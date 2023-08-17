Indianapolis police ask for help finding 4-month-old Jamarion Iverson

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons detectives are seeking the public's help locating 4-month-old Jamarion Iverson. Iverson is described as having black hair, and brown eyes. Iverson was last seen with his mother, 26-year-old Marie Benjamin. Benjamin was directed to surrender Iverson to the Department of Child Services but has failed to do so. DCS is concerned for the child's safety. Benjamin has an outstanding warrant for neglect of a dependent.

Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 4-month-old child.

Jamarion Iverson was last seen with his mother, 26-year-old Marie Benjamin. The mother was directed to surrender Iverson to the Department of Child Services but has failed to do so, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

DCS is concerned for the child's safety as Benjamin has an outstanding warrant for her arrest in connection with neglect of a dependent, police said. Court records show the case was filed against Benjamin in March.

Iverson is described as having black hair, and brown eyes. Anyone who located the child is asked to dial 911 immediately.

