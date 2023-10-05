Momo the monkey is on the loose on Indianapolis' east side

Momo the monkey is on the loose in Indianapolis.

The animal was last spotted on Gate Drive on the east side of the city, according to a social media post from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday evening.

"There are reports of minor injuries from the monkey, but we can’t confirm it is from bites," a social media post from IMPD read.

IMPD and Animal Care Services are trying to find the monkey, which appears to be privately owned.

It was initially reported missing near the 500 block of Ironridge Court, south of East Washington Street and South Mitthoefer Road.

