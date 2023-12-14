Indianapolis mother charged in death of 9-month-old daughter, who suffered head injuries

An Indianapolis mother is facing charges in connection with the death of her 9-month-old daughter, who suffered head trauma, according to court documents.

An investigation began after Ingris Marleni-Hernandez, 36, brought her infant daughter to the emergency room in critical condition on Dec. 6.

The 9-month-old, identified as Ana Perez-Hernandez, was suffering from a brain bleed, brain swelling, swelling in the ligaments of her neck and she had bruises on her forehead and buttocks, according to court documents.

The girl died at the hospital on Dec. 11. Her mother is now facing charges of neglect of a dependent causing death and aggravated battery, court records show.

Marleni-Hernandez told investigators that on the day of the injuries she was home alone with her daughter, and she left her on the bed to go make coffee. The mother then heard the baby crying and went back into the bedroom and found the infant wedged between the headboard and the mattress, she originally told investigators.

“Ingris reported that she picked up Ana and Ana began shaking her arms as though she were having a seizure,” reads the probable cause affidavit for the mother’s arrest. “EMS was then contacted.”

The girl’s father told police that the baby did not experience any falls or accidents leading up to Dec. 6. Before she was injured, the father had left for work, but that morning she was awake and behaving normally, he told police.

Investigators responded to the family’s home and Marleni-Hernandez demonstrated how she told investigators she found her infant daughter. She showed investigators how the bed wobbled and said this caused her to lose her balance while picking the baby up from where she was wedged, which caused the baby to hit her head on the headboard.

The child’s injuries did not match the description the mother told investigators.

“It is the impression of the Child Protection Team that Ana has experienced abusive head trauma and that the explanation provided by Ingris (Marleni-Hernandez) is not a sufficient cause or mechanism to explain Ana’s injuries,” reads the affidavit. “The mechanism that caused Ana’s injury would be violent and forceful and her injury and change in presentation would have been sudden and acute.”

When pressed by a detective, Marleni-Hernandez told police the girl had rolled completely off the bed then said a driving incident where her husband braked very hard could have caused the baby’s injuries, according to the affidavit.

The mother then provided another explanation for her daughter’s injuries and said she found her daughter on the ground next to the bed and shook the baby "to try to save Ana’s life,” the affidavit reads.

“(A doctor) did agree that violently shaking a baby would be a potential mechanism to explain Ana’s injuries,” the affidavit reads.

The Marion County Coroner’s office determined the child’s death was a homicide.

Marleni-Hernandez’s attorney declined a request for comment from IndyStar for this article.

An initial hearing in the woman’s case was held Tuesday, with a pretrial conference scheduled for March.

