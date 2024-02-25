Indianapolis police investigating second homicide at northwest-side apartment complex

Indianapolis police tape off a homicide crime scene at a northwest-side apartment complex on Gable Lane Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. A second homicide was reported Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at the same apartment complex, although detectives do not believe the two shootings are related.

Indianapolis police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on the northwest side.

This is the second homicide at the apartment complex, located on Gable Lane Drive just off 38th Street, within the past week. Detectives do not believe the two shootings are related.

Police found the man, who has not been named, around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The first shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found Bryan Ramon Williams, 37, outside the driver's side of a car. Detectives believe Williams was shot elsewhere in the apartment complex before he drove off. He crashed into a van and another car before he stopped, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

