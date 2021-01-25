Indianapolis police arrest juvenile suspect for mass shooting

Indiana police say they arrested a suspect in connection with the Sunday shooting deaths of five people and one unborn child.

In a press release, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested an unnamed suspect on Monday and "do not believe any additional persons were involved" in the killings of 42-year-old Kezzie Childs, 42-year-old Raymond Childs, 18 year-old Elijah Childs, 13 year-old Rita Childs, 19 year-old Kiara Hawkins, and the child Kiara was carrying at the time of her death.

"The suspect’s name and photo are not being released at this time since the suspect is a juvenile," IMPD said.

“Yesterday, we promised swift justice for this heinous act," IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said in the press release. "Today, we delivered on that promise."

"I ask community members to join me in praying for the continued recovery of the young man whose life has been forever changed," Taylor continued.

In comments to reporters Sunday, Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett called the shootings a "terror to our community."

"This morning the city of Indianapolis was targeted with an act of depravity that has become all too common across the country and will never cease to shock the conscience," Hogsett said.

In their initial account of the incident, IMPD said they found the first victim, a male juvenile who was expected to survive, suffering from gunshot wounds at around 4 a.m. on Sunday northeast of downtown Indianapolis, a police spokesman told reporters. Officers later found the bodies of five people at a home less than a half-mile away.

Police Chief Randal Taylor told reporters that the incident didn't appear to be random.