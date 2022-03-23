Indianapolis police officer of 22 years charged with growing, possessing marijuana

An Indianapolis police officer is facing two marijuana possession charges and has been suspended from the department after investigators say she was found to be growing over a dozen marijuana plants in a home.

Marion County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Christina Slack, a 22-year veteran with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, with two counts of possession of marijuana — specifically growing, and growing on-premise while failing to destroy.

The charges stem from a call to police on Dec. 27 for a disturbance. Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of South Pasadena Street. A probable cause affidavit said officers noticed a faint smell of marijuana when they arrived.

Meanwhile, Slack told police that her boyfriend had attacked her. When police questioned her boyfriend about the assault, he directed officers to check the back room of the house for marijuana.

Police were granted a search warrant of the room and found 18 marijuana plants growing under a black tent. The affidavit showed cellphone evidence led police to suspect Slack grew the plants and smoked marijuana.

Officials said police turned the investigation over to detectives from the Special Investigation Unit because Slack, 46, was an off-duty officer.

The department then presented the case to prosecutors.

“Learning that one of IMPD’s officers was charged is never something I want to hear. These charges are certainly a disappointment for me and the entire department,” Chief Randal Taylor said in a statement. “At the same time, I appreciate for the work of detectives within the department who investigated this incident to the fullest."

Slack, most recently assigned to the North District, has been suspended pending a recommendation of termination to the Civilian Police Merit Board.

The suspension and charges come months after another Indianapolis officer, Gregory Ressino, was accused of drunken driving off duty, which ended in a hit-and-run crash. In October, Sgt. Eric Huxley was issued two felony charges after body camera footage captured him kicking 38-year-old Jermaine Vaughn in the face while assisting in the man's arrest.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IMPD officer of 22 years charged with growing, possessing marijuana