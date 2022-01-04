Indianapolis police investigating fatal west side hit-and-run of pedestrian as a homicide

Update: This article was updated Jan. 4 with more information from police.

Indianapolis police are investigating a Monday morning fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian as a homicide.

The deadly collision occurred after 9 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Centennial Street, near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue on the city's west side. Officers found the injured man in a front yard after he was struck by a vehicle. Police have not released a description of the vehicle they believe was involved.

Emergency medical personnel took the man struck in critical condition to a hospital where they died shortly after arriving.

Police said they believe the man was intentionally struck and are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Lottie Patrick at the department's homicide office at 317-327-3475 or at Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

