An east-side Save A Lot near Irvington has shut down, apparently for good, depriving the area of a low-cost grocery.

Dawn Briggs, chairwoman of the Irvington Community Council Land Use Committee, said she was told by employees Wednesday that the store was closing at the end of the day because the building was in disrepair.

“They said they were out of business and didn’t know if they would open somewhere else,” Briggs said. “It was aging infrastructure, everything broken.”

The store at 5940 East 10th St. is one of five Save A Lots in the city. The company claims on its website to be the largest independently owned discount grocery store chain in the country, with about 800 outlets in 32 states.

Representatives of Save A Lot did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Community Council President Sue Beecher said though there is an Aldi less than 2 miles away at 6691 E. Washington St., the Save A Lot was a convenient spot for residents without cars or others for last-minute food essentials.

“It’s sad, it's another resource not available to people nearby,” she said.

In a recent Community Council survey of what residents would like to see at a revamped Irvington Plaza at the 6200 block of East Washington St., residents overwhelming said they wanted a grocery store, Beecher said.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis Save a Lot closes on city's east side