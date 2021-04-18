Indianapolis shooting: gunman bought two rifles after police seized his shotgun

Richard Luscombe
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Jeff Dean/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Jeff Dean/AFP/Getty Images

A gunman who murdered eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis legally purchased the two semi-automatic rifles he used in the attack, months after a shotgun he owned was confiscated by police over concerns around his mental health.

Brandon Hole, 19, who killed himself at the conclusion of the massacre, bought the two assault weapons in July and September 2020, according to Indianapolis metropolitan police chief Randal Taylor, after the shotgun was taken from him in March following a call from his mother concerned at his mental state.

The department said in a tweet that agents from the federal bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives (ATF) had traced the weapons’ purchase.

Hole, a former FedEx employee, was able to “legally purchase a much more powerful weapon than a shotgun,” Taylor said in a statement released Saturday, adding his belief that a red flag law determination had not been made.

In Indiana, authorities have two weeks after seizing a weapon to persuade a judge that person is unstable and should not be permitted to have a gun.

Hole was believed to be suicidal, and was questioned by FBI agents last year after his mother reported her son might commit a “suicide by cop”, leading to the seizure of a pump-action shotgun. But Taylor said he was unsure if a red flag hearing ever took place.

“I don’t know how we held onto it,” Taylor told the New York Times, referring to the shotgun. “But it’s good that we did.”

Hole began firing randomly at people in the parking lot of the FedEx facility late Thursday, killing four, before entering the building, fatally shooting four more people and then turning the gun on himself, Craig McCartt, the deputy police chief, said.

Investigators looking into a motive have established that Hole worked for FedEx as recently as last year. In their own statement on Saturday, Hole’s family apologized for his actions. “We tried to get him the help he needed,” it said.

Officials are trying to determine if hate or racial bias played a role. Four members of the Sikh community were among the victims, and the FedEx facility employs a “significant” number of workers of the religion, Chief Taylor said.

The Marion county coroner’s office identified the dead as Matthew R Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74.

Related: Indianapolis shooting: what we know about the eight people who were killed

The shooting is the deadliest incident of violence collectively in the Sikh community in the US since 2012, when a white supremacist burst into a Sikh temple in Wisconsin and shot 10 people, killing seven.

Members of Indianapolis’s tight-knit Sikh community joined with city officials to call for gun reforms at a vigil attended by more than 200 people at a park on Saturday evening. Aasees Kaur, who represented the Sikh Coalition, spoke out alongside the city’s mayor and other elected officials to demand action that would prevent such attacks from happening again.

“We must support one another, not just in grief, but in calling our policymakers and elected officials to make meaningful change,” Kaur said. “The time to act is not later, but now. We are far too many tragedies, too late, in doing so.”

President Joe Biden last week announced a half-dozen executive actions to combat an “epidemic and an international embarrassment” of gun violence, but said much more was needed.

Associated Press contributed to this report

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio man with assault rifle and ammo arrested at Times Square subway

    Police in New York arrested an Ohio man who was in possession of a semi-automatic gun, ammo and gas mask at a Times Square subway station. According to the NYPD, the as yet unidentified 18-year-old was taken into custody on Friday after being observed with an unloaded semi-automatic gun near the A/C/E line at the Times Square station around 3:30 p.m., News 4 reported.

  • FedEx Gunman Bought 2 Rifles After Police Seized His Shotgun, Chief Says

    INDIANAPOLIS — Brandon Hole, the 19-year-old man who the police say fatally shot eight people at a FedEx facility Thursday night, legally purchased two semi-automatic rifles he used in the attack just a few months after the police seized a shotgun from him, the chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday. In March 2020, the police seized a shotgun from Hole after his mother raised concerns about his mental state, records show. But, Chief Randal Taylor said, the fact that Hole was legally able to make the more recent gun purchases indicated that — despite his mother’s warning and the police seizure of a gun — the authorities had not deemed him subject to Indiana’s so-called red flag law, which bars people from possessing a firearm if they are found by a judge to present a dangerous risk. The revelation came as Indianapolis mourned the deaths of workers at the sprawling FedEx facility near the edge of city limits. The deaths, and the gunshot wounds sustained by at least seven others during a shift change on a chilly night, jolted a nation where mass killings have become commonplace. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times At least four of the victims were members of the Sikh community, and the attack renewed the fears among American Sikhs, who have over the years been accosted for wearing turbans and attacked in a house of worship. “The shock wave went through the entire Sikh community,” said Kanwal Prakash Singh, who has watched the Indianapolis-area Sikh population grow from a handful of individuals to thousands since he arrived in the late 1960s. “Why would a 19-year-old,” he asked, “do that to these innocent people?” The family of Hole, who was said to be a former worker at the facility, released a statement Saturday that apologized to the victims and said, “We tried to get him the help he needed.” He killed himself after the attack, the authorities said. They have not said whether hate or bias might have played a role in the attack. Under Indiana’s red flag law, the authorities have two weeks after taking someone’s weapon to argue before a judge that the person is unstable and should be barred from possessing a gun for a period of time. Taylor said he was unsure whether a hearing like that ever took place in the case of Hole, although the police never returned the shotgun they had seized last year. “I don’t know how we held onto it,” Taylor said in an interview Saturday night. “But it’s good that we did.” However, the chief added, Hole went on to “legally purchase a much more powerful weapon than a shotgun.” On Saturday night, the Police Department announced that the two assault-style rifles that Hole used in Thursday’s attack were bought in July and September 2020. Those purchases, the chief suggested, would have been possible only if a red flag determination had never been made. Red flag laws, which exist in more than a dozen states, moved to the center of the national conversation about gun regulation after a massacre at a Florida high school in 2018. It remains uncertain whether a judge ruled against a red flag determination in Hole’s case or whether prosecutors took his case before a judge at all. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to questions about whether they pursued a red flag ruling against Hole. A search of online court records did not reveal any such case associated with his name. Under Indiana’s law, a person is considered dangerous if he “presents an imminent risk” to himself or others, or if he fits certain other criteria, including a documented propensity for violent conduct. The seizure of weapons under these laws is often temporary. If the judge decides the person is so unstable they should not be permitted to have guns, the seizure stands and the person is unable to possess a firearm for a period of months. Even if a judge decides that someone should not be allowed to possess firearms, that determination lasts for only a year. After that, prosecutors must again prove that the person is unfit to possess firearms, or the ruling is lifted. As vigils took place Saturday across Indianapolis, flags atop the Indiana Statehouse were at half-staff. In the parking lot of a Baptist church on the city’s west side, activists whose families had been affected by gun violence gathered to express their support. And for the Sikh community, which has grown in numbers in Central Indiana in recent decades, the size of the losses were overwhelming. Members of the Sikh community still recall the painful aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, when, in a wave of anti-Muslim sentiment, some Americans also targeted Sikhs with taunts of “Go home” or “Osama bin Laden.” And Sikhs continue to mourn the killing of six people by a white supremacist at a Wisconsin temple in 2012. “We don’t know whether this was targeted or a coincidence,” said Dr. Sukhwinder Singh, 29, a leader at his gurdwara, or Sikh temple, southeast of Indianapolis. “We are all so numb. This is something that will take weeks to process.” At Sikh temples across Indianapolis, members gathered Saturday to mourn, pray and reflect on the circumstances of the shooting. Many of them described the victims from their community as hard workers, dedicated to their families and committed to their faith, which is known for its tradition of service, including supporting victims of natural disasters and organizing food drives during the coronavirus pandemic. Many Sikhs were among the 875 employees at FedEx’s 300,000-square foot sorting facility near Indianapolis International Airport where parcels are whisked away into an automated system where they are digitally scanned, weighed and measured, shuttled around by conveyor belt and sorted. A current job posting for package handlers at the facility promises up to $17 per hour. Jaswinder Singh, a new hire at FedEx who was excited to receive his first paycheck, was a daily presence at a temple in Greenwood, just outside Indianapolis, where he would cut vegetables for temple visitors, mop the floors and serve food. He sometimes stopped by the temple before heading to work. “He was a simple man,” said Harjap Singh Dillon, whose sister was married to one of Jaswinder Singh’s sons. “He used to pray and meditate a lot, and he did community service.” John Weisert, who at 74 was the oldest victim, had once been a mechanical engineer and liked to play country and western and bluegrass music on his guitar, said his son, Mike. He had been considering retirement. “He was hunched and arched over with his back,” Mike Weisert said. “The job was killing him by inches, slowly. His career had been winding down, and some of us were worried.” Matthew Alexander, 32, had once attended Butler University. He loved to watch St. Louis Cardinals baseball and had worked at FedEx for several years, according to a friend, Ryan Sheets. He had recently bought a home in Avon, an Indianapolis suburb, Sheets said. “Matt was someone who was the perfect friend,” Sheets said. “Not a jealous bone in his body; he was generous.” Samaria Blackwell, 19, had worked as a lifeguard and dreamed of becoming a police officer, her parents said. “On the court or the soccer field, she had a tough game face, but that quickly turned to a smile outside of competition,” Blackwell’s parents said in a statement provided by a family friend. “Samaria loved people, especially those of advanced age. She always found time to invest in the older generation, whether it was by listening or serving.” Karli Smith, also 19, was a softball player and fan of hip-hop music who graduated from high school last year. “She was the kind of girl that if she saw someone having a bad day, she’d go out of her way to make them smile,” said her brother, Brandon Smith. Amarjit Sekhon, who had two teenage sons, was a regular at Sikh services, where she prepared lentils and served food to visitors, said Jigna Shah, who got to know Sekhon through their temple. “She was a very sweet person,” Shah said. “She was like an aunt to our family.” Rimpi Girn said Sekhon, her aunt, had moved to Indiana from Ohio to be closer to family. Sekhon began working at FedEx about six months ago on an overnight shift from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m., Girn said, and had two sons, ages 14 and 19. “We can’t even think of what to tell him,” Girn said of the younger son. “All of a sudden last night, his mom went to work, and she never came back today.” Girn also knew Jasvinder Kaur, the mother of her sister-in-law. She said Kaur had planned to make a yogurt recipe that she had perfected for her granddaughter’s second birthday on Saturday and hoped to soon get a driver’s license. “And today we’re gathering to plan a funeral,” Girn said. As the Sikh population in Indianapolis grew over the past few decades, as many as 10 temples opened across the city and its suburbs. A Sikh Day parade became part of the city’s social calendar. New community members continued to come to Indiana, some directly from India, but many others from states on the East and West coasts. Amarjeet Kaur Johal, another of the victims, was a grandmother in her 60s who loved to watch Indian soap operas. The matriarch of her family of 25, she followed that path to Indiana. Like many others in the community, she moved to the United States decades ago to be closer to her children and their families, part of a broader wave of Sikh migration to North America that began in earnest in the 1980s. She lived for a time in California before coming to Indianapolis. Johal, a FedEx employee for about four years, had worked a half-shift Thursday and was planning to celebrate a relative’s birthday when she got home that night. She was waiting for her car pool outside the building when she was shot, a grandson said. “We all told her there was no need for her to work,” said Komal Chohan, 25, a granddaughter. “She could stay home and live leisurely, spending time with her grandchildren. But she wanted something of her own, she wanted to work, and she was great at her job. She built a community at FedEx.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Mass shootings in the U.S. in 2021

    NBC News defines a mass shooting as a single incident involving three or more people who have been shot in a public place, excluding the shooter.

  • The FBI Took His Gun. Then Indianapolis Killer Bought Assault Weapons.

    Jeff Dean/AFP via GettyIn March 2020, Brandon Scott Hole’s mother was so worried that her son might be plotting a “suicide by cop,” that she called the FBI to report him.As a result, authorities detained him on an emergency mental-health hold and seized the shotgun he had purchased a month earlier.Investigators found no crime had been committed and that Hole did not harbor racial animus—but they did not return the shotgun to him.Four months later, despite his family’s concerns and the previous involvement of law enforcement, the teen legally bought an assault weapon, the Indianapolis Police Department revealed on Saturday.Two months after that, he bought another assault weapon. And then on Thursday night, he brought both guns to the Indianapolis FedEx facility where he once worked and opened fire.Eight people were murdered before Hole took his own life—leaving a city in shock and nine families, including the gunman’s, grieving.Listen to the Police Calls From FedEx Massacre. Then Ask Congress When It Will Stop.Hole’s family broke their silence Saturday in a statement that alluded to his apparent emotional problems and their call to the FBI a year before.“We are devastated at the loss of life caused as a result of Brandon’s actions; through the love of his family, we tried to get him the help he needed,” they wrote.“Our sincerest and most heartfelt apologies go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy. We are so sorry for the pain and hurt being felt by their families and the entire Indianapolis community.”The family has not granted any interviews and many questions remain unanswered, including the motive behind Thursday’s mass shooting at a FedEx processing facility. The family has not said what kind of help they tried to get him beyond calling the FBI a year ago. Vigils were held Saturday for the victims, four of whom were members of the Sikh community. The grandson of one, Amarjeet Kaur Joha, decried the violence that has become so commonplace in the U.S.“I have several family members who work at the particular facility and are traumatized,” he said in a statement to the Indianapolis Star. “My nani, my family and our families should not feel unsafe at work, at their place of worship, or anywhere. “Enough is enough—our community has been through enough trauma.”Cops Took Away Indy Shooter’s Gun a Year Before MassacreIndianapolis police identified the other victims as Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74. Their stories began trickling out overnight:Weisert was about to celebrate his 50th anniversary with wife Mary Carol, who told WTHR that he was a professional engineer who took a package-handling job at FedEx after retirement. “He wanted to keep working. We had some things we needed to pay off, so he took this job,” she said. Singh had started working at the facility, sorting mail, this week, an in-law, Harjap Singh Dillon, told The New York Times. “He was going to get his first check,” Dillon said. “He didn’t get it.”Blackwell was remembered by other soccer and basketball players with the Indy Genesis, a competitive homeschool athletic association she used to belong to. “Samaria was always smiling and cracking jokes,” one of her teammates wrote on Facebook. She was so loving, goofy, encouraging, and supportive.” A GoFundMe campaign in her honor has so far raised a little more than $10,000 for Blackwell’s family.Smith played softball and graduated from Crispus Attucks Medical Magnet High School in 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile. One of Smith’s relatives said on Facebook that they had heard from Smith at 10:59 p.m., but later found out that she “didn’t make it,” according to the Indianapolis Star. “Ima miss yu sister i love yu man words cant even explain how i feel rn,” her sister Dominique Troutman wrote in a Facebook post. “ima for ever love yu and yu never will be forgotten.”Kaur moved to the U.S. three years ago, and was known for her “renowned yogurt” among her family. She was studying to get her driver’s license, a relative told The New York Times, adding, “She doesn’t need a license for anything now.” Authorities gave Kaur’s age as 64, but her family said she was 50.Alexander previously attended Butler University, a private college in Indianapolis. “The Butler community is mourning the loss of Matthew Alexander, a former student who was killed tragically along with seven others at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis,” the school said in a statement on Twitter. “We want to extend our deepest sympathies to Matthew’s friends and families during this time of great sorrow.”Sekhon had two teenage sons, and moved from Ohio to Indianapolis so she could be closer to family, according to the Times. Sekhon worked the overnight shift at FedEx, and started there about six months ago. “We can’t even think of what to tell him,” her niece said of Sekhon’s younger son, who is 14. “All of a sudden last night his mom went to work, and she never came back today.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kate Middleton Arrives to Prince Philip's Funeral With William

    She was seen pulling into Windsor Castle with Prince William.

  • Angelina Jolie Talks to Elif Shafak About Why Men Need to Be Engaged in the Fight for Women's Rights

    Women gathered in Kadıköy, Istanbul to protest Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention on March 26. Turkish citizens have taken to the streets to protest their government’s decision to withdraw from the European treaty on violence against women and domestic violence, the Istanbul Convention. As its name suggests, this human rights treaty was championed by Turkey when it was first created a decade ago.

  • In rare move, N.Y attorney general releases grand jury transcripts in Daniel Prude case

    A grand jury investigating the case of Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man who died after being restrained by police last year, overwhelming voted against charging three officers with criminally negligent homicide, according to the transcripts of the proceedings released Friday.Why it matters: The decision not to charge the Rochester, New York, officers was announced in February, but the transcripts offer a rare glimpse into proceedings usually kept secret. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: Law enforcement was called after Prude experienced a mental health crisis, his brother has said. Body-cam footage of Prude's arrest shows him naked, in the snowy street. Police put a mesh hood over his head and pinned him to the ground. Several minutes later, Prude lost consciousness. He was taken off life support a week later. A county medical examiner ruled Prude's death a homicide, arising from "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint," with PCP listed as a contributing factor to his death.While his death initially garnered little attention, the release of the body-cam footage last September sparked several days of protests in Rochester, and Police Chief La'Ron Singletary was fired. Seven officers were also suspended. Details: The grand jury heard from dozens of witnesses, including a medical expert who said the officers did nothing wrong, according to the transcripts. Another expert witness, however, said "the decision to keep [Prude] on his stomach for that period of time was, was unreasonable and against police practice." "The transcripts ... appear to show jurors grappling with a blizzard of technical information about police tactics, and expert testimonies that appeared at times to conflict," the New York Times notes.What they're saying: "Our efforts to balance the scales of justice and ensure accountability can only go so far in the absence of transparency," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Friday. "We took the unprecedented action of seeking to release the grand jury transcripts because the public deserves to know what happened in these proceedings," she added. Don Thompson, a lawyer for Prude's family, said he was "infuriated" about what he learned from the transcripts and the decision not to indict the officers involved, per NYT. “Who other than somebody who wears a special costume for their work gets this kind of deference in a homicide case? No one."The big picture: The release of the transcripts comes amid the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Britain is investigating variant originating in India

    British health officials are investigating a COVID-19 variant originating in India but as yet they do not have enough evidence to classify it is as a variant of concern, Susan Hopkins of Public Health England (PHE) said on Sunday. PHE has said it has identified 77 cases of the variant in Britain.

  • Transcripts reveal 15 jurors in the Daniel Prude case voted against charging cops

    The grand jury in the case of 41-year-old Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March 2020 while in police custody, voted overwhelmingly in favor of not charging the three officers involved. The New York Times reported that fifteen jurors voted against indicting the officers of the Rochester Police Department with criminally negligent homicide while five voted in favor. In a rare move, New York Attorney General Letitia James released transcripts of the grand jury proceedings on Friday, the first time in the history of the state that the details of a police-involved death case have been revealed publicly.

  • Indianapolis FedEx shooting: Who were the eight victims?

    Four of the eight who died at a FedEx warehouse were members of the Sikh community.

  • Prince Philip is laid to rest at Windsor

    Correspondent Mark Phillips reports on the funeral for Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, held at Windsor Castle.

  • Police Confiscated Indianapolis Shooter’s Shotgun Months Before He Bought Rifles Used in Attack

    The former FedEx employee who fatally shot eight workers at a company facility in Indianapolis on Thursday legally purchased two semiautomatic rifles months after police confiscated his shotgun, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on Saturday. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives traced the rifles used in the attack and discovered that the shooter purchased them in July and September 2020. IMPD chief Randal Taylor and the FBI confirmed that police confiscated a shotgun from the shooter in March 2020, after the shooter’s mother called police over fears her son would attempt “suicide by cop.” However, Chief Taylor said the fact that the shooter was able to “legally purchase a much more powerful weapon than a shotgun” indicated that no decision was made to activate Indiana’s “red flag” law in this case. Indiana’s red flag law allows the state to prevent a person from purchasing weapons if the person “presents an imminent risk” to himself or others. It is unclear whether a red flag determination was pursued following the March 2020 incident. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment by the New York Times. Eight people were killed in the Thursday shooting before the attacker killed himself. The shooter’s family released a statement on Saturday saying they were “devastated” by the attack. “We are devastated at the loss of life caused as a result of [his] actions; through the love of his family, we tried to get him the help he needed. Our sincerest and most heartfelt apologies go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy,” the family said.

  • Who are the Sikhs and what are their beliefs?

    New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. AP Photo/Julio CortezNew Jersey’s first Sikh attorney general, Gurbir Singh Grewal, was a target of disparaging remarks in 2018. Two radio hosts commented on Grewal’s Sikh identity and repeatedly referred to him as “turban man.” When called out on the offensiveness of their comments, one of them stated, “Listen, and if that offends you, then don’t wear the turban and maybe I’ll remember your name.” Listeners, activists and Sikhs around the country acted immediately by contacting the station to express their concerns. News outlets quickly picked up the story and the radio hosts were suspended. Grewal is a practicing Sikh who maintains a turban and beard. Scholars and government officials estimate the Sikh American population to number around 500,000. Nevertheless for many American Sikhs, such experiences are not uncommon. As a scholar of the tradition and a practicing Sikh myself, I have studied the harsh realities of what it means to be a Sikh in America today. I have also experienced racial slurs from a young age. The bottom line is there is little understanding of who exactly the Sikhs are and what the believe. So here’s a primer. Founder of Sikhism To start at the beginning, the founder of the Sikh tradition, Guru Nanak was born in 1469 in the Punjab region of South Asia, which is currently split between Pakistan and the northwestern area of India. A majority of the global Sikh population still resides in Punjab on the Indian side of the border. From a young age, Guru Nanak was disillusioned by the social inequities and religious hypocrisies he observed around him. He believed that a single divine force created the entire world and resided within it. In his belief, God was not separate from the world and watching from a distance, but fully present in every aspect of creation. He therefore asserted that all people are equally divine and deserve to be treated as such. To promote this vision of divine oneness and social equality, Guru Nanak created institutions and religious practices. He established community centers and places of worship, wrote his own scriptural compositions and institutionalized a system of leadership (gurus) that would carry forward his vision. The Sikh view thus rejects all social distinctions that produce inequities, including gender, race, religion and caste, the predominant structure for social hierarchy in South Asia. A community kitchen run by the Sikhs to provide free meals irrespective of caste, faith or religion, in the Golden Temple, in Punjab, India. shankar s., CC BY Serving the world is a natural expression of the Sikh prayer and worship. Sikhs call this prayerful service “seva,” and it is a core part of their practice. The Sikh identity In the Sikh tradition, a truly religious person is one who cultivates the spiritual self while also serving the communities around them – or a saint-soldier. The saint-soldier ideal applies to women and men alike. In this spirit, Sikh women and men maintain five articles of faith, popularly known as the five Ks. These are: kes (long, uncut hair), kara (steel bracelet), kanga (wooden comb), kirpan (small sword) and kachera (soldier-shorts). Although little historical evidence exists to explain why these particular articles were chosen, the 5 Ks continue provide the community with a collective identity, binding together individuals on the basis of a shared belief and practice. As I understand, Sikhs cherish these articles of faith as gifts from their gurus. Turbans are an important part of the Sikh identity. Both women and men may wear turbans. Like the articles of faith, Sikhs regard their turbans as gifts given by their beloved gurus, and its meaning is deeply personal. In South Asian culture, wearing a turban typically indicated one’s social status – kings and rulers once wore turbans. The Sikh gurus adopted the turban, in part, to remind Sikhs that all humans are sovereign, royal and ultimately equal. Sikhs in America Today, there are approximately 30 million Sikhs worldwide, making Sikhism the world’s fifth-largest major religion. Sikh Day parade on Madison Avenue, New York. AP Photo/Craig Ruttle After British colonizers in India seized power of Punjab in 1849, where a majority of the Sikh community was based, Sikhs began migrating to various regions controlled by the British Empire, including Southeast Asia, East Africa and the United Kingdom itself. Based on what was available to them, Sikhs played various roles in these communities, including military service, agricultural work and railway construction. The first Sikh community entered the United States via the West Coast during the 1890s. They began experiencing discrimination immediately upon their arrival. For instance, the first race riot targeting Sikhs took place in Bellingham, Washington, in 1907. Angry mobs of white men rounded up Sikh laborers, beat them up and forced them to leave town. The discrimination continued over the years. For instance, when my father moved from Punjab to the United States in the 1970s, racial slurs like “Ayatollah” and “raghead” were hurled at him. It was a time when 52 American diplomats and citizens were taken captive in Iran and tension between the two countries was high. These slurs reflected the racist backlash against those who fitted the stereotypes of Iranians. Our family faced a similar racist backlash when the U.S. engaged in the Gulf War during the early 1990s. The racist attacks spiked again after 9/11, particularly because Americans did not know about the Sikh religion and conflated the unique Sikh appearance with popular stereotypes of what terrorists look like. In comparison to the past decade, the rates of violence against Sikhs have surged after the election of President Donald Trump. The Sikh Coalition, the largest Sikh civil rights organization in the U.S., estimated in 2018 that Americans Sikhs were being targeted in hate crimes about once a week. AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker As a practicing Sikh, I can affirm that the Sikh commitment to the tenets of their faith, including love, service and justice, keeps them resilient in the face of hate. For these reason, for many Sikh Americans, like Gurbir Grewal, it is rewarding to maintain their unique Sikh identity. Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in 2018.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:As Asian Canadian scholars, we must #StopAsianHate by fighting all forms of racismExplainer: who are the Afghan Sikhs?UK role in 1984 temple raid will affect British Sikh identity Simran Jeet Singh does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Tributes to 'Harry Potter' actress Helen McCrory are pouring in after news of her death

    J.K. Rowling, Cillian Murphy, Bonnie Wright, and Florence Pugh are some of the people who have reacted to the news of Helen McCrory's death.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • A68 iceberg that was once world’s largest melts away

    Small fragments no longer worth tracking, US National Ice Center says

  • 3 people are dead and 2 are injured after a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    A shooter killed three people and injured two others in a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooter had not been found as of Sunday morning.

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • John Kerry apologises for Donald Trump’s ‘renegade’ stance on climate crisis

    “We are very sorry for the last four years,” US climate envoy John Kerry said