Indianapolis man convicted of murder after body found in bathtub in 2018

An Indianapolis man was convicted of murder Wednesday in connection to a body that was discovered in the bathtub of his southeast side home in 2018.

Dwight Shotts will be sentenced for the murder Jan. 26, court records show.

Anthony Cline’s body was discovered inside Shotts’ house in April 2018, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The day the body was discovered, two 911 calls were placed regarding Shotts. The first was a person who called 911 because Shotts claimed to be suicidal and that there was a dead body inside his home, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The caller also informed authorities that a gun was in Shotts' garage. Shotts also contacted 911 and said, “there’s a guy dead in my house,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

Previous coverage: Man arrested after body found in southeast-side home

More: Documents: Indianapolis man kept corpse in a bathtub for 6 days

Shotts stated he had shot a man in his bathroom a week before and did not report it to police, according to the prosecution.

Shotts also stated to the dispatcher that he was armed and suicidal, investigators said.

When officers arrived at his residence in the 3000 block of E. Tabor Street, Shotts exited his garage and surrendered. A loaded revolver was found in Shotts’ garage, according to the prosecutor’s office.

When officers searched the residence, they located Cline deceased in the bathtub. Cline was reported missing on April 24, 2018, and was last seen in the area near Shotts’ home at a Lowe’s, investigators said.

Cline’s pickup was found abandoned a block away from Shotts’ home, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Dwight Shotts convicted after body found in tub