Indianapolis man sentenced to 15 years for dealing methamphetamine

Dec. 12—An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 15 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for dealing methamphetamine, according to a press release from Cass County Prosecutor Noah Schafer.

41-year-old Luis Antonio Lopez Aleman was sentenced in Cass County Superior Court Two by Judge Lisa Swaim following a guilty plea taken on Sept. 19. He had originally been scheduled to be tried before a jury on Sept. 20, but entered into a plea agreement where he agreed to testify against codefendant Jose Zuniga in exchange for a 15-year sentence. Zuniga was ultimately sentenced to 28 years in the Department of Corrections following his trial.

Before his sentencing, Aleman filed a motion asking to withdraw his guilty plea. His reasons included trouble understanding English, bad conduct of other people and his opinion that certain evidence against him had been obtained illegally.

Judge Swaim denied the motion, saying that translation services had been provided for all court hearings, the court had already ruled in prior hearings that no evidence had been illegally obtained by the police, and the plea was taken specifically at the request of the defense on the eve of his trial.

"We're grateful to law enforcement for catching this pair of drug dealers bringing poison into our community," Schafer said following the sentencing. "That they ultimately turned on each other and assisted in their own demise is to be expected. We will continue to use the force of law to break up such gangs and send them elsewhere."