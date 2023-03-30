Indianapolis police: Person critical after being shot by officers following carjacking, chase

Indianapolis police officers shot a person Wednesday at the on-ramp from Kessler Boulevard to the southbound lanes of Interstate 65.

The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. and the person shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No officers were hurt.

The events leading up to the shooting began just after 4 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to a crash in the 5600 block of Georgetown Road. Before officers arrived, a passenger in one of the damaged vehicles carjacked a black four-door Chevrolet Impala that was uninvolved in the crash, IMPD said.

The carjacking led to a vehicle pursuit within minutes, said IMPD, in which the vehicle stopped at the I-65 onramp at Kessler Boulevard. Police approached the Impala at the same time a man exited the vehicle, turning toward officers with a gun in his hand.

IMPD said two officers made a "split-time" decision and fired their weapons, injuring the man.

Officers applied first-aid until emergency medical services could take the man to the hospital. He was listed to be in stable condition at around 7 p.m., according to IMPD.

The officer's body-worn cameras were activated at the time of the shooting, IMPD said. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will assist in the investigation and an investigation will be made by the IMPD Internal Affairs Office, which are standard procedures with officer-involved shootings in Indianapolis.

Investigators would be in the area for quite some time, said Officer William Young, who asked people to avoid the scene. Eastbound 38th Street was closed at 38th Street and Kessler Boulevard. Police asked drivers to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

