Indianapolis mayor names Christopher Bailey as police chief

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police have tapped one of their own to become the next chief.

Christopher Bailey, who has taken the helm since former Chief Randal Taylor announced his departure last month, will be police chief. Bailey removed himself as a permanent candidate early in the process but later asked to be reconsidered.

“Nobody knows the challenges of the job better than the person taking on the role today,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. "He has the experience, passion and support of many neighbors to take on this role."

Bailey said he initially asked not to be considered because he wanted to shield his young kids from him having such a high-profile role, but after talking to family and receiving their support he asked to be reconsidered.

"Let's continue the work we are doing because, Indy, you deserve nothing less," Bailey said after taking his oath.

Challenges ahead

Christopher Bailey is sworn in as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's new chief of police by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the City-County Building in downtown Indianapolis.

Bailey is taking the reins at a time when officer shootings have exploded, fissuring relationships with the community that are still strained from the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 and fatal shooting of Dreasjon Reed by an Indianapolis officer on May 6 the same year. The deaths sparked massive riots downtown.

Last year, Indianapolis officers killed or injured 17 civilians in separate cases, prompting leaders to seek out an outside consultant to review the shootings.

Indianapolis’ gun violence remains a stubborn issue for city police. In 2021, Indianapolis experienced the highest number of homicides in its history – including three mass shootings. Killings have declined since, even dipping to a level last year not seen since 2019, but youth violence has posed a concern among leaders.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis mayor names Christopher Bailey as police chief