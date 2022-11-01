Indianapolis man dies after he and his sister shot in domestic argument that turned deadly

An Indianapolis woman and her adult son arrived at an east side apartment complex last week to intercede in a fight between the woman's daughter and boyfriend. Moments later, her children would be shot — one fatally.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have arrested 31-year-old Raymond Gilder on a preliminary charge of murder. In his statement to police, Gilder said he did not have a gun or shoot anyone, according to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

On Oct. 28, the woman drove to an apartment complex in the 5200 block of East 32nd Street after her daughter called and asked for a ride, sounding agitated and upset, the affidavit said. With her son in tow, she told police that she arrived at the apartment complex to find her daughter arguing with Gilder.

Randall Shields, the woman's 24-year-old son, tried to intervene in the parking lot.

At one point, the mother got in between her daughter and Gilder, a witness told police. Gilder walked away and returned with a handgun, firing it at Shields, witnesses said. Shields returned fire.

Gilder, who was shot in the leg, left the scene and went to an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Butler Terrace. There, witnesses provided aide and eventually called an ambulance, according to the affidavit.

Shields was shot in the stomach and his sister was shot in the leg, the affidavit said. The woman loaded her children into her car to flee the area, then pulled over a few blocks away in the 5200 block of East 38th Street to call police. Both her children were taken to a hospital where Shields was later pronounced dead.

Police interviewed Gilder after he was released from the hospital. He denied having a gun and firing it at Shields, the affidavit said. He was booked into jail Saturday, records state.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis man arrested after domestic argument turns deadly