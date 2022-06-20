Indianapolis police investigating homicide at Marion County Detention Center

Indianapolis police are investigating an inmate's death at the Marion County Adult Detention Center.

Homicide detectives arrived at 695 Justice Way on the city's east side after a call from the Marion County Sheriff's Office around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. IMPD will be heading up the criminal investigation.

Police say that, based upon their initial investigation, an altercation between two male inmates resulted in one man's death.

IMPD did not release additional details. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Contact Hannah Brock at hannah.brock@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannah_m_brock.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IMPD investigating homicide at Marion County Detention Center