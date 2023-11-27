Indianapolis man convicted of murdering Damon Brown in second Bloomington trial

Theresa Glenn got a call from her son D.J. the night of Oct. 26, 2020. He was hysterical. "Mom, Damon got shot. Damon got shot. You need to get the f--- down here right now!"

She dropped the phone on the floor and started screaming. Her husband picked it up and heard the news. During the 50-mile drive from Indianapolis to Bloomington, Glenn realized her son was dead.

"I called the hospital while we were on the way and I asked them, 'Where is Samesha, my daughter?' And they told me she had left and went home. I knew then. She never would have left her brother."

Glenn arrived at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Her daughter had already identified the body of Damon Brown, dead at 26 from a gunshot wound to the chest.

"After that night, our lives changed drastically, and forever," she said. "Every day is a hard day."

Three men were charged with murder in the case. One, Jamal McFadden, of Indianapolis, is serving a 56-year prison sentence after a judge found him guilty. Another, 26-year-old Keshawn Bess, was convicted Nov. 20 in a second trial after jurors in the first were undecided. A third suspect, Malik Brian Bennett, of Greenwood, is on the run, a murder warrant over his head.

Body cameras show 'the last time he was alive'

Since that night, Glenn has sat through three trials connected to Brown's murder. Three times she's heard prosecutors walk a judge and jurors through what happened that night.

Three times she's heard witnesses describe the havoc that happened at D.J. Brown's trailer in the Arlington Valley Mobile Home Park on North Willis Drive after the three men who showed up to buy five pounds of marijuana stole the weed, shot Damon Brown and left him bleeding to death on the porch.

During Bess's trial this month, she stayed in the courtroom and watched and listened to audio and video from police body cameras recorded the night her son died.

"This was my first time sitting through the video of them trying to revive him," Glenn said. "It's the last time he was alive. It was so hard seeing him laying there, but that's when he still had life in him, the last time."

Mother says of Keshawn Bess: 'He has no remorse'

When Bess is sentenced Dec. 12, Glenn will be there to speak to the judge on her son's behalf. The American judicial system allows survivors to present victim impact statements.

She hasn't yet decided what to say.

"I don't want to come off as this angry person. I am hurting," she said. "But I'll tell you this, I watched Keshawn Bess sit at that table for two trials, watching him look over mean at me and my daughter. He's laughing and having a good time sitting there. He has no remorse."

Over and over, she wonders why her son had to die. "I don't understand this senseless thing. That night, he held his hands up and said, 'Take it, just take it.' They didn't have to shoot him."

All three defendants are held responsible for the killing under state law because Brown died during a robbery all three participated in. Investigators say it was Bess who fired the fatal shot.

Court records show Bess has pending charges for armed robberies, thefts, aggravated battery and illegal gun possession in Marion and Delaware counties.

"There's not one thing anybody can do that's going to bring my son back," Glenn, a nursing home CNA, said the day before Thanksgiving.

"I don't want to be rude or mean, but Keshawn Bess can rot in hell, because he has no remorse. I am thankful for this jury, I am thankful for what they did because their verdict puts him away."

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Keshawn Bess guilty of murdering Bloomington resident Damon Brown