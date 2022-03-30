Indianapolis protester who promoted peace pleads guilty to attempted murder in Portland

As protests over the police killings of Black Americans spread throughout Indianapolis during the summer of 2020, Malik Fard Muhammad emerged as an emblem of peace.

He appeared to start negotiations between police and protesters who had arrived outside the Indiana Governor's Residence on June 1, 2020. That demonstration ended with Muhammad marching alongside law enforcement, and hugs between protesters and police.

Three months later, Muhammad was in Portland, Oregon, where he attacked law enforcement with Molotov cocktails and gave baseball bats to rioters, according to federal law enforcement.

Officials said he used a metal baton to smash windows at a Portland university and local businesses.

As police chased him on foot during a riot in October 2020, they said he attempted to throw away a firearm as he fled. He was arrested moments later.

Portland police said Malik Muhammed threw this flammable device at officers during last year's protests. It did not ignite.

By June 2021 Muhammad had been indicted by a federal grand jury on six charges, and faced 28 charges — including eight charges for attempted murder — in a local court in Oregon.

A district attorney thought Muhammad posed such a security concern that he asked a judge to set his bail at $3 million, though the request was unsuccessful. Bail was set at $525,000, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

Muhammad has now pleaded guilty to some of those charges.

Sentence: 10 years and $200,000

On Monday, Muhammad, now age 25, entered a guilty plea in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon to two charges of unlawful possession of a destructive device. The other federal charges he faced — two counts of civil disorder and two counts of using an explosive to commit a felony — will be dismissed.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty in Multnomah County Circuit Court to 14 state-level felonies, including charges of attempted murder and rioting.

Federal and state prosecutors worked together to resolve his criminal cases. He was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in Oregon prison for both the state and federal crimes. He'll also have to pay more than $200,000 restitution for the damage he caused in Portland.

It's a long list of convictions for a man who made a major gesture of unity toward Indiana law enforcement during Indianapolis' own civil unrest in 2020.

Muhammad promoted peace. Months later, he threw Molotov cocktails.

Months before he was identified by law enforcement for his crimes in Portland, Muhammad was part a group of about 200 protesters who showed up June 1, 2020 at the Indiana Governor's Residence a few miles north of downtown Indianapolis.

The demonstration was part of a citywide outcry over the police killings of Black Americans like George Floyd, who was murdered a week prior by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes.

Law enforcement with IMPD and Indiana State Police were at the governor's residence and ready to disperse the crowd.

One protester, identified by reporters as Malik Muhammad, approached the line of law enforcement by himself. Pepper balls hit the ground near his feet. Then police allowed him to approach.

It appeared a negotiation was occurring between Muhammad and law enforcement. Then an officer placed his arm around him.

Muhammad earlier touted himself as a 'peaceful protester'

Shortly after, Muhammad and IMPD Lt. Andrew Rolinson began to walk together. They were joined by other protesters and law enforcement.

The mass dissolved as protesters left the governor's residence.

"I feel like it was a win because we grabbed attention to ourselves as peaceful protesters," Muhammad told reporters. "If at any point in time they open up fire on us, nobody can deny we peacefully assembled and peacefully protested."

That August, however, federal law enforcement say Muhammad traveled to Louisville, Kentucky "to meet with anti-government and anti-authority violent extremist groups to conduct firearms and tactical training," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon.

He traveled from Indianapolis to Portland that summer. In early September, law enforcement said he distributed baseball bats to rioters during a large demonstration on the city's east side.

Molotov cocktail ignites officer's leg

A DNA analysis and video revealed Muhammad threw Molotov cocktails at police in two separate attacks that month.

In one of the attacks, the Molotov cocktail, which was made with a glass growler purchased from a Goodwill, didn't explode. In the other attack, the bomb exploded into a ball of flames that ignited the pant leg of an officer.

When authorities arrested Muhammad following the foot pursuit in October 2020, they found a list of items that can be used to make a Molotov cocktail in his cellphone.

“Anyone who thinks they can get away with trying to murder police officers and destroy this city should think again,” Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement after Muhammad's arrest.

IndyStar reporters Tony Cook, Arika Herron, Holly Hays and Sarah Nelson contributed.

