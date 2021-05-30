Indianapolis police officer shot multiple times during shootout with suspect

Louis Casiano
·1 min read

An Indianapolis police officer was shot multiple times Saturday by a suspect connected to an earlier shooting in which two people were struck by gunfire, authorities said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded at 3:40 p.m. to reports of someone shot in the 6400 block of Kentstone Drive. Upon arrival, they found two gunshot victims.

At some point, the officers located the suspect's vehicle and chased ensued. When the pursuit ended, the suspect allegedly opened fire, police said. Five officers fired their weapons, officials said.

A female officer and the suspect were both hit. The officer was taken to a hospital and was in good condition, police said. Details about her injuries were not disclosed.

"She is in good spirits," Police Chief Randal Taylor told reporters. "I've spoken with her in the hospital."

The suspect was listed in critical condition.

Several officers had activated their body cameras and one had an activated police cruiser dashcam during the terrifying scene but the video has not been released at this time.

Investigators were not looking for any other suspects connected to either incident.

An investigation into the police-involved shooting with be conducted by the department's Internal Affairs Unit. The officers who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol, officials said.

