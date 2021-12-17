Indianapolis man facing two murder charges connected to separate shootings, records show

An Indianapolis man, already facing murder and attempted murder charges, is now facing an additional murder charge in connection with the February shooting death of a man on the city’s west side.

Prosecutors charged Tavon Macklin, 22, with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon on Friday stemming from the shooting death of Eugenio Roman.

Officers were called to the 5600 block of West 38th Street shortly after 10 p.m. Feb. 21 and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Medics pronounced Roman dead when they arrived at the scene. Macklin is currently incarcerated at the Marion County Jail.

He was previously charged with attempted murder and eight counts of criminal recklessness in connection with a Feb. 23 exchange of gunfire with police.

Macklin at the time reportedly fired a handgun at officers attempting to pull him over for violating a community corrections sentence for robbery. He was also wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation.

Three days after his arrest, Macklin was charged with murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in the Jan. 17 shooting death of 29-year-old Justin White on the south-east side of Indianapolis.

John Ziegler, 22, was also charged in the killing.

