Indianapolis police involved in shooting on city's east side

Police tape surrounds the scene of an investigation. / Kelly Wilkinson / The Star 2013 file photo

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Investigators are on the scene of a shooting involving Indianapolis police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the incident in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Friday just after 5:20 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of 38th Street and Richardt Avenue, east of the intersection of 38th and Shadeland Avenue.

Police have not yet released any details regarding the circumstances of the shooting. It was unclear how many individuals were involved or if any civilians were injured.

No officers were injured, according to the department.

