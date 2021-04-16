Indianapolis mass shooting, Chicago protests, Biden to meet Japan's Suga: 5 things to know Friday

Editors
·5 min read

At least eight killed, others injured, in Indianapolis mass shooting

The investigation into a mass shooting at a FedEx facility near Indianapolis International Airport late Thursday night that left at least eight people dead and multiple others injured is expected to continue Friday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting Thursday, according to a department spokesperson. When they arrived, they found an "active shooter incident," the spokesperson said during a news conference early Friday. Police believe the shooter has died by suicide and officials do not believe there is an active threat to the community. Indianapolis police confirmed the site was home to the FedEx facility. The FedEx Indianapolis hub, which employs more than 4,500 team members, is the second-largest hub in the company's global network, a representative told the IndyStar, part of the USA TODAY Network, in March.

More Chicago protests expected after video released of police officer shooting Adam Toledo

More people are expected to take to the streets Friday after the release of bodycam video showing a Chicago police officer fatally shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo while the boy's hands were up in the air last month. "He's not here to defend himself," activist Ja'Mal Green said Thursday. "He’s not here to say how afraid he was of police and why he ran. All we know is, in that video, his hands were up, and he was shot in the chest." Small groups of protesters gathered at a police station and marched downtown Thursday night, but there were few signs of widespread demonstrations in the city. Before the video's release, some businesses in the city's "Magnificent Mile" shopping district boarded up their windows. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city had activated a "neighborhood protection plan" ahead of Thursday's release.

Biden to meet Japanese PM to discuss China threat, Olympics

President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday. This will be his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader since taking office. Topics on the agenda are likely to include the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, and even this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo. The U.S. and Japan are both looking to strengthen their alliance as America tries to counter economic and military challenges posed by Beijing. "The United States can only be effective in Asia when the U.S.-Japan relationship is strong and Japan is steady and stable," a senior administration official told reporters. Biden and Suga are also expected to discuss the human rights situations in Hong Kong and China’s northwestern Xinjiang region.

New Hampshire to lift statewide mask mandate

New Hampshire will lift its mask mandate Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu said. But individual towns, cities and schools can impose their own requirements for face coverings, as can individual state agencies, departments and other organizations, he said. New Hampshire will be the first state in New England to lift a statewide mask mandate after becoming the last state in the area to implement one, in November. While coronavirus infections have risen this spring, Sununu credited the state's success in vaccinations for keeping deaths low and hospitalizations at a manageable level. Almost 6,000 "breakthrough cases" of Americans becoming infected despite vaccination have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – far less than 1% of the 76 million Americans who are fully vaccinated. But the CDC still recommends people who are fully vaccinated take precautions in public places, like wearing a mask, social distancing and washing their hands often.

MLS kicks off its 26th season with two interesting matchups

Buckle up, soccer fans – the Major League Soccer season will kick off Friday night with two games. Houston will visit San Jose and Seattle will host Minnesota (9:30 p.m. ET, FS1) in a rematch of last season's thrilling Western Conference final. The league was two games into the season last March when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in the United States. Play resumed in the summer with the MLS is Back tournament in a bubble in Florida before an abbreviated season was held and the Columbus Crew emerged as the MLS Cup champions. MLS estimated losses at nearly $1 billion last season, mostly the result of playing in empty stadiums and charter flights for teams.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Indianapolis mass shooting, Chicago protests: 5 things to know Friday

Recommended Stories

  • 8 dead, several wounded following mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility: Police

    Eight people were shot and killed and several others injured in a mass shooting Thursday night at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, according to local authorities. When officers arrived at the scene just after 11 p.m. local time, it was an active shooter situation, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Genae Cook said during a media briefing. It is unclear how many people have been shot at this time or all their conditions, but multiple victims have been transported to various hospitals in the area, Cook said.

  • At Least Eight People Killed At FedEx Facility in Indianapolis, Police Say

    At least eight people were killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, on April 15, Indianapolis Metro Police said.Police said they responded to a report of shots being fired at a FedEx facility near Indianapolis airport just after 11pm local time. Eight people were pronounced dead at the scene and multiple other injured victims were transported to local hospitals, police confirmed.This is a developing story. Credit: Indianapolis Metro Police via Storyful

  • Proud Boy charged with pepper spraying police during Capitol riot contracts Covid in jail

    Christopher Worrell’s diagnosis was revealed during an appeal of a federal judge’s decision to reject his bid for release.

  • Global shares rise as vaccine wait tempers Wall St optimism

    Global shares advanced Friday after China reported its economy expanded at an 18% annual pace in the first quarter of the year. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.1% to finish at 29,683.37. Japan, where inoculations for the public have barely started, has seen a resurgence of infections in recent weeks.

  • World whiffs on Biden's pleas for bold climate pledges

    After four years of former President Donald Trump's assault on international climate cooperation, foreign leaders are wary of jumping too quickly to follow Washington's lead.

  • Rookie Snapshot: Quarterbacks

    Liz Loza and draft analyst Eric Edholm take a deep dive into the top quarterbacks — and future fantasy stars — set to join the league.

  • Mac Jones: Not comparing myself to Tom Brady, but I want to emulate his competitiveness

    Alabama quarterback Mac Jones wants to make clear that he’s not comparing himself to Tom Brady. But there are some traits he thinks he and Brady have in common. Jones said in an interview with Kirk Herbstreit on ESPN that he does think he has some similarities to Brady, in that people haven’t always been [more]

  • Chicago releases video of fatal police shooting of 13-year-old boy

    Body camera footage of a Chicago police officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy last month shows the officer yelling “Drop it!” at the teen right before he opens fire.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo trade destination rankings as 49ers' draft decision nears

    If the 49ers do decide to deal Jimmy Garoppolo, where is the oft-injured QB likely headed?

  • T. rex were once so common on Earth you could probably find 2 roaming a Washington DC-sized area, study suggests

    According to a new study, over their entire late-Cretaceous-Era reign, the total number of Tyrannosaurus rex that ever lived on Earth was roughly 2.5 billion.

  • 'Difficult to watch'

    Footage from the police killing of a 13-year-old boy was released. Derek Chauvin pleads the Fifth. It's Thursday's news.

  • Biden working to ensure U.S. will have booster COVID-19 shots, if necessary

    The announcement comes as drugmakers are touting their progress in developing the additional shots.

  • Prince William and Prince Harry Won't Walk Next to Each Other at Prince Philip's Funeral, Palace Confirms

    The brothers' cousin, Peter Phillips, is set to walk between them in the funeral procession

  • Olympics: Australia weighing whether to let athletes jump vaccine queue

    Australia is considering whether to prioritise athletes and support staff in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout with the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching. The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has asked the government to allow athletes to jump the queue as the country's national vaccine program struggles with roadblocks. "The government is in direct contact with the AOC over its proposal to priority vaccinate all Olympic team athletes and support staff," sports minister Richard Colbeck told state broadcaster ABC.

  • Army officer allegedly assaulted by Virginia police is related to Eric Garner

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario has filed a lawsuit alleging two Virginia police officers violated his constitutional rights and assaulted him following a traffic stop in December. As it turns out, the 27-year-old Nazario, who is Black and Latino, was related to Eric Garner, the Black man who died in Staten Island in 2014 after an officer placed him a chokehold. Garner's last words were, infamously, "I can't breathe." Nazario called Garner his uncle, The Washington Post notes, though their exact relation, aside from sharing a cousin, is unclear. He also grew up around the corner from Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, in Brooklyn. After Garner's death, their mutual cousin told Nazario the news and reportedly reminded him that if he was ever confronted by a police officer, he needed to "stay calm, comply, never make them feel threatened," the Post writes. As footage captured by Nazario's phone and the officers' body cameras suggests, Nazario did just that during the arrest despite the escalating situation. Carr told the Post she believes that composure and Nazario's decision to drive to a well-lit area, while unable to spare him from drawn guns and pepper spray, kept him alive. Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planPrince Philip's Saturday funeral limited to just 30 family membersMatt Gaetz's girlfriend was reportedly paid $6,500 by Joel Greenberg, alleged sex ring leader

  • Televangelist Pat Robertson lashes out at Kimberly Potter and police, says there's 'no comparison' between a Taser and a gun

    Pat Robertson praised the police on his show, but also left room for criticism.

  • Don Lemon comes to the defense of officer involved in fatal Chicago police shooting

    Following the release of body camera footage showing the police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in the early morning hours of March 29 in Chicago, on CNN Tonight With Don Lemon Thursday, Lemon came to the defense of the officer involved. In the video, the officer is chasing Toledo down an alley, yelling for the teenager to stop, and to drop his weapon. In the video, Toledo appears to be carrying a gun, much like the one found just feet away following the shooting. As the Derek Chauvin trial nears an end for the killing of George Floyd, and protests continue over the police killing of Daunte Wright, Lemon came to the defense of the Chicago officer as he doesn’t believe this incident belongs in the same category as the others. Speaking to Chris Cuomo during the hand-off between shows, Lemon said, “This is tough, Chris, because, you know, not all police shootings are equal.” He soon added, “If someone's running with a gun and they turn around, police officers have to make decisions in split seconds. That's why I'm not a police officer, because I couldn't face that kind of pressure, and I just, quite frankly, don't believe that I could do the job.”

  • Mac Jones no longer betting favorite to be drafted by 49ers

    Justin Fields is now the betting favorite for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL draft, supplanting Mac Jones.

  • Millions might get a refund with the $10,200 unemployment tax break — but filing an amended return could unlock even more money

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • Rams gathering information after report accusing Aaron Donald of assault

    The Rams are looking into a report Aaron Donald allegedly assaulted a man.