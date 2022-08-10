Indianapolis man convicted of murder for 2019 fatal shooting at Broad Ripple pub

An Indianapolis man was convicted of murder for the 2019 killing of 36-year-old Alfred Hayes, according to a news release from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Curtis Baker was found guilty of murder after a two day jury trial. He was also found guilty of the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement, which can increase Baker's sentence anywhere from six to 20 years.

Baker was arrested in 2020 in connection to the killing of Hayes in Michigan.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Curtis Baker was arrested by police in Edwardsburg, Michigan. He was charged with one count of murder in Marion County in the Oct. 3, 2019, shooting at Connor's Pub.

Witnesses inside the bar at 6331 Ferguson St. told police that it was closing for the night when an argument broke out between a bartender and a group of patrons who were lingering inside, according to court documents. One witness told police they saw Hayes, who was a part-time bouncer, step into the argument after someone in that group shoved a female staffer.

More on the case:Suspect in October killing at Broad Ripple pub arrested in Michigan

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows Baker appearing to draw a weapon during an earlier disturbance outside the bar and putting it back in his waistband before becoming involved in the argument inside.

The footage further shows that Hayes stepped between the woman and the person who shoved her, and Baker stepped between Hayes and that person, who continued to argue with Hayes.

There was a flash in the space between the two of them, a detective wrote in the probable cause affidavit, and Hayes stumbled backward holding the side of his chest. Baker then fled the scene.

A sentencing hearing for Baker has been set for Aug. 25.

Contact Phyllis Cha at pcha@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @phyllischa.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man convicted of murder for 2019 fatal shooting at Broad Ripple pub