Indianapolis shooter purchased 2 assault rifles legally, even after FBI seized shotgun

Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
·2 min read

The 19-year-old gunman who killed eight people at an Indianapolis FedEx facility Thursday used two legally purchased assault rifles, police said late Saturday.

Brandon Scott Hole, who died by suicide after the mass shooting, bought the weapons in July and September 2020, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced, despite the fact that the FBI had seized a gun from him months earlier after his mother reported that she feared he would try to commit “suicide by cop.”

Local police conducted a mental health check in March 2020 and Hole was arrested and placed on an immediate detention mental health temporary hold, according to the Indianapolis Star. A shotgun was seized from him and never returned.

Indiana’s “red flag” law, a version of which exists in more than a dozen states, allow a judge to ban someone who presents an “imminent risk” to himself or others from having a firearm. It’s unclear if such a hearing ever took place for Hole.

Four of Hole’s eight victims were Sikh, and the local community leaders have called for this to be considered a hate crime, but police have not yet identified a motive in the massacre.

Matthew Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74, were all killed.

At least five people were also injured in the shooting.

On Saturday, Hole’s family apologized for the teenager’s actions and for “the pain and hurt being felt by their families and the entire Indianapolis community.”

“We are devastated at the loss of life caused as a result of Brandon’s actions; through the love of his family, we tried to get him the help he needed,” Hole’s family told WISH. “Our sincerest and most heartfelt apologies go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy.”

Recommended Stories

  • "It hurts": Latino community of 13-year-old killed by police in Chicago reels after shooting

    Residents of Little Village, a well-known and predominantly Latino neighborhood in Chicago, are grieving the death of Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old Mexican American boy from the neighborhood who was shot and killed by a police officer on March 29, NBC News reports.Why it matters: Adam Toledo's killing shines a spotlight on police shootings of Latinos, who are killed by law enforcement at the second-highest rate after Black Americans, according to data from the Washington Post. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeResidents have placed flowers and votive candles at in the street that Toledo was killed alongside a makeshift altar bearing his name. On Friday a local artist unveiled a mural of Toledo in the alleyway where he was shot. Many residents have expressed how painful it was to see the police body camera footage of Toledo's shooting. "It hurts, because he is a little kid," Toledo's aunt Theresa Chavarria told NBC news. “He didn’t have nothing in his hands when the cop shot at him. As a matter of fact, he had his hands up and they still killed him,” local resident Jesus Hernández told the Chicago Tribune. “After watching it, I feel like I have to worry about my own safety because we don’t know how the cops are going to react,” he said.While city authorities braced for protests after the release of the body camera footage Thursday, community gatherings have remained peaceful, per the Tribune. A few dozen people gathered in protest outside local police headquarters to call for Mayor Lori Lightfoot's resignation, criticizing the mayor's call for calm.Several peaceful marches took place in Chicago Thursday night, with residents calling for the police to be held accountable, per the Chicago Tribune.Go deeper: Prosecutor on leave for failing to "fully present the facts" after shooting of 13-year-old boyMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Three people dead in ‘active shooting incident’ in Austin, Texas

    Police urged residents in the vicinity to stay inside while a manhunt was under way Emergency personnel at the scene of a fatal shooting, in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. Photograph: Jim Vertuno/AP Three people were shot dead in Austin on Sunday, authorities in Texas said. No suspects were in custody. Law enforcement officials closed off roadways in the Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway area of the city for an “active shooting incident”, according to a tweet from the city’s police department. The Austin-Travis county emergency medical services (ATCEMS) said three people were dead with gunshot wounds, and that the scene was still active. It said there were no reports of any other victims. A social media post from the network KXAN showed emergency vehicles at the scene, while another Texas TV station, ABC25, said the three victims were all adults. The incident began just before noon local time when shots were reported at an apartment complex near the Alboretum shopping mall. Police urged residents in the vicinity to stay inside while a manhunt was under way. Josh Katzowitz, who had been shopping at the nearby Trader Joe’s, said police and ambulances came “pouring in” to the area as he was leaving. He didn’t hear any shooting. “The cops had their guns out,” he said. “Some had pistols, some had rifles and they were strapping on bulletproof vests. There were all of a sudden ambulances, sirens and police cars. There were cops coming from everywhere.” ATCEMS spokeswoman Capt Christa Stedman said said she did not know the exact location where the three people were killed. She said they responded to an area that included a strip mall, several retail stores with a large apartment complex behind it. More details to follow…

  • Texas bill to carry gun without permit advances to state senate

    If passed, Texans over age 21 could carry a gun without training or a background check. The state would be the 14th to have such a law The Texas House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow citizens over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a license. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP This week, the Texas House of Representatives passed a bill dubbed “Constitutional Carry” that would allow citizens over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a license, drawing outrage from many state Democrats and gun-reform advocates. Texas law currently requires citizens to obtain a license to carry in order to carry a firearm openly or concealed. If passed into law, the new bill would remove that restriction, allowing Texans to carry guns without having to pass a background check or go through training. Texas would become the 14th state to implement such a law. The bill arrives on the heels of several recent mass shootings that have taken place around the country. On Thursday night, a gunman killed eight people including four members of the Sikh community in an Indianapolis FedEx warehouse. Earlier this month in Bryan, Texas, a man opened fire at a cabinet company where he was previously employed. One man died and five others were injured, including a state trooper. On Twitter, former congressman Beto O’Rourke expressed his support for those protesting the bill at the state capitol in Austin. He echoed their demands for common sense gun laws. “Grateful to @joecascinotx and those doing their best to stop HB 1927 and ensure that we have common sense gun laws in Texas,” O’Rourke tweeted. “Thank you for showing up and stepping up for Texas!” Grateful to @joecascinotx and those doing their best to stop HB 1927 and ensure that we have common sense gun laws in Texas.Thank you for showing up and stepping up for Texas! https://t.co/rc5LcdlN5j— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 15, 2021 After a mass shooting in his native El Paso in August 2019 that left 23 people dead and another mass shooting that same month where 7 people were killed at a Cinergy movie theater complex in Odessa, O’Rourke had given an impassioned speech on gun reform and his proposal for a mandatory assault weapon buyback program. “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore,” he said then. Protesting the bill at the state capitol, Becca DeFelice, a volunteer for Moms Demand Action Texas chapter, said: “It’s not complicated, and it’s not controversial: gun owners like me know that responsible gun ownership means going through a background check and safety training before carrying loaded handguns in public.” State Democratic representatives Rafael Anchía and Diego Bernal offered an amendment to the bill that would prevent “insurrectionists … or violent white supremacist extremist[s]” from possessing firearms, but it failed to make it in the bill because it did not gain enough votes. In addition to 84 state Republicans, seven democrats voted in favor of the Constitutional Carry bill. Representative Morgan Meyer of Dallas was the only Republican to vote against the bill. The bill will now advance to a Republican-majority Senate, where the fate of the bill will be determined.

  • 3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Wisconsin bar

    The suspect is still at large, the sheriff's office said.

  • Biden’s Supreme Court commission already facing resistance as it considers wide range of ‘reforms’

    Then-candidate Biden promised a Supreme Court commission during Trump's final weeks. But changes to the high court won't come easy, experts say.

  • George Floyd killing: protests flare as Americans await verdict in Chauvin trial

    Outcome is expected to resonate nationwide, particularly in cities that have seen continuing demonstrations over police violence Protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center police department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on 12 April. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Protests against police killings flared across the US this weekend, from Minneapolis to Chicago to Portland, as Americans wait for a verdict in the trial of the white police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year. Closing arguments are expected in the Derek Chauvin trial on Monday. The most serious charge the former Minneapolis officer is facing in Floyd’s death is second-degree murder, but the jury might choose to find him guilty on third-degree murder or manslaughter, or acquit him altogether. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges, arguing that he was following the training he received during his 19 years on the force. Benjamin Crump, a civil rights attorney representing the families of Floyd and Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, by a white police officer during a traffic stop on 11 April, as the Chauvin trial played out, said guilty verdict for Chauvin could set a precedent in the US. “The outcome that we pray for and Derek Chauvin is for him to be held criminally liable for killing George Floyd, because we believe that could be a precedent,” Crump told ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “Finally making America live up to its promise of liberty and justice for all. That means all of us - Black people, Hispanic people, Native people - all of us.” Maxine Waters, one of the most influential Black members of Congress, joined protesters in Brooklyn Center shortly before a curfew on Saturday night, and spoke to them about the need to see accountability for Chauvin. “I hope that we’re going to get a verdict that says, guilty, guilty, guilty,” Waters said. “And if we don’t, we cannot go away.” “Not manslaughter, no,” Waters added. “This is guilty for murder.” Minneapolis is braced for potential citywide protests if Chauvin is acquitted or convicted on one of the lesser charges, with buildings across town boarded up, and National Guard troops already in place across the city. The outcome in the case is expected to resonate nationwide, particularly in cities that have seen continuing demonstrations over police violence. In Chicago, at least 1,000 people demonstrated in Logan Square on Friday night, in the wake of the public release of a video showing the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. Activist groups in Chicago there said that multiple young people at the protest were arrested and at least one 17-year-old seriously assaulted by police. Two young people were arrested, including the 20-year-old son of a Black Lives Matter Chicago organizer, according to the Chicago Tribune. “There are literal children dying every single day in the city of Chicago, and not just because of the lack of funding that goes to Black and Brown communities, but because of the excess funding put into the Chicago police department,” said Alycia Kamil, a 20-year-old organizer with Good Kids Mad City, who attended the Friday night protest. Kamil said there was an obvious irony in seeing violent police crackdowns on young protesters in Chicago and elsewhere. “You see youth protesting that they aren’t being protected, that they aren’t being funded, that they’re being murdered by the police, and the reaction is more violence,” Kamil said. Hundreds of people were expected to gather on Sunday for a “peace walk” in Little Village, the predominantly Latino south-west Chicago neighborhood where Adam lived and was killed. Other vigils were being held around the city to call out racism, and remember Adam and others killed by police. A man faces the Minnesota state troopers standing guard outside the Brooklyn Center police station after a police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 12 April. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images In Portland, the fatal police shooting of Robert Douglas Delgado, a 46-year-old white man and longtime resident, sparked new volatile protests on Friday night. The protests in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, was quieter on Saturday night. In an apparent change in police tactics from earlier in the week, officers did not appear en masse to confront protesters. The police headquarters was shielded behind a double layer of fencing. Minnesota governor Tim Walz had spoken out earlier on Saturday, calling the reports of police violence towards journalists at Brooklyn Center earlier in the week “unacceptable”. Dozens of American news organizations had signed onto a letter Saturday outlining “widespread intimidation, violence and other misconduct directed at journalists” who have been covering the protests in Minnesota, including the treatment of a CNN reporter who was thrown to the ground and arrested. As she was being detained, a Minnesota state trooper reportedly yelled at the reporter, who is Asian American, “Do you speak English?” Chauvin himself chose not testify at his trial, which featured 10 days of evidence by the prosecution against him, including hours of meticulous testimony by Dr Martin Tobin, and only two days of witnesses called by Chauvin’s defense. Waters, a California congresswoman, said she had come from Washington to Minneapolis to join the protesters who have demonstrated for a week over the killing of Wright as the Chauvin trial played out. “We all need to sustain this movement,” Waters told the crowd. “We cannot stop, we cannot hesitate, but we must say every day, every hour that we are going to persist.” The California congresswoman also noted that she had been pushing for police reform since the 1970s, when she spoke out over the killing of Eula Love, a Black mother in Los Angeles. While she would like to see Congress pass police reform legislation, Waters said, she was not certain it would get through: “The rightwing, the racists, are opposed to it.” “I know this,” she added. “We’ve got to stay in the street.” Oliver Laughland contributed reporting.

  • Indianapolis shooting: gunman bought two rifles after police seized his shotgun

    Brandon Hole bought assault weapons he used in attack months after his shotgun was confiscated over mental health concerns Friends, family and community members hold up their phones during a candlelight vigil held in Krannert Park in Indianapolis, Indiana, to remember the victims of a mass shooting at a local FedEx facility. Photograph: Jeff Dean/AFP/Getty Images A gunman who murdered eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis legally purchased the two semi-automatic rifles he used in the attack, months after a shotgun he owned was confiscated by police over concerns around his mental health. Brandon Hole, 19, who killed himself at the conclusion of the massacre, bought the two assault weapons in July and September 2020, according to Indianapolis metropolitan police chief Randal Taylor, after the shotgun was taken from him in March following a call from his mother concerned at his mental state. The department said in a tweet that agents from the federal bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives (ATF) had traced the weapons’ purchase. Hole, a former FedEx employee, was able to “legally purchase a much more powerful weapon than a shotgun,” Taylor said in a statement released Saturday, adding his belief that a red flag law determination had not been made. In Indiana, authorities have two weeks after seizing a weapon to persuade a judge that person is unstable and should not be permitted to have a gun. Hole was believed to be suicidal, and was questioned by FBI agents last year after his mother reported her son might commit a “suicide by cop”, leading to the seizure of a pump-action shotgun. But Taylor said he was unsure if a red flag hearing ever took place. “I don’t know how we held onto it,” Taylor told the New York Times, referring to the shotgun. “But it’s good that we did.” Hole began firing randomly at people in the parking lot of the FedEx facility late Thursday, killing four, before entering the building, fatally shooting four more people and then turning the gun on himself, Craig McCartt, the deputy police chief, said. Investigators looking into a motive have established that Hole worked for FedEx as recently as last year. In their own statement on Saturday, Hole’s family apologized for his actions. “We tried to get him the help he needed,” it said. Officials are trying to determine if hate or racial bias played a role. Four members of the Sikh community were among the victims, and the FedEx facility employs a “significant” number of workers of the religion, Chief Taylor said. The Marion county coroner’s office identified the dead as Matthew R Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74. The shooting is the deadliest incident of violence collectively in the Sikh community in the US since 2012, when a white supremacist burst into a Sikh temple in Wisconsin and shot 10 people, killing seven. Members of Indianapolis’s tight-knit Sikh community joined with city officials to call for gun reforms at a vigil attended by more than 200 people at a park on Saturday evening. Aasees Kaur, who represented the Sikh Coalition, spoke out alongside the city’s mayor and other elected officials to demand action that would prevent such attacks from happening again. “We must support one another, not just in grief, but in calling our policymakers and elected officials to make meaningful change,” Kaur said. “The time to act is not later, but now. We are far too many tragedies, too late, in doing so.” The Indianapolis killings came amid a wave of mass shootings that have plagued the US in recent weeks, at least 45 since the Atlanta spa shootings on 16 March, according to CNN. President Joe Biden last week announced a half-dozen executive actions to try to address the issue, but said much more was needed. “Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and it’s an international embarrassment,” Biden said, calling on Washington politicians to pass tighter gun legislation. “They’ve offered plenty of thoughts and prayers, members of Congress, but they’ve passed not a single new federal law to reduce gun violence. Enough prayers. Time for some action.” Recent efforts to pass gun control legislation have ended in failure. In 2013, former president Barack Obama denounced as “a shameful day” the Senate’s blocking of reforms in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook school shooting, and the chamber’s Republican former majority leader Mitch McConnell repeatedly refused to give gun law proposals a hearing. Two gun bills that cleared the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives last month are unlikely to gain the 60 votes needed to pass in the equally divided Senate. Associated Press contributed to this report

  • 'Highly unlikely' Chauvin trial ends in 'all-out' acquittal, legal analyst predicts

    As Minneapolis and the rest of the nation brace for the looming verdict in former police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, ABC News' chief legal analyst Dan Abrams said Sunday that he believe it is "highly unlikely" the trial is headed toward an "all-out" acquittal. Closing arguments still have to take place, and Abrams noted that the defense has the benefit of not having to prove that Chauvin did not kill George Floyd by kneeling on his neck during an arrest last May (the burden of proof is on the prosecution and the defense's goal is to show there's reasonable doubt), but, still, he said he and others who have followed the trial closely would be "stunned" if Chauvin was found not guilty on any of the three charges — second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter — he faces. .@danabrams tells @MarthaRaddatz he thinks it is "highly unlikely" that there will be an acquittal in the Chauvin trial, adding that he thinks the closing arguments "are going to be very important." https://t.co/L3GIgATxTN pic.twitter.com/aYa6csulE7 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 18, 2021 ABC's Martha Raddatz asked civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Floyd's family, what he thought the outcome might be, as well. Crump did not make a prediction, saying only that he is praying for Chauvin to be held "criminally liable for killing" Floyd. If that does not turn out to be the result, Crump said it would be another case in which "the American legal system has broken our heart." Ahead of the Chauvin trial verdict, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump tells @MarthaRaddatz that if Derek Chauvin is found not guilty, he would tell the people of Minneapolis: "Once again, the American legal system has broken our heart." https://t.co/L3GIgATxTN pic.twitter.com/LpYbjUBYNk — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingChanging election laws7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

  • Police: Shooter was former employee of FedEx

    Authorities say police seized a gun last year from the suspected shooter at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, killing eight. Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt also confirmed the gunman’s identity as Brandon Scott Hole, 19, a former employee. (April 16)

  • Adobe co-founder Charles Geschke dies at 81

    Adobe co-founder Charles Geschke has died at 81, leaving behind a major legacy in creative software through PDFs and PostScript.

  • Massive gasoline spill near Huntersville even worse than company thought, state says

    ‘Unacceptable,” North Carolina environmental chief says of Colonial Pipeline Co. constantly revised estimate.

  • Conservative conference with prominent QAnon supporters to close out with Covid mask-burning event

    Disgraced general Michael Flynn, Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado, and Jim Caviezel, an actor who played Jesus in movie The Passion of the Christ, were among the speakers at the two-day event

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • A68 iceberg that was once world’s largest melts away

    Small fragments no longer worth tracking, US National Ice Center says

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Massive gasoline spill near Huntersville even worse than company thought, state says

    ‘Unacceptable,” North Carolina environmental chief says of Colonial Pipeline Co. constantly revised estimate.

  • Hall scores again, Swayman solid as Bruins blank Islanders

    Taylor Hall scored his second goal in two nights, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots in his first career shutout and the Boston Bruins beat the Islanders 3-0 on Friday, their second win over New York in two nights. David Pastrnak added his 17th goal of the season and Curtis Lazar had a late empty-netter as Boston won its third straight overall and put more distance between itself and the idle New York Rangers for the East Division’s final playoff spot. Ilya Sorokin had 21 saves for the Islanders, who have lost three of four.

  • Universal background checks for gun buyers a modest step, but Republicans still reject it | Opinion

    The latest mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis makes me wonder once again who is crazier: the gunmen who carry out these murders or the millions of Americans who vote for politicians who oppose laws that could prevent these tragedies.

  • 'Dire need of beds, oxygen': India's capital under siege from COVID-19

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's capital New Delhi recorded 25,500 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, with about one in three people tested returning a positive result, its chief minister said, urging the federal government to provide more hospital beds to tackle the crisis. Less than 100 critical care beds were available in the city of more than 20 million people, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, as social media was flooded with people complaining about lack of beds, oxygen cylinders and drugs. In a separate statement, the city government said it had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal administration about "the dire need of beds and oxygen" and beds were now being set up in schools.