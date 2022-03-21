Indianapolis man's murder trial set to start Monday

Mar. 21—ANDERSON — An Indianapolis man charged with murder is set to go on trial Monday for the 2020 fatal shooting of Arneshia Fuller.

Joshua Treadwell, 31, goes on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 on a charge of murder.

The shooting is believed by police to have been the result of a long-running dispute over a card game.

The shooting took place at approximately 8:27 p.m. on Oct. 25, in the 1400 block of Forkner Street. When police arrived, they found Fuller with several gunshot wounds.

Danielle Dunnichay-Noone, who was then Madison County coroner, said Fuller was pronounced dead at 9:04 p.m. at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.

An autopsy determined Fuller was shot once in the chest.

According to the probable cause affidavit, detectives determined the shooting was the result of a verbal argument involving Treadwell, Brooklyn Parnell and Fuller that took place two or three months earlier over a card game.

A witness told police she was at her residence on Forkner Street, Fuller was at her house and Treadwell and Parnell arrived about 8 p.m.

The woman said Fuller got out of her car and got into an argument with Treadwell. Parnell stated she had a gun in her car.

The witness said Treadwell pointed a gun at Fuller and shot her in the chest, got back into the car with Parnell and left the scene.

A second witness told police she saw Fuller spit at Treadwell, who then pointed a gun and shot Fuller.

Parnell told police that Treadwell was inside a house when she heard the first shot fired and after he got back into the car as they drove away, she heard a second shot and later found a bullet hole near the gas tank of her car.

Treadwell called dispatch and turned himself in to police.

In the probable cause affidavit charging Parnell, it is alleged she pulled a gun on Fuller about a month ago, pulled the trigger but the gun didn't fire.

Parnell denied the allegation.

It also states that Treadwell pulled a gun on another woman at that time.

Neither incident was reported to police.

Parnell entered a plea of guilty in 2021 to a charge of battery causing serious bodily injury.

She was sentenced by Judge Andrew Hopper to five years with the Indiana Department of Correction with three years suspended.

