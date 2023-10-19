Indianapolis police involved in shooting on city's south side
IMPD officers are on the scene of an incident in the 2000 block of Shelby St. There was an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured.
A PIO is responding.
Nothing further at this time. pic.twitter.com/39Gu9p170B
— IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 19, 2023
This article will update as more information becomes available.
Indianapolis police were involved in a shooting this morning near the intersection of Shelby and Raymond streets on the city's south side.
Few details were immediately released. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) minutes after 7:30 a.m. the department said no officers were injured.
Police shootings: Indianapolis police shootings highest in years. What is going on?
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis police shooting at Shelby and Raymond street