Indianapolis police investigating death of man who was found with 'trauma to his body'

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found dead Sunday morning on the city's near east side.

Officers were called at about 8 a.m. to the 100 block of North Oxford Street in the Englewood neighborhood. They found a man, who has not been named, with "trauma to his body," according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Tracking the deaths: Indianapolis killings in November 2023

The department did not release any more details.

IMPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Larry Craciunoiu at (317) 327-3475 or at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.

Tracking the deaths: Is gun violence happening in your Indy neighborhood? Probably. Inside a year of shootings

Contact IndyStar reporter Kristine Phillips at (317) 444-3026 or at kphillips@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis police investigating death of man on the near eastside