Indianapolis police investigate fatal shooting on Stuart Street

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that led to the death of a man on the east side of Indianapolis.

The man was found by officers about 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Stuart Street, which is just north of Interstate 70. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

Investigators do not believe there is a danger to the area.

Police have not released any information about the man's identity or if officers have identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Andrew McKalips at 317-327-3475 or Andrew.Mckalips@indy.gov or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

