while making threats.

She said when Miller finally let her up, he grabbed her purse and other items from a table while making threats and pulling up his shirt "as if showing a gun and saying I could kill you right now," according to the affidavit.

Pederson and Bannon were able to run from the room to Bannon's car, but Miller ran after them and ripped the keys out of the vehicle's ignition, causing it damage.

"Madeline was on the cell phone with 911 the entire time this is happening," Sanderson said in the affidavit.

Miller realized Bannon was on the phone with the police and left, according to the affidavit. He was taken into custody at the motel and declined to give a statement to police.

