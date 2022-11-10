Indianapolis soccer bars where you can watch 2022 World Cup matches
The 2022 World Cup is Nov. 20-Dec. 18 in Qatar. That's a long trip, so a lot of fans will stick closer to home but might still want a communal atmosphere for the matches.
Here are some places you can watch World Cup 2022 in Indianapolis.
Chatham Tap Mass Ave.
Location: 719 Massachusetts Ave.
Phone: 317-917-8425
Chatham Tap Fishers
Location: 8211 E. 116th St.
Phone: 317-845-1090
Chatham Tap Butler
Location: 4702 Sunset Ave., Suite 100
Phone: 317-606-2500
Union Jack Pub Broad Ripple
Location: 921 Broad Ripple Ave.
Phone: 317-257-4343
Union Jack Pub Westfield
Location: 110 S. Union St.
Phone: 317-399-7454
Turchetti's
Location: 1106 Prospect St.
Phone: 317-426-3028, 317-492-9874
Centerpoint Brewing Co.
Location: 1125 E. Brookside Ave.
O'Reilly's Irish Pub Downtown
Location: 36 S. Pennsylvania St.
Phone: 317-974-0674
O'Reilly's Irish Pub Speedway
Location: 1552 Main St., Suite A
Phone: 317-802-1760
World Cup group stage schedule
All times are Eastern Time
Nov. 20, Sunday
Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m.
Nov. 21, Monday
England vs. Iran, 8 a.m.
Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m.
United States vs. Wales, 2 p.m.
Nov. 22, Tuesday
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m.
Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m.
Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m.
France vs. Australia, 2 p.m.
Nov. 23, Wednesday
Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m.
Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m.
Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m.
Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m.
Nov. 24, Thursday
Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m.
Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m.
Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m.
Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m.
Nov. 25, Friday
Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m.
Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m.
Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m.
England vs. United States, 2 p.m.
Nov. 26, Saturday
Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m.
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m.
France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m.
Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m.
Nov. 27, Sunday
Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m.
Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m.
Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m.
Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m.
Nov. 28, Monday
Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m.
South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m.
Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m.
Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m.
Nov. 29, Tuesday
Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m.
Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m.
Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m.
Wales vs. England, 2 p.m.
Nov. 30, Wednesday
Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m.
Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m.
Saudia Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m.
Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m.
Dec. 1, Thursday
Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m.
Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m.
Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m.
Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m.
Dec. 2, Friday
South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m.
Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m.
Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m.
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m.
Round of 16: Dec. 3-6
Quarterfinals: Dec. 9-10
Semifinals: Dec. 13-14
Third-place match: Dec. 17, 10 a.m.
Final: Dec. 18, 10 a.m.
World Cup 2022 groups
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia
Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: World Cup 2022: Indianapolis soccer bars to watch matches